Rockstar Games have finally unveiled what the Nintendo Switch version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition looks like and it certainly looks rather different than the Xbox and PlayStation remastered versions of the game. You can check out the four recently released screenshots from Rockstar Games down below in the slideshow. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week on the 11th November. A physical version of the GTA: Trilogy will launch on 7th December.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO