As violations grow against Stellantis, critics sounding environmental racism alarm

RESOLUTION URGING FCA-DETROIT ASSEMBLY COMPLEX MACK TO SUBMIT A SUPPLEMENTAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECT PROPOSAL - Read and Download. During Detroit City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Council Members were notified and informed about the three Air Quality Violation filed by EGLE on September 20. It was apparent from the discussion that staff from Detroit’s Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO), The Detroit Health Dept., the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Departments (BSEED) and the City’s Law Department were inadequately informed about the violations. In response to this failure, brought to light by the Justice for Beniteau Residents’ complaints, Council Member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez took action and proposed the resolution below. Residents advocated for the inclusion of their demands for funding for home repair and/or relocation be added to the language and Detroit City Council unanimously passed the resolution with the changes on Nov. 3 2021.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO