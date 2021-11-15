ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflecting on twenty years of NetHope

By Tae Yoo
 3 days ago

NetHope is a journey that we needed to take. Cisco started the Networking Academy program in 1997 with the intent of teaching students – whether they were in the technology field or not – to design, install, and maintain networks. Most importantly, we wanted the program to help people around the...

How IT organizations are thinking about Network as a Service

You don’t have to look very far to see that a transition is underway in IT. Organizations are changing how they acquire and consume software and infrastructure. In part, this is driven by their need to deliver services that meet increasingly dynamic business needs. The network has been undergoing the same evolution. The broad-based adoption of network automation and analytics over the last few years is resulting in huge leaps in agility, flexibility, and security.
Improving Application Experience with Deep Network Visibility

In the not-too-distant past, everything in the application and networking stack was under IT’s control. Workloads lived securely in the on-premises data center—people sat in their campus offices connected to the secure wireless network, and an MPLS service with an SLA connected branch offices to the data center and each other.
Cisco and SONiC

To address the requirements of running one of the largest clouds in the world, in 2016, Microsoft announced a major innovation to operate and manage thousands of network devices using open-source software, Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC). Since then, SONiC has gained momentum as the open source operating system of choice for cloud-scale data center networks. A Key component of SONiC is the Switch Abstraction Interface (SAI) that enables ASIC and hardware abstraction and network operating systems portability. Thanks to this abstraction layer, networking vendors can provide a consistent programming interface to their ASICs while developing highly differentiated hardware platforms. In return, hyperscalers can quickly benefit from innovations in silicon, increased reliability, and reduced complexity.
Get unprecedented visibility with Cisco and Intel Connectivity Analytics

Cisco and Intel have a long history of collaboration and co-development. In fact, our partnership spans more than a decade. As Cisco’s wireless CTO, my team’s work with Intel is focused on all things wireless. User experience is foremost in mind, so we jointly work hard to optimize and simplify device connectivity, roaming and security. This means users get uninterrupted, fast, and reliable service and IT departments can easily manage, operate, and troubleshoot some of the largest networks in the world. Our partnership extends across industries and technologies from the carpeted enterprise to industrial IoT, and we lead with the latest innovations, like Wireless TSN, Wi-Fi 6/6E and more.
Fast-Track Your Digital Transformation with a Platform Approach

We’ve all seen how the global pandemic has accelerated IT trends that were already well underway. To stay competitive, many are turning to digital transformation as the strongest path forward. In a recent Cisco-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, Operational Agility is the New Imperative, 72% of participants said they will accelerate their efforts to digitally transform their business.
6 things you should know about AI-enhanced infrastructure for AIOps

Part 1 of the Series: AI-Enhanced Infrastructure for AI Ops. If you ask yourself which are the biggest challenges that your IT model should address, endless answers will surely come to your mind. But the majority will find a common theme: your organization faces a manually intensive and complex environment that demands access to information and resources with even greater agility and flexibility.
Set Course for Faster Hybrid Cloud Applications Resource Management with Intersight Workload Optimizer

Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer (IWO) is a multi-cloud Application Resource Management (ARM) solution with the ability to show complex interdependencies across all layers of your infrastructure and makes recommendations and/or takes actions to ensure your workloads are running as efficiently as possible. In my previous blog, I discussed how Intersight...
Cyber investments: Are you just winging it?

A show of hands: How many of us make completely rational choices every time, all the time? I’m waiting. Most of us do our homework before making major investments. When buying a home or a car, for example, we scrutinize our options to ensure they fit our needs and budgets. However, intangibles like style or appearance can creep in and affect our decision-making. The opinions of others, or fear of missing out, can sway us from good choices too. For many, this applies to cyber investments as well.
The Business Why’s of migration to Cisco DNA Center

It is unlikely that as a Cisco customer or person that reads blogs.cisco.com you have not seen or heard of Cisco DNA Center. While they have done an impressive job with Cisco DNA Center- the talk is often about the technical merits, intents and functions. As we talk of cross domain, I want to cross the domain from what Cisco DNA Center does to why you should move to the solution in terms of business outcomes and user experience.
Cisco Capital Introduces New Partner Financing Options and Sustainability Initiatives

Co-author: Linda D’Amico, Senior Director, Cisco Refresh. Businesses continue innovating and transforming their infrastructure, enabling the hybrid workforce and meeting new demands in creating things and serving customers. Cisco Capital is committed to helping you – our partners – and your customers reimagine our future by making it easier and more cost-efficient to obtain the solutions businesses need to transform. Technology solutions have helped us solve the biggest business challenges.
Increasing Operational Agility and Flexibility with Cisco+

It was just two years ago that Cisco shared our view of the Internet for the Future and announced our strategy to change the economics of the internet forever. The strategy focused on innovations in the foundational building blocks that make up the internet, including silicon, optics, software, and systems. The launch highlighted the need to economically and efficiently improve connectivity by meeting the ever-growing demand for new services to digitally transform the world. At the core of that digital transformation is the necessity to radically simplify operations to deal with mass scale networking. In doing so, we will enable communication service providers and cloud operators to provide services that meet the growing requirements for business applications located across on-premise data centers, edge/co-location (CoLo) sites, SaaS, and multiple public cloud environments.
Achieving Symmetrical Gigabit Speeds Over Cable

Over the past 12 to 18 months, the Cable industry has been put to the test, and come out shining. As millions of people adapted to working and learning from home, cable networks held up and enabled the unprecedented transition. But the transition was not without its challenges. As more customers consumed bandwidth throughout the day, MSOs were faced with congestion upstream. No one likes to have their video freeze up during an important video call, so operators worked tirelessly to split nodes and thus add more upstream capacity with traditional, low-split (42 MHz) products. The chart below illustrates just how much bandwidth growth was experienced, particularly in the upstream, over a 17-month period.
NDR unveiled as essential when complying with the Executive Order

On May 12, 2021, the president of the United States released an executive order on cyber security. The order contained prescriptive actions for compliance as the executive branch responded to the “persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns” and their resulting impact on business and public life. But much of the document is more declarative and focused on desired outcomes tied to the overall directive to modernize and improve the nation’s cybersecurity posture, narrowing in on the need for early detection of threats and vulnerabilities. As both public and private organizations look to comply with the order, many are wondering how to identify and fill the gaps within their security stack.
Hardware hard to come by? Just add software!

Hardware is incredibly hard to come by these days. However, software isn’t. Simply by adding some software to your existing hardware you can completely change its functionality–like I recently did in order to avoid porch pirates. Want to know more about Cisco’s latest software innovations? Check out all the announcements...
Cisco Secure Cloud Insights is your Eye in the Sky

In the world of cybersecurity where information holds the keys to the kingdom, there is no shortage of data generated by numerous security tools. However, there arguably remains a lack of information. Security professionals often refer to information as ‘Actionable Intelligence’ or ‘Context’. Those engaged in the trenches of cyber warfare would appreciate a more nuanced view which states that Context is the catalyst that converts Data into Intelligence. Context helps answer important questions such as How, What, Where, When and Who, but even more advanced questions such as So What and What Next, to get to the root cause and aid remediation. While context may be an easy concept to grasp, execution remains challenging.
Talking Healthcare with a Team of CX Healthcare Experts

The pandemic has accelerated the pace and scale of digital transformation in healthcare. From delivery of care to security to clinical collaboration, technology is at the heart of today’s modern healthcare organization. For the CX Americas Healthcare Practice, it’s about helping healthcare customers leverage Cisco technology to increase business value, remove burdens and move healthcare forward, faster.
Secure Code Warriors – Final Battle Winners

We have arrived at the third and final blog post around Secure Code Warrior. In the first two blogs…. So, You Can Code… But Can You Write Secure Code?. … we introduced you to the Secure Code Warrior tournament held during Cisco DevNet Create 2021. In this final blog post,...
Cisco Customer Experience (CX) and Partners: Winning Together as One Team

At Cisco Partner Summit earlier this week, we announced a new suite of CX offers and capabilities: Cisco Partner Lifecycle Services (PLS). Cisco partners can now sign up for PLS, helping you differentiate your business for faster growth and more profitability. Additionally, enhancements to our Partner Experience Cloud (PX Cloud) can simplify access to data and predictive analytics, while digital Customer Success and Renewals engagements can accelerate your customers’ time to value.
