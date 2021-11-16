ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Illumina: John Fox

GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

Illumina has hired John Fox as senior medical director...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at NeoGenomics, Mainz Biomed, IsoPlexis, More

NeoGenomics has appointed Dave Daly to its board of directors, effective Nov. 10. Daly is the president and chief operating officer of sequencing firm Singular Genomics and previously served as CEO at Thrive Earlier Detection, a company acquired by Exact Sciences earlier this year. He also worked at Illumina as SVP and general manager of commercial operations for the Americas, Foundation Medicine and Clarient as chief commercial officer, and Life Technologies, where he led the oncology business unit.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

New Roche Cobas System Nabs CE Mark

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Thursday that its new Cobas 5800 molecular instrument has received CE marking. The platform builds on Roche's Cobas menu, which includes its Cobas 6800 and 8800 instruments, and provides a more compact module with a fully automated workflow. The real-time PCR-based instrument delivers up...
TECHNOLOGY
stockxpo.com

Frank Sands’ Firm Cuts the Lights on Illumina

Sands Capital Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2021, which ended on Sept. 30. Founded in 1992 by Frank M. Sands Sr., Sands Capital Management is an independent investment management firm that invests in high-quality growth businesses. (Trades, Portfolio) Jr. joined the firm in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy