Economy

NSF and DFG Opportunity for Collaborations in Advanced Manufacturing

National Science Foundation (press release)
 5 days ago

Recognizing the importance of international collaborations in promoting scientific discoveries, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the German Research Foundation, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on research cooperation. The MOU provides an overarching framework to enhance opportunities for collaborative activities between U.S. and German research communities...

