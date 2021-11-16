ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep girls basketball: Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City favored again in Large Dairyland

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago
Blair-Taylor and Cochrane-Fountain City had three entertaining battles last winter. Two were for Large Dairyland Conference bragging rights, and the third was for a regional championship.

The Wildcats got the edge in the conference while the Pirates rebounded to get some revenge in the postseason as the squads proved to be neck-and-neck throughout the year. Now with a fresh season ahead of them, the two are expected to clash with high stakes again.

Blair-Taylor and Cochrane-Fountain City are the early favorites in the Large Dairyland, according to league coaches. The Wildcats have two of the area’s best guards running the show in Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson. Steien averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season to earn first team All-Northwest honors, while Thompson was a second team selection after scoring 15.7 points per game.

The Pirates have second-leading scorer Chayce Rollinger (8.6 ppg) back, but will need to replace some influential seniors. Others will see larger roles this year as a result.

Whitehall went 13-9 last season and has a pair of returning starters in Nylah Lisowski (8 ppg, 9 rpg) and Norah Youngbauer (9 ppg). The Norse have a senior-heavy squad this winter.

“We will need to replace our three senior starters with girls that can score in order to be competitive in the conference,” coach Beth Lisowski said.

Eleva-Strum went 5-11 under first-year coach J.B. Grangaard last season. With more than half of the lineup returning, there are some things for the Cardinals to build off of. Paige Hanner averaged 12.5 points per game last season, and Madison Schultz was close behind with an average of 11.4.

“These girls were an inexperienced group last year, but with a year of development and an offseason we are excited to get started,” Grangaard said.

Augusta will look to improve on last season’s 3-19 record. The Beavers will need to replace a significant chunk of its rotation from last winter, but Kennedy Korger, their leading scorer with 11.3 points per game, was only a sophomore.

Melrose-Mindoro took third in the conference last season and figures to be competitive again. Lilly Radcliffe led the team in scoring as a sophomore to earn second team all-conference honors.

Large Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Blair-Taylor;13-1;17-4

Cochrane-Fountain City;12-2;15-5

Melrose-Mindoro;9-5;12-8

Whitehall;7-8;13-10

Eleva-Strum;5-10;5-11

Augusta;1-13;3-19

All times 7:15 p.m. unless noted:

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Eleva-Strum at Prescott, 7 p.m.; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Cochrane-Fountain City; Thorp at Augusta; Whitehall at Independence; Melrose-Mindoro at Westby, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18: Durand at Cochrane-Fountain City; Melrose-Mindoro at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Whitehall at Gilmanton; Blair-Taylor at Black River Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19: Eleva-Strum at Elmwood/Plum City; Augusta at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Cochrane-Fountain City at Luther; Greenwood at Augusta; Eleva-Strum at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Augusta at Cochrane-Fountain City; Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall.

Friday, Dec. 3: Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta; Whitehall at Blair-Taylor.

Monday, Dec. 6: Glenwood City at Augusta; Melrose-Mindoro at Luther; Whitehall at Port Edwards.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Augusta at Whitehall; Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor; Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro.

Friday, Dec. 10: Melrose-Mindoro at West Salem.

Saturday, Dec. 11: De Soto at Blair-Taylor, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Blair-Taylor at Augusta; Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City; Whitehall at Eleva-Strum.

Friday, Dec. 17: Augusta at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor; Whitehall at Cochrane-Fountain City.

Monday, Dec. 20: Brookwood at Melrose-Mindoro, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma Center Lincoln; Eleva-Strum at Alma/Pepin; Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro; Independence at Whitehall; Augusta at Port Edwards.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Prescott at Cochrane-Fountain City. 6:30 p.m.; Bangor at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30: Cashton at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Mondovi.

Monday, Jan. 3: Blair-Taylor at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Eleva-Strum.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Granton at Whitehall, 6 p.m.; Arcadia at Cochrane-Fountain City; Regis at Augusta.

Thursday, Jan. 6: Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro; Alma/Pepin at Whitehall; Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence; Gilmanton at Augusta.

Saturday, Jan. 8: Owen-Withee at Augusta, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10: Black River Falls at Whitehall; Cochrane-Fountain City at Sparta.

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Alma/Pepin at Cochrane-Fountain City; Augusta at Alma Center Lincoln; Blair-Taylor at Gilmanton; Immanuel Lutheran at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Independence.

Friday, Jan. 14: Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor; Eleva-Strum at Gilmanton; Independence at Augusta; Melrose-Mindoro at Alma/Pepin; Whitehall at Immanuel Lutheran.

Saturday, Jan. 15: Blair-Taylor at Brookwood, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17: Augusta at Immanuel Lutheran; Melrose-Mindoro at Durand; New Lisbon at Blair-Taylor; Whitehall at Alma/Pepin.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Alma Center Lincoln at Eleva-Strum; Augusta at Alma/Pepin; Immanuel Lutheran at Cochrane-Fountain City; Gilmanton at Whitehall.

Friday, Jan. 21: Houston at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor; Cochrane-Fountain City at Gilmanton; Independence at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Immanuel Lutheran; Whitehall at Alma Center Lincoln.

Friday, Jan. 28: Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta; Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor; Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro.

Monday, Jan. 31: Immanuel Lutheran at Blair-Taylor; Eleva-Strum at Arcadia; Sparta at Melrose-Mindoro; Whitehall at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Augusta at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro; Blair-Taylor at Whitehall; Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Blair-Taylor vs. Royall in Wisconsin Dells, 11:10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 7: Cashton at Melrose-Mindoro.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City; Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum; Whitehall at Augusta.

Friday, Feb. 11: Augusta at Blair-Taylor; Cochrane-Fountain City at Melrose-Mindoro; Eleva-Strum at Whitehall.

Monday, Feb. 14: Augusta at Boyceville; McDonell at Eleva-Strum.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Blair-Taylor at Independence.

Thursday, Feb. 17: Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall; Eleva-Strum at Augusta.

