ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Victim identified in Fort Smith pedestrian fatality

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuVAr_0cxmxyOz00

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Arkansas State Police say a man was killed November 15 after he was hit by a car at the 3300 block of Kinkead Avenue near the Kinkead Avenue and Melrose Avenue intersection.

According to Arkansas State Police, the driver of a Prius was traveling east at 7:18 p.m. on Kinkead Avenue at the intersection of Melrose Avenue.

The driver said due to oncoming headlights he could not see Jose Luis Garcia, 60, of Fort Smith in the roadway. The Prius struck Garcia in the eastbound lane of Kinkead Avenue.

Garcia’s body is being held at the Sebastian County Coroner.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Police: Saturday night shooting in Fort Smith leaves one critically injured

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials confirmed that Fort Smith police responded to a shooting call on Belle Ave. around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers identified one male victim, who was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and identified a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made […]
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed individual near Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon that law enforcement is on the lookout for an individual they believe to be armed near Mountainburg. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and 180 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and […]
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Accidents
State
Arkansas State
City
Fort Smith, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ArDOT: Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident blocking northbound traffic on I-49 north of Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports that a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident is blocking traffic on I-49 north of Bentonville at the Bella Vista Bypass. All northbound lanes are impacted, blocking traffic past Mile Marker 91. Arkansas State Police reports an injury at the scene. Officials have not yet confirmed how […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luis Garcia#Weather#Arkansas State Police#Accident#Prius#Kinkead Melrose
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Benton County Sheriff’s Office offers car seat checks Saturday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office offered car seat checks by appointment Saturday. Deputies certified as car seat technicians were on duty to make sure car seats were properly installed for those who signed up. Benton County Captain Thomas See says it’s crucial that the car seat be properly installed and fitted to […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy