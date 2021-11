The Rice United Way Campaign is 59% of the way to its $250,000 goal, having raised $146,632 in the fundraising effort’s first three weeks. The School of Natural Sciences continues to lead the university in total funds donated, with $20,758 raised so far. The Office of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies still leads the way in total participation rate with 88.9% of its department members having contributed, and more Public Affairs employees — 29 — have pitched in to the campaign so far than any other Rice division or academic department.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO