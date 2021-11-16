2 Construction Workers In Serious But Stable Condition After Being Hit By Car On I-95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two construction workers are in serious but stable condition after being hit by a car on I-95 Monday, Maryland State Police said.

Say alert, move over and slow down — it’s the law.

“I definitely practice that already,” said Elayna Zach.”I don’t think I realized it was a law.”

“I do see it a lot happen, especially on our major highways where I don’t see people following it as often as they should,” said Alexandra Montgomery.

Chopper 13 was over I-95 South Monday between White Marsh and Kingsville where two construction workers were hit by a car.

Maryland State Police says a man was flown to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. The second worker, a woman, was taken to Bayview Hospital.

This comes after a AAA worker was struck and killed while changing a flat tire on the side of I-70 in Marriottsville late last month.

“Every day, law enforcement officers, tow truck operators face daily dangers at the side of the road with very little space for them to conduct their job,” said Ragina Ali with AAA.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Ragina Ali says these incidents are completely avoidable. She urges drivers to comply with Maryland’s “Move Over” law.

“For me, it’s a simple rule to follow,” said Montgomery.

On Sunday, Maryland wrapped up “Crash Responder Safety” week.

Governor Hogan wanted to take part in the nationwide effort to educate people about the “move over” law aimed to keep the men and women serving our roadways safe.

“That’s somebody doing what they need to do, that’s their livelihood. So just in the same way you want to get home safely, we need to afford them the opportunity to do the same,” Montgomery added.

State police are still investigating the crash and as of Monday night, no charges have been filed.