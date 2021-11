The stylishly bizarre Shin Megami Tensei series finally returns as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Once again, the infamously difficult series of RPGs sends a hapless high schooler into a war between angels and demons. Granted an astounding power, you’ll be able to recruit and summon demons into a party of four and fight in some excruciatingly challenging (at least compared to most JRPGs) battles to determine the fate of the world. SMT V takes some welcome steps into the future, giving you large maps to explore where you can see what enemies you’ll encounter next — and there are plenty of other innovations we’ll get into.

