Things have only gotten worse since I noted in my 1981 college textbook that the politics of taxation in the U.S. was a mess:. "It is apparent that … although the electorate has the legal right to boot the rascals (members of Congress) out on the basis of their decisions regarding taxes, voters are in no position to exercise that right methodically in their own interests. Public discourse on taxes is uniformly unsophisticated and demagogic. As long as the present degree of complexity in taxes is preserved, there is very little that anybody will be able to do about this."

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO