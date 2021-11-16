November 16th Genre Releases Include THE EVIL DEAD: GROOVY COLLECTION (4K / Blu-ray), PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND (4K Steelbook / Blu-ray / DVD), Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN (4K / Blu-ray / DVD)

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to CREEPSHOW Season 2 from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. The five-episode season and bonus episodes A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) star Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Ted Raimi (Buddy Thunderstruck), Ali Larter (House On Haunted Hill), Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider-Man), Iman Benson (Alexa and Katie), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser Franchise), Keith David (21 Bridges), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), Eric Edelstein (Shameless), Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Denise Crosby (Ray Donovan), Justin Long (Lady of the Manor), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).
