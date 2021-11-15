Hometown Hero: Lancaster SPCA's Santa Paws and Claws holiday drive

The Andalusia Animal Shelter is working to ensure that even animals have a merry Christmas by collecting donations through the holiday season. Santa Paws is a project to help animals in need and the community can help by making a monetary donation or by providing certain items needed by the shelter. Those who provide a donation will receive a free digital photograph with Santa Paws. Participants can bring their pets to Jones Veterinary Hospital on Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., or on Dec. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., to get the picture with Santa Paws.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO