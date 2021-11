College basketball season is almost here, and the time has come to break down the odds as far as who’s got a shot at making it all the way come tournament time in March. Caesars Sportsbook has odds on who’s going to win the NCAA Tournament as well as odds on who’s going to win each conference, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs come in as the early favorites at +600 despite still never having won the Big Dance.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO