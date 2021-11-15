ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Will Astrology

By Rob Brezsny
Anchorage Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries author Chris Brogan says, "Don't settle. Don't finish crappy books. If you don't like the menu, leave the restaurant. If you're not on the right path, get off it." That's the best possible counsel for you to hear, in my astrological opinion. As an Aries, you're...

Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 15 to 21 November

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Forthright Mars at odds with game-changer Uranus, together with Friday's eclipsed Full Moon adds up to a volatile energy. Stay on your toes, ready to act at a moment's notice. Be the power base that recognises how to play every move.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in November, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

November is a bit dramatic in its own right: It's the opening act for the big show that is the holiday season. This year, however, the universe is bringing its fair share of drama, too, with a lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19 kicking off the final eclipse season of the year. Known as celestial wild cards, eclipses bring surprise, change, and newness—and because "they cast a hue for weeks before and after their occurrence, the whole of the month could feel eclipse-y," says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. Paired with a handful of other celestial transits, this upcoming eclipse will play a part in determining the best day in November, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Michigan Daily

Horoscopes [11/16-11/22]: Lunar eclipse and Sagittarius season

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s ninth weekly horoscope! I took a short break from the horoscopes in order to focus on academics and my own health. Regardless of the position of the stars in the sky, it is always most important to take care of one’s own needs.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here & These Dates Will Surprise You

November’s astrological movements are gonna shake up your world — hopefully for the better. The new moon in Scorpio that occurs on November 4 is an intense moment. Uranus retrograde opposes the new moon, making the events of the day unpredictable and exciting. The following day, Mercury enters Scorpio and Venus moves into Capricorn. Communication won’t be as plentiful during this time, as we’ll be relying on unspoken words to express our innermost sentiments. Financial and romantic matters will be taken seriously then — that’s right, it’s time to boss up when it comes to our IRAs and saving plans, and love lives. Eclipse season begins on November 19, when the lunar eclipse in Taurus activates our passions. Finally, the sun’s movement into Sagittarius on November 21, followed by Mercury’s swift jump into the same fiery sign on November 24, will make us all more adventurous and willing to expand our horizons without hesitation.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

The Personalities of a Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, and Virgo, According to P1Harmony

P1Harmony's staff requested I talk about astrology with the sextet while they are in town, mostly because the members have strong opinions on their star signs, and I love an opportunity to flex my zodiac knowledge. I was warned that Keeho, in particular, is a non-believer. In-person, he confirms this, noting his older sister got him into it when he was younger. These days, however, "I think my personality changes a lot, so it doesn't match at all," Keeho explains. (Spoiler alert: It actually does to a T, but I'll get into that soon enough.) Intak also firmly believes he's nothing like a typical Virgo.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmopolitan

November 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for November 2021? It's all in the cards... (Queen of Cups, Knight of Swords, King of Wands) This month you feel pulled in a lot of different directions by important people in your life and the needs or demands they impose upon you. Aries, you’re kind and helpful, and you give a lot to others. Maybe they take advantage sometimes? Now is the time to notice if and when this happens, and rein it in. The Queen of Cups is a loving friend or partner who leans on you emotionally, the Knight of Swords is a rival or boss at work who pushes you (usually in a good way), the King of Wands is an older friend or relative who encourages you to go on adventures - sometimes ill-advised. Aries, look out for these people pushing their luck, so you must put yourself first.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 11/19/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): No sooner do you make a lump sum then friends ask for loans. Assist those who helped you in the past and give a piece of your mind to those who didn't. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your personal life may feel embattled,...
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 16

Today’s Birthday (11/16/21). Expand from home this year. Beautify and improve household structures with routine attention. Unravel partnership tangles this autumn, before a lucrative winter requires attention. Savor passion, creativity and fun next spring, inspiring a personal rebranding next summer. Serve love at your house. To get the advantage, check...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Scorpio Season Will Actually Bring A Lot Of Luck To These 3 Zodiac Signs

One of the most talked about zodiac sign seasons of the year is here, and it’s definitely not one that’ll just fly under the radar, because Scorpionic energy tends to grab your attention. After a very long Libra season (thank you, Mercury retrograde), we’re finally moving on to a deeper, more emotionally intense time, courtesy of Scorpio season. That means goodbye Venus (Libra’s planetary ruler), and hello Mars (Scorpio’s planetary ruler). This fixed water sign energy is one that you either love to hate, or hate to love. Either way, you will be affected — some more than others. But don’t worry, it’ll be in a good way for a select few. Scorpio season 2021 will be the luckiest for Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio in particular, so these three signs better buckle up, because things aren’t slowing down for them anytime soon.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

If You're One of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Brace For the Nov. 4 New Moon

If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Scorpio: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Yours is a totally misunderstood sign, Scorpio! People often think that you’re fire because of how intense you can be, but you are a highly sensitive water sign. Your ruling planet is transformative and powerful Pluto, and this accounts for why you feel things so deeply. Once you’re crossed you never forget, and often have to work hard on releasing your resentments so they don’t eat you up. Your tendency to be secretive—and even seem a little suspicious—can get you into trouble in your personal life, but keeping your cards close helps you get ahead in your career. Your tenacious nature helps you get the job done.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

November Will Be A Month Of Spiritual Awakenings: Here's Your Horoscope

Scorpio season starts off with an added dose of its signature intensity this year. Not only is the Sun surging through the sign of power, control, and merging until November 21, but activator Mars is also in Scorpio from October 30 to December 13. With eclipse season beginning in the...
LIFESTYLE
Teen Vogue

Relationship Red Flags, by Each Zodiac Sign

Red flags exist for a reason. Have you ever met a new person and immediately knew there was something off with their energy — just total bad vibes? Red flag! Or have you ever really connected with someone, only to quickly see the cracks beneath the surface of their personality as you get to know them better? More red flags.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

November horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The month ahead has its challenges, but it ends on a lovely note. November starts off with an intense new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 that will push us all toward a fresh start. The planet of communication, Mercury, dives into inquisitive Scorpio on Nov. 5, while romantic Venus enters hardworking Capricorn on the same day. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 will bring much needed change and growth into our lives. The sun and Mercury both ingress into Sagittarius on Nov. 21 and 24, urging us to take a walk on the wild side and embrace our spontaneous sides as the month comes to a close.
LIFESTYLE
momjunction.com

Zodiac Signs That Are Best Match For An Aries Woman

Ruled by planet Mars, an Aries woman is fiery, free-spirited, and ambitious. She is full of life and unafraid of taking risks. She is driven by passion and believes in doing anything to achieve her dreams. The same applies to her love life too. Her enigmatic personality makes her attractive...
LIFESTYLE
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 11.15 to 11.21

Aries (March 21 – April 20) It’s all happening at the end of this week, Aries. On Friday, there will be a partial lunar eclipse in Taurus, the beginning of an eclipse cycle extending until the fall of 2023. This eclipse will kickstart a metamorphosis regarding your stability and intimacy, making you reconsider what you value. This could manifest in a significant shift within your finances, job or daily routine. On Sunday, Sagittarius season begins. Use the Friday eclipse to explore what beneficial financial options you’ve kept on the backburner until now.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius. Aries (March 21-April 19) Discussions about shared property, inheritances or how to divide something will favor you. (You’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.) Obviously, this is an excellent day to sit down with others and do business. It’s also a passionate, affectionate day for romance.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Here's The Color You Should Dye Your Hair This Winter, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There’s nothing like a new season to make you want to do a total aesthetic change. But, as you bring back out your sweaters, pants, and turtlenecks, there’s something you still need for your full transformation: a fresh, new hair color for fall and winter. And, when it comes to choosing your new hair shade, you should look no further for inspiration than your zodiac sign, especially if you’re feeling a little indecisive.
HAIR CARE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Relationships sparkle and simmer starting Saturday

This week, we see the new moon in Scorpio and Mercury entering Scorpio. Thursday, Nov. 4: A walking contradiction it is to say "today we see the new moon in Scorpio," because the new moon is never visible. It’s when the sun shines no light on the moon. That means it’s a suitable time to plan accomplishments for the full lunar month ahead. It was Nov. 4, 2008, that Barak Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America.
LIFESTYLE

