Video: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl overview trailer

Geoff Keighley will be at the Microsoft Theater on Tuesday, 16th November at 9am PST / 5pm GMT announcing this year’s nominees for The Game Awards in a livestream that’s set to air via YouTube and Twitch. A total of 30 different categories will be revealed, with fan voting starting shortly after on the event’s official website. It seems likely that Nintendo, or more specifically, Metroid Dread, will be nominated for quite a few categories, and perhaps even Game of the Year. The Game Awards kicks off on 9th December, and here’s hoping that Nintendo will have an exciting announcement or two.
