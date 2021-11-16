Illumina: John Fox

NeoGenomics has appointed Dave Daly to its board of directors, effective Nov. 10. Daly is the president and chief operating officer of sequencing firm Singular Genomics and previously served as CEO at Thrive Earlier Detection, a company acquired by Exact Sciences earlier this year. He also worked at Illumina as SVP and general manager of commercial operations for the Americas, Foundation Medicine and Clarient as chief commercial officer, and Life Technologies, where he led the oncology business unit.

