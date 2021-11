When it comes to paying dues on the road to becoming a country superstar, nobody is gonna outwork Hannah Dasher. The country singer, known for her whipsmart lyrics and badass honky-tonk attitude (her friends know her as Hannah "Damn" Dasher, after all), has spent over a decade chasing that neon rainbow in Music City; in her early days, she sold off her guitars to raise money to tour and she even penned a song for Brad Paisley while she was working at a Bass Pro Shop.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO