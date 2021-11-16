Top 10: Check Out The Most Common Last Names in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season Saturday. At MSP Airport, 1.2 inches of snow were recorded. Parts of central and northern Minnesota saw as much as 4 inches fall. Minnesotans were eager to share pics of the aftermath. Snow in Debs, MN, about 25 miles northwest of Bemidji. (credit: Julia Simmons) Snow on the Bear River. (credit: Nancy Sura) A bird in the snow in Brook Park. (credit: Mary Heupel) A snow-covered deck in Bemidji. (credit: Brian Vraa) Footprints in the snow in Winona. (credit: Dave Mcnally) Snow in Britt, MN. (credit: Marge Pylkka) Chewie the dog loving the snow in Plymouth. (credit: Melissa Sisco) Toby in the snow in Zimmerman. (credit: Kaytlin Valerius) A boat dock with a view in Longville. (credit: Autumn Zehren) More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate

4 DAYS AGO