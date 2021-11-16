Top 10: Check Out The Most Common Last Names in Minnesota
Everyone knows that there are some last names that there are a lot of. Johnson, Smith, and Anderson, just to name a few. But what about right here in Minnesota? Is there any chance your last name cracks the Top 10?. Mine has no shot. In fact, it wasn't...
How would you like to get paid $4000 to move to this scenic lake town in Minnesota?. Bemidji is a beautiful small town in northern Minnesota. The town of around 19,000 people is about five and half hours northeast of Sioux Falls. And they want people to move there. The...
A “COVID blizzard” is currently hitting the state of Minnesota, prompting officials to call on people to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus. Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that all unvaccinated people need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of the virus, per Bring Me The News.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the federal government will provide Minnesota with two Department of Defense medical teams to support hospitals as COVID-19 surges and further strains doctors and nurses who have been fighting the coronavirus nonstop for the past 20 months. "Every day, our doctors and nurses are...
ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 again broke 2021 records Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the state's outbreak remained among the worst in the United States. Data released by the state health department Tuesday show 1,348 hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness and 10,913 newly reported infections. Meanwhile,...
The latest COVID-19 case rates show that Minnesota and Michigan continue to be the epicenter of the pandemic's latest wave in the United States. According to data from the New York Times, Minnesota is second in the nation at 75 cases per 100,000 residents. The Land of 10,000 Lakes, which had the worst case rate in the country earlier this week, has been surpassed by Michigan (82 cases per 100,000) in the past 24 hours.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Two long-time food stands at the Minnesota State Fair are now closed. The family that owns Rainbow Ice Cream and The Potato Man and Sweety announced Tuesday it's selling the stands at an auction. The family says it decided to end the business because of the death of a family member. The family has been operating a booth at the fairgrounds since the 1920's.
Imagine every single person in Minnesota was replaced with a 10-pound weight. Based on where each of these equal-sized weights lives, where is the state's balancing point? The precise spot where these millions of weights would balance each other out?. Turns out, the answer is Rogers, Minnesota. The U.S. Census...
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,266 newly reported cases and zero newly reported deaths.The state's COVID-19 death toll is 8,996. "There are zero newly reported deaths today because deaths were not processed on 11/11/21 for the Veteran’s Day holiday. Details of newly reported deaths...
There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
In the last 20 years, I have lived in many cities being in this crazy business called radio. Philly, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Washington D.C. 20 years ago I worked in Detroit and lived in Farmington Hills and who knew I would end up back here in Lansing. Now I...
As cold weather sets in and waning immunity from vaccinations leads to more breakthrough infections, Minnesota is reporting a wave of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations not seen since December of last year. The state recently reached a seven-day average test positivity rate of 10.5 percent, putting Minnesota in the...
The onset of COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 was notable for the number of deaths happening in more densely-populated areas, with New York one of the worst-hit cities in the first few months of the virus' arrival. But the introduction of vaccines has subsequently marked a shift nationwide, with deaths...
The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans. The income and wealth...
Pack up the car because it is time for a road trip all over the state of Minnesota! If you are looking for a great Minnesota adventure but aren't sure where to start, this list of the top 50 places to visit is the perfect solution for you!. Welcome to...
Finally, a video that spells out the differences (and similarities) between Minnesota and Wisconsin. I'm sure this will stir up a few comments. Vikings or Packers? Gophers or Badgers? Twins or Brewers? Milk or Milk?. Who knew that Wisconsin had more lakes than Minnesota? Or that Minnesota had more wilderness...
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 46,329,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States […]
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and people are starting to search for the perfect recipes (if you don't already have a tried and true one that you use). I still need to find a good apple pie recipe, but that is not Minnesota's most Googled Thanksgiving recipe. The most...
The State of Minnesota has changed many offensive lake names over the years, but some still remain, like this one about an hour from Duluth. Located about 70 miles west of Duluth, about a 1-hour 20-minute drive, in Aitkin County sits a little 191-acre lake, no more than 20-feet deep, that has the highly offensive and racist name of Blackface Lake.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season Saturday.
At MSP Airport, 1.2 inches of snow were recorded. Parts of central and northern Minnesota saw as much as 4 inches fall.
Minnesotans were eager to share pics of the aftermath.
Snow in Debs, MN, about 25 miles northwest of Bemidji. (credit: Julia Simmons)
Snow on the Bear River. (credit: Nancy Sura)
A bird in the snow in Brook Park. (credit: Mary Heupel)
A snow-covered deck in Bemidji. (credit: Brian Vraa)
Footprints in the snow in Winona. (credit: Dave Mcnally)
Snow in Britt, MN. (credit: Marge Pylkka)
Chewie the dog loving the snow in Plymouth. (credit: Melissa Sisco)
Toby in the snow in Zimmerman. (credit: Kaytlin Valerius)
A boat dock with a view in Longville. (credit: Autumn Zehren)
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
