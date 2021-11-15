8 Games Left; What We Need To See

It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to put that totally ugly and disgusting performance against the Denver Broncos behind them. They now face an Atlanta Falcons team that comes into the game with a 4-4 record, just like the Broncos did. But Atlanta is something of the opposite of Denver, as they have won three of their last four, including last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos had gone 1-3 coming into AT&T Stadium. To get the win this Sunday, Dallas has to clean up just about everything from a game where it all seemed to go wrong. Here are the biggest things that we need to see from Dallas, both individually and collectively.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO