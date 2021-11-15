ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-Man' rumors, new film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield portrays...

IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
Collider

‘tick, tick…Boom!’ Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry on Watching Andrew Garfield’s Fantastic Performance Up Close

If you want to see a phenomenal performance, look no further than Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…Boom!. While Garfield has already proven himself to be a gifted performer with his previous roles on the stage in Angels in America and in films like Never Let Me Go and Hacksaw Ridge, he’s taken himself to another level in the way he brought Jonathan Larson back to life in tick, tick…Boom!. Not only did he capture Larson’s energy and zeal for life, but he also made it look effortless, including when he had to sing full force while delivering an emotional performance. Again, if you want to see a true "tour-de-force" performance that will assuredly be nominated for an Academy Award, you want to check out tick, tick…Boom!.
IndieWire

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Channeled Disney Legend Howard Ashman for the ‘Encanto’ Animated Musical

With Disney’s “Encanto” (November 24, in theaters), Lin-Manuel Miranda finally got to work on his first animated musical from the ground up after getting a taste with Disney’s “Moana” (featuring his Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go”) and Sony/Netflix’s “Vivo.” In fact, it’s the latest milestone in what has been an incredible year for the very hot Miranda, following the release of “Vivo,” as well as the adaptation of his Broadway musical, “In the Heights,” and his directorial debut about “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, “Tick Tick Boom.” “I remember saying to Tom Macdougall [president of Disney Music], I want to be...
movietickets.com

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? tick, tick...BOOM!
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Broadway.com

Stop the Clock! Watch a Clip of Andrew Garfield Singing as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM!

Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick.. BOOM!" The clock is running out on the wait for the premiere of the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's tick, tick…BOOM! In addition to the trailer for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed Netflix movie, there have been some exciting goodies for fans to enjoy: Tony-winning star Andrew Garfield's take on "30/90" and "Louder Than Words" alongside Joshua Henry and Vanessa Hudgens. Now, those gearing up to enjoy tick, tick…BOOM! on the big screen on November 12 and on Netflix on November 19 can see a clip of Garfield singing "30/90" as Larson. Check out the awesome footage below!
SFGate

Andrew Garfield Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Was 'The Most Joyous Set I've Ever Been On'

Multi-hyphenate, Broadway treasure and seemingly all-around creative savant Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted that, in making his film directorial debut, even he had to face a slight learning curve. “There were definitely times I yelled ‘Cut!’ when I meant ‘Action!’” he chuckled at AFI Fest’s opening night at the TCL Chinese Theater, where the spotlight was centered on his Netflix film “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Variety

Can Andrew Garfield’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Musical Performance Be the First Best Actor Winner in Over 55 Years?

Musicals are divisive by nature, but they can hit a sweet spot with awards voters with the right cast and crew. Andrew Garfield leads the charge on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” With tender vocals and a heartfelt vulnerability, Garfield could emerge as a definitive challenger to the best actor prize that has seemed preordained to Will Smith for “King Richard.” If achieved, Garfield would be the first leading actor from a musical to win in over 55 years. Garfield’s Jonathan Larson is sensitively constructed and harmoniously executed through his sweet arrangements and vocal inflections, especially in the...
Telegraph

Tick, Tick…Boom!, review: Andrew Garfield has a ball in this jet-propelled vérité rock opera

Before we start, a quick clarification: Tick, Tick…Boom! is a musical based on a musical about the writing of a musical the musical’s writer wrote before the musical this musical is based on, which was the musical he wrote before writing the musical that made him famous. It’s good to clear that up now, because otherwise this review might have been confusing.
Deadline

Andrew Garfield Says ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ Introduced Him To “Long Lost Brother” Jonathan Larson – Contenders L.A.

Andrew Garfield had a year to learn how to sing before starring in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tick, Tick…BOOM to take on the role of Jonathan Larson. Now with the film just days away from debuting on Netflix, the Oscar nominee says he’s walking away with a much deeper relationship with the Rent creator. “When I started to understand who Jonathan Larson was, it was as if Lin was re-introducing me to a long-lost brother I didn’t know I had, like  an older brother I felt a kinship with,” Garfield said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles at the DGA Theater. “Someone...
Jonesboro Sun

New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” – featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances – captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage.
Houston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'tick, tick . . . BOOM!,' 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of "Rent," "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down "rock monologue" starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name "Boho Days"). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson's 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on "1984" called "Superbia" - which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It's all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about "Superbia," but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write "Boom!" and, eventually, "Rent." Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of "Boom!," featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan's former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan's girlfriend. Ultimately, it's a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
prrecordgazette.com

Film review: Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Art imitates life striving to create art based on artistic life in the new musical Tick, Tick… Boom! That sounds more complicated than it is. The directing debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton ), Tick, Tick… Boom! is weird to write and hard to explain but easy to enjoy. As the opening prologue notes: “Everything you’re about to see is true, except for the parts Jonathan made up.”
Collider

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Review: Andrew Garfield Is Extraordinary in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tribute to Jonathan Larson

Jonathan Larson will forever be a young genius. He changed musical theater in his 30s with Rent, but tragically died before the show opened due to an aortic dissection. Instead of a long career filled with stunning work, we can only glimpse at Larson’s origin, which he crafted himself with the autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Now that work has made the jump from stage to film with another musical prodigy, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who won his first Tonys for In the Heights when he was only 28), making his feature directing debut. While it takes some time for the themes of the movie to really cohere, you can’t deny the film’s big, beating heart of young ambition, fear, and unabashed love for the world of musical theater. With Andrew Garfield giving a stunning performance at the film’s center, Tick, Tick…Boom! is a captivating tribute to an artist working to discover his voice.
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
