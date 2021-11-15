ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assaults and Use of Force Statistics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is charged with enforcing the nation's laws while protecting the civil rights and civil liberties of every individual with whom we interact. CBP's authority to enforce the law, even to the point...

KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents seize drugs, cash, weapons at New Mexico checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a criminal gang member early Monday morning. Agents assigned to the Las Cruces immigration checkpoint on Interstate 10 encountered a white compact car approaching the primary inspection area. While conducting an immigration inspection, an agent smelled the odor of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS DFW

47 Live Fighting Roosters And Hens Intercepted At Laredo Port Of Entry

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists at the Laredo Port of Entry intercepted a large clutch of live poultry hidden throughout a vehicle. A total of 47 fighting roosters and hens were discovered in one enforcement action at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge. “This is a large quantity of live animals, a significant violation of federal agriculture law uncovered by our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists and it resulted in a fine, the revocation of the driver’s SENTRI card and a vehicle seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We...
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

Laredo CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $53.2 Million at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized narcotics in two enforcement actions this weekend, that totaled over $53,200,000 in street value. “Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. CBP’s continued robust...
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

CBP & HSI at JFK Warning the Public About Counterfeit Ahead of Black Friday

JAMAICA, N.Y. — On November 18, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York hosted a joint media event highlighting counterfeit goods. Just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday shopping madness, HSI and CBP offered a presentation about counterfeit goods and how consumers can protect themselves from purchasing “knockoffs” of brand-name items.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbp.gov

233 Fentanyl Pills Seized at Highway 111 Checkpoint

NILAND, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen accused of smuggling 233 fentanyl pills through an immigration checkpoint Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m., when a rental 2021Chevrolet Silverado approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in primary lanes...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
cbp.gov

Agents Rescue an Injured Migrant in the Mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, Thursday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., when agents encountered and apprehended three individuals illegally crossing into the United States, a mile north of the U.S./Mexico border. While interviewing the individuals, one stated that there was a fourth individual who traveled with them but was unable to continue due to an ankle injury. Agents backtracked the path of the group’s travel and located the fourth individual.
OCOTILLO, CA
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Rescues Individuals from a Grain Hopper Railcar

LAREDO, Texas –Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued undocumented individuals found inside a grain hopper railcar in San Diego, Texas after receiving a 9-11 call. On Nov.15, agents assigned to the Freer Station working together with Duval County Sheriff Office rescued individuals who were trapped inside a grain hopper railcar southwest of San Diego, Texas. Inside the locked grain hopper, agents found a total of 10 individuals. The individuals had no means to escape and had been in the grain hopper for several hours. The undocumented noncitizens were medically screened and determined to be in good health. The group of ten were all from the country of Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

RGV Agents Apprehend Over 45K Migrants in October

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents continue to experience a high volume of migrants crossing into the United States. RGV agents made 45,324 migrant encounters in October, a 157% increase compared to the same time frame last year. The majority of these arrests were single adults and groups comprised of families from Central America, with the largest number of migrants coming from Honduras. This flow continues to stay consistent and is evident by the latest apprehension of two large groups of migrants that illegally entered the United States in the Rio Grande Valley within the past week. The combined groups consisted of 226 migrants. Agents determined the migrants are citizens of Central America and Peru.
IMMIGRATION
cbp.gov

Readout of CBP Acting Commissioner’s Visit to Panama

On Nov. 15-18, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller led a CBP delegation to Panama. Acting Commissioner Miller met with different Panamanian authorities, including Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, to strengthen coordination against irregular migration and transnational organized crime. Acting Commissioner Miller delivered remarks at the Central American Commission of Migration Directors meeting emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation, coordinated enforcement efforts and information sharing. The CBP delegation also visited migrant shelters managed by the Panamanian government along the Darien in Bajo Chiquito, Lajas Blancas and San Vicente, and observed first-hand the Panamanian government’s humanitarian effort and the challenges posed by irregular migration. This visit to Panama builds on recent trips by Acting Commissioner Miller to Colombia and Mexico to strengthen relationships with foreign partners across the region.
IMMIGRATION
cbp.gov

El Paso Sector agents seize more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents seize more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle traveling on New Mexico Highway 70 on Monday. A black Nissan sedan with Mexican license plates and two occupants were encountered at the Alamogordo Checkpoint on Highway 70. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the checkpoint discovered 51 separate packages of methamphetamine that were wrapped in brown plastic and concealed throughout the vehicle.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Laredo Morning Times

Cartel Del Noreste member facing federal charge

The Cartel Del Noreste member recently arrested after a law enforcement pursuit is now facing a federal charge. A criminal complaint filed on Nov. 15 in a Laredo federal court charged Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz with reentry of a deported migrant. Paz-Ruiz had been behind bars at the Webb County Jail after he was served with warrants for accident involving injury and evading arrest with a vehicle.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 4 MS-13 Gang Members In Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other migrants previously incarcerated for sexual crimes. Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four individuals actively involved in gangs. All four men were identified as MS-13 gang members. Record checks revealed two of the gang members were previously deported from the United States. On Nov. 9, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended one man after he illegally entered the United States near McAllen. At the station, records checks revealed the 37-year-old Guatemalan national was convicted of lewd lascivious behavior of a child younger than 16 years old. He was sentenced to more than 21 months confinement. On Nov. 12, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of six migrants near Roma. Record checks revealed one of the men has an active warrant for his arrest out of Orange County in Florida for lascivious battery. All subjects were processed accordingly, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.  
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents are Encountering Unusual Sized Groups

SAN DIEGO — After encountering a series of unusual sized groups of migrants for the region, San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, in partnership with the government of Mexico, conducted an operation targeting the smuggling organization responsible for transporting these large groups to the border. On Nov. 4, San...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbp.gov

RGV MMP Uses Public Radio to Identify a Deceased Man Found in Falfurrias

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) Missing Migrant Program (MMP) and the RGV Joint Forensic Center (JFC) were able to positively identify a deceased Guatemalan migrant found on a ranch in Falfurrias, Texas, through the use of innovative and unorthodox methods. On Oct. 4, Falfurrias Border...
FALFURRIAS, TX
cbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man from Burning Car

MCALLEN, Texas — Border Patrol Agents rescued a man from a burning vehicle just after it crashed south of McAllen, Texas. On Nov. 13, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents heard a vehicle crash near Expressway 83 eastbound Frontage Road and Bentsen Road and immediately approached the scene. They observed the driver inside the vehicle, slumped over the steering wheel and bleeding as a result of the crash. As agents were extracting the man from the smoking vehicle, the vehicle burst into flames. Once the man was out, personnel from the City of McAllen Fire and Police Departments arrived and took over the scene, to include rendering first aid to the injured man.
MCALLEN, TX
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
ValleyCentral

DPS discovers over 80k cash in traffic stop

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has seized over 80 thousand in cash after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Webb County. On Monday, at approximately 3:00 p.m. a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate Highway 35 in Laredo for a traffic violation. While conducting the […]
LAREDO, TX

