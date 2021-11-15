ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Global Market Summary - 15 November 2021

ihsmarkit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll major European and most APAC equity indices closed higher, while most US indices were flat on the day. US government bonds closed sharply lower, while benchmark European bonds closed mixed. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed flat on the day across IG and high yield. The US dollar, natural gas, and...

ihsmarkit.com

Comments / 0

ihsmarkit.com

Hong Kong dividend index points under China's regulatory reset

• As waves of regulatory reform of mainland China swept through Hang Seng Index (HSI), market concerns are reflected in the downward trending index price since October, contrary to the upbeat dividend yield. • The dividend index points (DIPs) of HSI are expected to increase from 708.5 in 2021 to...
MARKETS
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

Sector Curves for Valuation

Valuing less liquid assets is challenging even in the best of times, but in stressed periods such as March 2020, it can seem a herculean task. Volatility is extreme, what little liquidity that exists evaporates and hitherto sparse observable data is absent without leave. Given the potential impact on end...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
France
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Japan
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Brazil
Brazil
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
ihsmarkit.com

Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 22 November 2021

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. IHS Markit releases flash PMIs for November in a week packed with economic data releases. Noteworthy updates include Q3 GDP from the US, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan and Singapore. Meanwhile October US core PCE will also be due alongside the November Fed FOMC meeting minutes. The Bank of Korea also holds its policy meeting on Thursday.
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

LNG industry aims for transparency with new frameworks to assess carbon neutrality of global shipments

Two approaches for tracking and certifying the carbon content of a global shipment of LNG were released 17 November that indicate the natural gas industry's growing interest in improving transparency about GHG emissions and providing low- and no-carbon solutions to customers. The International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Leading indicators point to acceleration in U.S. economy

The U.S. leading economic index jumped 0.9% in October and pointed toward a pickup in growth toward the end of 2021, the Conference Board said Thursday. "The U.S. LEI rose sharply in October suggesting the current economic expansion will continue into 2022 and may even gain some momentum in the final months of this year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles research at the board. The one caveat: Rising Covid cases in parts of the Northeast and Midwest. That could mar an otherwise strong finish to the year. The leading index had increased just 0.1% in September and 0.7% in August. The LEI is a weighted gauge of 10 indicators designed to signal business-cycle peaks and valleys.
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

UK business confidence drops to 12-month low in October amid unprecedented inflation expectations, Accenture/IHS Markit UK Business Outlook finds

Business growth forecasts fall to one-year low in October, but remain robust compared to pre-pandemic trends. Inflation expectations surged higher, with forecasts for both staff and non-staff costs rising to record highs. Expected profits growth falls sharply. October data from the Accenture/IHS Markit UK Business Outlook survey - a tri-annual...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

