Southwest Airlines dangles perks to keep employees working during holidays

Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines says it will give workers vouchers for free airline tickets to keep them working through the holidays, the latest carrier to add incentives to try to avert a labor shortage at one of the busiest times of the year. Southwest said it will give employees between...

