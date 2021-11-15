ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

As violations grow against Stellantis, critics sounding environmental racism alarm

Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

As violation notices from Michigan environmental regulators pile up against Stellantis for issues at its new Jeep plant on the east side of Detroit and another plant in Warren, residents and activists are again raising the alarm over what they call environmental racism. The automaker was permitted to offset...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

State launches website amid air quality violations at Stellantis plants

Residents who live near the stinky new Jeep plant in Detroit now have two more resources to address the pungent, headache-inducing paint odor. Stellantis NV, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, launched a hotline to report odors emanating from the year-old Jeep Grand Cherokee assembly plant. The toll-free line is (833) 310-2313.
DETROIT, MI
ucsusa.org

Environmental Racism in the Heartland

A legacy of systemic racial discrimination has left environmental justice communities in the Kansas City area disproportionately exposed to multiple health-damaging pollutants. As a result, environmental justice advocates have taken on the much-needed work of pollution monitoring and raising community awareness to protect their own health. This report, a collaboration...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
The Detroit Free Press

EGLE to fine Stellantis, plans other actions over violations, odor at Detroit Jeep plant

Michigan environmental regulators have upped the stakes for Stellantis over pollution concerns on Detroit’s east side. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said it intends to assess a fine as well as implement a “compliance plan” for the automaker after several violation notices for odor and other issues at its Mack...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

EGLE escalates enforcement over Stellantis air quality violations

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is stepping up enforcement measures against Stellantis, after two of the automaker’s plants were hit with air quality violations. Most of those violations involve the new Mack Assembly complex on Detroit’s east side, where Stellantis makes next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokees. That...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Stellantis faces fine, mandates to fix Michigan air-quality violations

Stellantis NV will be fined and required to institute a compliance plan under escalated enforcement action taken Thursday by the state of Michigan in response to air-quality violations at two Metro Detroit plants. It's not yet clear how much the fine could be and what steps Stellantis will have to...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Pollution#Environmental Racism#Ozone Pollution#Chemicals#Jeep#The Jeep Grand Cherokee#Jefferson North Assembly#Great Lakes And Energy
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The West is losing the battle with COVID-19 right now

COVID-19 infection numbers are dropping across the country right now, though parts of the West are seeing a spike. The U.S. is currently averaging about 70,000 new COVID-19 cases per day with about 1,400 deaths per day, per Axios. But with one glance at the Axios COID-19 cases map you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

Detroit City Council Resolution on FCA Stellantis Violations

RESOLUTION URGING FCA-DETROIT ASSEMBLY COMPLEX MACK TO SUBMIT A SUPPLEMENTAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECT PROPOSAL - Read and Download. During Detroit City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Council Members were notified and informed about the three Air Quality Violation filed by EGLE on September 20. It was apparent from the discussion that staff from Detroit’s Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO), The Detroit Health Dept., the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Departments (BSEED) and the City’s Law Department were inadequately informed about the violations. In response to this failure, brought to light by the Justice for Beniteau Residents’ complaints, Council Member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez took action and proposed the resolution below. Residents advocated for the inclusion of their demands for funding for home repair and/or relocation be added to the language and Detroit City Council unanimously passed the resolution with the changes on Nov. 3 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

COVID-19 cases surge in new US hotspots

Hospitals in Michigan and Minnesota on Tuesday reported a wave of COVID-19 patients not seen in months as beds were filled with unvaccinated people and health care leaders warned that staff were being worn down by yet another surge. Michigan had slightly more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Society
Gazette

Denver power plants 'textbook examples of environmental racism,' Sierra Club says

The Sierra Club has released a report saying two Denver power plants “are textbook examples of environmental racism since they are located in the two areas of Denver with majority Hispanic/Latino populations.”. The two plants are Xcel's Cherokee generating plant and OnwardEnergy's Arapaho generating plant. “Each year, the plants spew...
DENVER, CO
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: It’s time for Chicago to embrace genuine police reform and not just try to slide off the hook

On Oct. 8, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown jointly issued a news release celebrating the “significant progress” that’s been made in complying with the consent decree, the 2019 court order that maps out in painstaking detail how the city must reform its police department. Progress is evaluated by a court-appointed independent monitor, whose latest report for ...
CHICAGO, IL
Mercury News

OSHA suspends large employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of its requirement that large employers nationwide ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus by Jan. 4 in light of a court stay, throwing President Biden’s controversial mandate into doubt. The decision followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Illinois sees uptick in youth COVID-19 cases | Head of state police training agency fired | New restaurant boldly reclaims Indigenous food in Midwest

Good morning, Chicago. Kyle Rittenhouse’s jury ended its second day of deliberations without a verdict Wednesday. Our reporters in Kenosha — Christy Gutowski, Stacy St. Clair and John Keilman — recap an eventful day that included a defense request for a mistrial, an armed protester outside the courthouse and a mass pizza party among the demonstrators. While we wait for resolution in the ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Daily Telegram

Michigan psychologists seek to expand care options

LANSING — Joining an interstate compact that allows out-of-state psychologists to practice in Michigan could provide more mental health care for state residents. But regulators say the action could undermine state authority and reduce its budget for investigating complaints. Michigan residents seeking a psychologist can be daunted by long waits, said state Rep. Felicia...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Carla Fried: Wall Street vs. individual homebuyers — where it’s most competitive

You don’t need a Ph.D. in housing economics to understand that a low supply of homes for sale is behind the astounding 20% rise in home prices over the past 12 months. But in some markets it’s not just that there are a lot of households bidding against each other. In some cities, renters and potential trader-uppers are increasingly competing against investors.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy