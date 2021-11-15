ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSF-DFG Lead Agency Opportunity in Molecular and Cellular Biology

 5 days ago

Recognizing the importance of international collaborations in promoting scientific discoveries, the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on research cooperation. The MOU provides an overarching framework to encourage collaboration between US and German research communities and sets...

stevens.edu

Building a Community of Molecular, Cellular and Computational Minds

As COVID-19 continues to fundamentally reshape the landscape of higher education, Woo Lee, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology (CCB) at Stevens believes it also highlights new opportunities to explore the department’s mission and its importance to society at large. “This department is a community of internationally...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
National Science Foundation (press release)

Join the Distinguished Lecture on Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment on November 18

The NSF Directorate for Engineering presents a Distinguished Lecture by Dr. Pedro Alvarez of Rice University on "Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment." This virtual event will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern. Learn more and register. The U.S. National Science Foundation propels the nation forward by advancing...
ENGINEERING
National Science Foundation (press release)

NSF and DFG Opportunity for Collaborations in Advanced Manufacturing

Recognizing the importance of international collaborations in promoting scientific discoveries, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the German Research Foundation, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on research cooperation. The MOU provides an overarching framework to enhance opportunities for collaborative activities between U.S. and German research communities and sets out the principles by which jointly supported activities might be developed. To facilitate the support of collaborative work between U.S. researchers and their German counterparts under this MOU, the Division of Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Innovation (CMMI) at the NSF and the Division of Engineering (ING) at the DFG are pleased to announce expanded Lead Agency Activity in the area of Advanced Manufacturing.
ECONOMY
National Science Foundation (press release)

NSF supports researchers through the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Carlos Peredo, a paleontologist and early career scientist, had been looking forward to the opportunities that his new, two-year NSF postdoctoral fellowship would provide him with at the University of Michigan. In particular, access to the paleontological collection in the museum in Ann Arbor would really be a boon to his research. But then the pandemic hit, and the museum that Peredo was relying on closed its doors for the duration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
National Science Foundation (press release)

Join the Broadening Participation in Engineering webinar on December 1

NSF will hold an informational webinar about the Broadening Participation in Engineering program on December 1, 2021, at 12:00 noon Eastern time. Track 2: Research in Broadening Participation in Engineering,. Track 3: Inclusive Mentoring Hubs (IM Hubs), and. Track 4: Centers for Equity in Engineering (CEE). Get details and register...
VIRTUAL EVENTS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Career Opportunity: Chief Evaluation Officer/EAC Section Head

The Section Head for Evaluation and Assessment Capability has leadership responsibility for the Evaluation and Assessment Capability (EAC) unit, located in the Office of Integrative Activities and serves as NSF’s Chief Evaluation Officer. EAC provides centralized technical support and resources to generate and use evidence for decision making; coordinates evaluation activities of the agency; and directly focuses on the Administration's call for rigorous program evaluation and the increased agency capacity for conducting independent evaluations. The unit is responsible for integrating program assessment/evaluation, policy analysis, and strategic decision making.
ECONOMY
wustl.edu

Krawczynski receives NSF grant

Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, received a three-year $178,445 award from the National Science Foundation for a collaborative research project titled “Redox ratios in amphiboles as proxies for volatile budgets in igneous systems.”. The petrology and geochemistry project includes collaborators Melinda...
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Ethical and Responsible Research (ER2)

A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States. A lock () or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites. Welcome to beta.nsf.gov, the new version of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) website. We're completely revamping...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Decoding biological mysteries with algae: NAU team wins $3M from NSF to model microbiome

Newswise — The tiny cosmos of organisms living on a streamer of algae in a river—the algal microbiome—could help scientists learn what turns an environment from healthy to toxic and back again. A multidisciplinary team led by Northern Arizona University has won $3 million from the National Science Foundation to translate the codex contained in the microbiome of common algae into computer algorithms that can predict a wide range of microbial interactions.
WILDLIFE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Charge order seen in superconductor with kagome lattice

In this schematic showing the charge order seen in a superconductor with a kagome lattice -- named for its resemblance to a Japanese woven basket pattern, the distributed colors within the lattice represent the chiral charge ordering detected in experiments. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1906325...
PHYSICS
targetedonc.com

The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
CANCER
National Science Foundation (press release)

Multimedia Gallery

What happens when science fiction technology becomes reality? A team of researchers are using a device resembling a futuristic ray gun to record how different plant leaves on Alaskan mountains reflect light. The research will help scientist assess the impact of climate change, by studying how different plants respond to the environment. Learn more at NSF's "The Discovery Files."
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Scientists identify new force behind past mass extinction event

A team of scientists has identified an additional force that likely contributed to a mass extinction event 250 million years ago. Its analysis of minerals in southern China indicate that volcano eruptions produced a “volcanic winter” that drastically lowered earth’s temperatures--a change that added to the environmental effects resulting from other phenomena at the time.
SCIENCE
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Why Moderna won't share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises. I teach drug regulation and patent law at Saint Louis University’s Center for Health Law Studies. Moderna recently offered to share ownership of its main patent with the government to resolve the dispute. Whether or not this is enough to satisfy the government’s claims, I...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
National Science Foundation (press release)

Encouraging Research on Open Knowledge Networks

NSF invites proposals that contribute to open knowledge network (OKN) research and practice, such as Authoring and Learning, Uses, and Scalability. For full consideration in fiscal year 2022, proposals should be submitted before April 15, 2022. Dear Colleagues:. Knowledge graphs constitute a powerful approach for organizing, representing, integrating, and accessing...
TECHNOLOGY
National Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists discover neutron star mergers a primary source of cosmic heavy metals

Collisions between neutron stars discharge more heavy metals than collisions between neutron stars and black holes. Researchers at MIT and the University of New Hampshire embarked on a novel scientific endeavor to quantify and analyze sources of heavy metals in the solar system. Scientists have long known that when neutron stars collide with a black hole or another neutron star the explosion can produce heavy metals, but the magnitude was unclear.
ASTRONOMY
National Science Foundation (press release)

Coyote Ridge near San Jose, California

Coyote Ridge, a grassland near San Jose, California, has several endemic plant species. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grant DEB 0918715.]. Learn more in The University of Texas at Austin news story New study on climate change impacts on plants could lead to better conservation strategies . (Date image taken: unknown; date originally posted to NSF Multimedia Gallery: Nov. 16, 2021)
WILDLIFE

