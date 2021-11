Growing distant from your high school friends is hard but you shouldn’t feel guilty over it. It’s a natural occurrence in college. When you start college, it is all about how to dorm, meal plans, class schedules and figuring out how you’re going to make new friends. There is an assumption that the friends you used to have in high school aren’t going to follow you into your new college life and you’re supposed to deal with it. However, no one has ever taught people how to deal with it.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO