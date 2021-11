Midlife is typically a time when we start to look ahead, to the joy of relinquishing work in favour of pottering around the garden. But when it comes to our brain health, staying in a highly powered career might be more beneficial than first thought. That’s according to research by University College London from August 2021, which found that having a mentally challenging job in the second half of life may help to stave off conditions such as dementia.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO