SANTA FE – State health officials say they have a plan to end the 13-year wait faced by families seeking services under a developmental disabilities program. In a legislative hearing Tuesday, members of the state departments of Health and Human Services said they are awaiting federal approval to tap into a temporary funding stream to move about 4,100 people off the waiting list and into services in the next two years.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 23 DAYS AGO