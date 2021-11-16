ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl overview trailer

By nintendojam
My Nintendo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re just a few days away from the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and Nintendo has shared an overview trailer for the upcoming remakes. Featuring...

mynintendonews.com

My Nintendo News

Review: Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC for Nintendo Switch

Return to New Horizons and experience the highs and lows of an interior designer’s life with the latest DLC, Happy Home Paradise. With the promise of additional design features, such as partitions, pillars and counters, alongside the return of some familiar faces, will Happy Home Paradise be a match made in heaven for patient, budding stylists?
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo infographic shows what’s next for Switch gamers

Nintendo has published an infographic on social media showing Switch gamers what has recently been released and what’s to come. The infographic highlights a number of quality games which have recently been released such as Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and it also shows games which have been announced for 2022 by the Kyoto-based company and third party developers such as the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. If you are curious as to what next check out the infographic below!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 shipments & sales top 8 million each

Bandai Namco has cause to celebrate this morning as the company has announced that both the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 total shipments and total boxed and digital sales have topped eight million for each game. To celebrate the enormous achievement with players, Bandai Namco will be holding special in-game events for players of both games. Check out what’s happening down below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Game Awards 2021 nominees will be announced in a livestream on 16th November

Geoff Keighley will be at the Microsoft Theater on Tuesday, 16th November at 9am PST / 5pm GMT announcing this year’s nominees for The Game Awards in a livestream that’s set to air via YouTube and Twitch. A total of 30 different categories will be revealed, with fan voting starting shortly after on the event’s official website. It seems likely that Nintendo, or more specifically, Metroid Dread, will be nominated for quite a few categories, and perhaps even Game of the Year. The Game Awards kicks off on 9th December, and here’s hoping that Nintendo will have an exciting announcement or two.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Version 1.0.2 adds very easy mode and more

Koei Tecmo has announced that a new software patch is out the remastered version Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water on Nintendo Switch. The update, Version 1.0.2, which is available for all platforms, has added a very easy difficulty mode for those of you who are wanting to get through the story with as little hassle as possible and the company also also fixed some bugs and an issue which caused cleared save data to be lost. Here’s the patch notes below for the Nintendo Switch version of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Bandai Namco is hiring a brand manager for Little Nightmares, considers the franchise to be a “headline IP”

The sequel to the puzzle-platforming horror game Little Nightmares released earlier this year, with developer Tarsier Studios announcing back in February that they’ve finished with the series and are moving on to other projects, following their acquisition by Embracer Group. Bandai Namco, publisher and owner of the Little Nightmares IP, left the door open however, by saying that they still “feel energized to deliver more content in the future.” This left many fans wondering if the series could eventually be handed over to a new developer for more entries and/or spin-offs.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Datamining finds Shin Megami Tensei V could be a temporary Switch exclusive

It would appear as though the recently released Shin Megami Tensei V could be coming to other platforms in the future. The game, which released on Friday to positives reviews, has been datamined and target platforms shown within the system files include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. This information lines up with the GeForce Now leak a while ago, which stated that the game is destined for other platforms. As it stands nothing has been confirmed by Atlus, but if this changes, we will certainly let you know.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo of America president says “We take the feedback very seriously” when asked about emulated N64 games on Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass launched last month and with the increased fee came the addition of Nintendo 64 games and SEGA Mega Drive games plus the new downloadable content pack for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Issues were raised about Nintendo 64 emulation as soon as players were able to upgrade their membership and test out the batch of N64 games available. Videos soon. flooded social media platforms about the poor emulation on the classics which include input lag and also rendering issues. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser was asked about the issues surrounding the Nintendo 64 games by technology site The Verge and says that the company “takes the feedback very seriously” and they are “continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance.”
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Mario Party Superstars remains in Top 5 this week

The latest UK charts have arrived a day earlier than normal and the big launch this week was Activision’s Call of Duty: Vanguard which predictably entered the boxed charts at No.1. Games Industry reports that boxed sales for the latest Call of Duty are down 40% over last year’s game, though this could be more to do with competition this year with a new Battlefield on the horizon and a new Halo game on Xbox systems. The latest Call of Duty is also competing with popular free-to-play shooters such as Apex Legends and Fortnite, both of which are available on Switch. There’s one Nintendo game in the top five which is the return to form for the Mario Party series, Mario Party Superstars which has slipped to No.4 this week. Here’s the UK top ten software chart for the week ending 6th November, 2021:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Rocket League Season 5 will begin on November 17th

Believe it or not, it has been 6 years since Rocket League originally released on the PC and Playstation 4. And coincidentally, today marks 4 years since Rocket League released on the Nintendo Switch. Not only has the game been getting support all of these years, but it is still receiving new content. Well, there is about to be even more on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Latest UK charts sees Shin Megami Tensei V for Switch enter at No.9

The latest UK charts have been published for the week ending 13th November and it is good news for both Atlus and Nintendo as Shin Megami Tensei V has entered the Top Ten at No.9 this week. There were a few other new releases this week which entered the Top Ten including Frontier’s Jurassic World: Evolution 2 which launched at No.6 and Forza Horizon 5 which was awarded 92 on Metacritic made its debut at No.4, despite being included in Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the GfK Top Ten for the week ending 13th November, 2021:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu most wanted gaming charts

The latest Famitsu most wanted video game software charts have been published online today and it is Final Fantasy XVI for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console which remains the most sought after game for Famitsu readers. It’s got a clear lead at No.1, with an impressive 684 votes. The second most wanted game is Bayonetta 3 which has 570 votes. The Switch exclusive from Platinum Games is due out next year along with the next mainline Final Fantasy game for PS5 from Square Enix.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a physical release on the Switch

4 days ago, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic released on the Nintendo Switch. It is a port of the game that originally released on Xbox and PC in 2003. A remake of the game is also in the works for PlayStation 5 and PC as a timed exclusive. In the meantime, the original game’s Switch port had only been available to purchase digitally.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

US NPD results for October 2021: Switch No.1 system and Metroid Dread has highest launch for Metroid franchise

The latest video game software and hardware charts are now in for the month of October, courtesy of the NPD Group which tracks sales across the United States. The best-selling system based on dollar sales and units sold was the Nintendo Switch family of systems which received a big boost last month thanks to the newly released Nintendo Switch (OLED Model). The best-selling video game for the month of October in the USA was the latest Far Cry game from Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6. The latest Far Cry game was followed by Back 4 Blood (No.2), Metroid Dread (No.3) -which was the biggest Metroid launch to date in the USA, Madden 22 (No.4), and finally, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (No.5).
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread has been updated to version 1.0.3

It is not surprising, but there hasn’t been any new content since released over a month ago. Nevertheless, a handful of bugs have been discovered in the game. The significant bugs were fixed a month ago, but there are some minor ones too, so Nintendo has been taking the time to release a few updates that fixes them.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Rockstar confirms they are working to “update the overall performance” for GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games has confirmed they they are inevitably working on updates for the disappointing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. The infamous ports were handled by gaming studio Grove Street Games and have seen the huge user base in uproar about the games performance, even on newer video gaming systems such as the powerful Xbox Series X|S consoles and PlayStation 5. Sadly the Switch version has been hit even harder. While the tweet below specifically mentions the PC version through the Rockstar Games Launcher, the company does admit that they are working to improve the overall performance of the games on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Demo available for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Switch

A new free demo for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain for Nintendo Switch is available to download right now in Nintendo eShop. In this new multiplayer* party game that anyone can play, players can boost their skills and speed by practising certain activities while also having a blast. In...
VIDEO GAMES

