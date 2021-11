BOSTON (CBS) – Riders in Boston may soon have two more free bus rides. The ride-for-free signs on the 28 bus are already there, and riders said it’s a welcome relief. “I was shocked that it was free this morning when I got on. I think it’s a good idea,” said one rider. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants to extend the three-month pilot program and is seeking an $8 million appropriation in federal funds to make it happen. The funds are already available through the American Rescue Plan to help communities impacted by the pandemic. “Our charge is to see every person and listen,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO