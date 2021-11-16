ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 16th Genre Releases Include THE EVIL DEAD: GROOVY COLLECTION (4K / Blu-ray), PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND (4K Steelbook / Blu-ray / DVD), Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN (4K / Blu-ray / DVD)

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, everyone! We’re back with a brand new round of horror and sci-fi 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases coming out tomorrow, and I gotta say, November 16th is a good day to be a genre fan, because we have a lot of cool stuff coming our way. If you missed it...

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Full Release Details for KRAMPUS: THE NAUGHTY CUT 4K / Blu-ray, Coming December 7th from Scream Factory

As someone who adores holiday horror stories and firmly believes Michael Dougherty's Krampus is one of the best movies released in the 2010s, I'm thrilled (and, yes, chilled) that Scream Factory's 4K / Blu-ray release of Legendary Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Krampus: The Naughty Cut (coming out on December 7th) is absolutely brimming with special features, including a bevy of new interviews, a fresh Dolby Atmos track, and additional scenes for fans to unwrap:
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Prisoners of the Ghostland on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Prisoners of the Ghostland on 15th November, we’ve been given 3 copies to give away on Blu-ray. In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.
VIDEO GAMES
TheHDRoom

‘Krampus’ Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with The Naughty Cut

Each new holiday season is a perfect excuse to re-release Krampus on home video. For Scream Factory, bringing this subversive flick back again offered the opportunity to spice it up in more ways than one. Krampus: The Naughty Cut will be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘Creepshow Season 2’ Available on DVD and Blu-Ray this December!

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to CREEPSHOW Season 2 from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. The five-episode season and bonus episodes A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) star Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Ted Raimi (Buddy Thunderstruck), Ali Larter (House On Haunted Hill), Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider-Man), Iman Benson (Alexa and Katie), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser Franchise), Keith David (21 Bridges), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), Eric Edelstein (Shameless), Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Denise Crosby (Ray Donovan), Justin Long (Lady of the Manor), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).
MOVIES
/Film

Ridley Scott's Great, Underseen The Last Duel Heads To Digital This Month, 4K Blu-Ray In December

"The Last Duel" was a big box office disappointment, and I will forever be salty about that. I get it: there's still a pandemic going on, and the film's subject matter might have immediately turned off some potential viewers. But Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" is one of the year's best films, and one of the best things Scott has done in years (and I say that as a fan of "Alien: Covenant"). While "The Last Duel" underperformed in theaters, perhaps it'll finally find a bigger audience on home video. The historical epic, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, has a home release in sight: it'll hit digital this month before arriving on 4K Blu-ray and DVD in December. I hope so, at least, because I was mightily impressed with the film when I saw it. I was particularly impressed with the clever screenplay, which presents its main story from three distinct perspectives. And I was even more impressed with a scene-stealing turn from Ben Affleck, who plays a count who just wants to get drunk and have orgies all day.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘The Last Duel’ 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Details

20th Century Studios and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel will be coming to Digital HD and Digital 4K on November 3oth. Physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD formats have a December 14th release date. The Last Duel stars Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The 4K...
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 9th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Respect, The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, Reminiscence, Saved By The Bell: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of the Shudder Original Chiller CAVEAT – On DVD and Blu-ray November 16th

“full of claustrophobic dread and psychological mystery” – Bloody-Disgusting. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, CAVEAT fromShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release CAVEATon VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on November 16, 2021.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Comes Home to 4K and Blu-ray Just in Time for Christmas

Now in its sixth week of theatrical release, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still in the top 5 at the domestic box office, thus far scaring up $424 million worldwide. You’ll be able to watch the Andy Serkis-directed sequel at home this holiday season, as we’ve learned that Let There Be Carnage comes to Blu-ray and 4K on December 14, 2021!
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Jungle Cruise – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed the movie back in July, I said, “Every minute of Jungle Cruise is a love letter to the adventure genre, and in many ways, it’s also a love letter to the Walt Disney live-action adventure films of old.” After watching Jungle Cruise multiple times already, my thoughts remain the same. Jungle Cruise wants so bad to be this generation’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Stephen Sommer’s The Mummy. It takes a lot of the ideas from these flicks, throws them in a blender, and what comes out is Jungle Book. As you can imagine, much like the corny jokes on the ride, the film isn’t high art. Nevertheless, it’s still an enjoyable nonstop ride. For my original thoughts on the film, click here.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Under Siege’ Reboot In The Works At Warner Bros For HBO Max With Timo Tjahjanto Directing, Umair Aleem Writing

EXCLUSIVE: A reboot of the 1992 hit Steven Seagal action movie Under Siege is underway at Warner Bros. with Timo Tjahjanto directing and Umair Aleem writing. The duo, I hear, collaborated and developed the pitch together with the movie being planned to stream on HBO Max. There’s no word yet if Seagal will reprise his role as Casey Ryback, the ex-Navy Seal turned cook who was the only person in that movie to stop a group of terrorists from taking control of a U.S. battleship. The movie, directed by Andrew Davis, grossed over $156M WW when it was released and spawned a 1995...
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn comes to 4K Blu-ray via Arrow Video – Review

Based on a short story by Stephen King, 1984’s Children of the Corn emerges from the cornstalks in a new 4K Blu-ray from Arrow Video. While Children of the Corn is rarely brought up when discussing the best King adaptations, it more than makes up for its low-budget in terms of atmosphere and performances, and has somehow inspired nearly a dozen direct-to-video sequels in its wake.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)

Directed by Rodo Sayagues. Starring Stephen Lang, Madelyn Grace, Brendan Sexton III, Adam Young, Rocci Williams, Diaana Babnicova, and Stephanie Arcila. Blind former soldier Norman Nordstrom is back and going up against a gang of kidnappers who break into his house to kidnap his newly acquired ‘daughter’. It is clear...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

