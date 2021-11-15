Assaults and Use of Force Statistics

On Nov. 15-18, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller led a CBP delegation to Panama. Acting Commissioner Miller met with different Panamanian authorities, including Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, to strengthen coordination against irregular migration and transnational organized crime. Acting Commissioner Miller delivered remarks at the Central American Commission of Migration Directors meeting emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation, coordinated enforcement efforts and information sharing. The CBP delegation also visited migrant shelters managed by the Panamanian government along the Darien in Bajo Chiquito, Lajas Blancas and San Vicente, and observed first-hand the Panamanian government’s humanitarian effort and the challenges posed by irregular migration. This visit to Panama builds on recent trips by Acting Commissioner Miller to Colombia and Mexico to strengthen relationships with foreign partners across the region.
