Video: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl overview trailer

The latest UK charts have arrived a day earlier than normal and the big launch this week was Activision’s Call of Duty: Vanguard which predictably entered the boxed charts at No.1. Games Industry reports that boxed sales for the latest Call of Duty are down 40% over last year’s game, though this could be more to do with competition this year with a new Battlefield on the horizon and a new Halo game on Xbox systems. The latest Call of Duty is also competing with popular free-to-play shooters such as Apex Legends and Fortnite, both of which are available on Switch. There’s one Nintendo game in the top five which is the return to form for the Mario Party series, Mario Party Superstars which has slipped to No.4 this week. Here’s the UK top ten software chart for the week ending 6th November, 2021:

