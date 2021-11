SN37 is a household name for fashion insiders. The agency represents a slew of young photographers and filmmakers—from Shaniqawa Jarvis and Micaiah Carter to Luke Gilford and Adrienne Raquel—all of whom have managed to leave an indelible mark on contemporary culture despite their young age. Next Friday, SN37 will open the doors of its very first gallery at the Seaport in Manhattan. The gallery space will be the face of the agency’s latest not-for-profit initiative, and will host a rotation of solo exhibitions by emerging artists over the coming year. All proceeds from the exhibitions will be donated to the organization of the artist’s choice, subverting a tired art world paradigm by returning financial agency to the artist in question.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO