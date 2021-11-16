Victim identified in Fort Smith pedestrian fatality

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Arkansas State Police say a man was killed November 15 after he was hit by a car at the 3300 block of Kinkead Avenue near the Kinkead Avenue and Melrose Avenue intersection.

According to Arkansas State Police, the driver of a Prius was traveling east at 7:18 p.m. on Kinkead Avenue at the intersection of Melrose Avenue.

The driver said due to oncoming headlights he could not see Jose Luis Garcia, 60, of Fort Smith in the roadway. The Prius struck Garcia in the eastbound lane of Kinkead Avenue.

Garcia’s body is being held at the Sebastian County Coroner.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.

