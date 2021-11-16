WVU enters men’s NCAA Soccer Championship as No. 11 seed

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
West Virginia men’s soccer is now looking toward the postseason after defeating Bowling Green at home on Senior Night 2-0 on Thursday. After a neck-and-neck first half, WVU ramped up the pressure to defeat the Eagles’ high press, and it worked. WVU scored twice out of the break to get ahead of Bowling Green, ultimately […]
The Mercer Men’s Soccer team earned the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Southern Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament after finishing their season with a 4-1-1 conference record. The Bears ended the season with two conference wins against Belmont and Wofford but suffered a loss against Lipscomb. On Oct. 23, Mercer...
Junior attacking midfielder Andy Sanchez came back into the game as a sub in the final minutes after starting the game, but couldn’t spark the Flyers’ offense in a 2-0 loss. Photo courtesy of Keegan Gupta, Flyer News. The Dayton Flyers men’s soccer team has seen their season come to...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (November 8, 2021) – Fresh off a spectacular run to the MAC Freedom Championship, the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team will take on Swarthmore College in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship, the NCAA announced Monday. "Excited draw!" said head...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time in more than 20 years, an NCAA Tournament will be played without WVU women’s soccer in the bracket. The Mountaineers failed to secure an at-large bid in the tournament field, snapping the program’s streak of 21 consecutive berths. The 64-team bracket was revealed Monday.
Shoremen to face the Saints at Montclair State (N.J.) University. The Centennial Conference Champion Washington College men's soccer team learned their opening round opponent for the upcoming NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon. During the show it was announced that the Shoremen (13-4-1, 6-2-1 C.C.) will be heading to Montclair, N.J....
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Soccer found out its NCAA Tournament path on Monday. Arkansas pulled in a No. 2 seed, the highest seeding in program history. That seeding also means Arkansas could possibly host up to three games in Fayetteville. It will for sure host at least one, as the...
Indianapolis, Ind. -- The Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion University of Lynchburg men's soccer team learned its NCAA Division III tournament draw Monday afternoon, the NCAA announced with the full 2021 championship bracket via a selection show webcast. The Hornets will head to Atlanta, Ga. for the first and second...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (11/8/21) – The Kean University men's soccer team will travel to Cortland, N.Y. to face Gettysburg College in an NCAA Tournament first-round matchup as the national committee released the bracket of 64 teams on Monday afternoon. The Cougars (12-4-3) won the NJAC tournament via penalty kicks (4-3) over...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLUC) - Following a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday, Michigan Tech men’s cross country was revealed Monday as an NCAA Division II National Championships qualifier, selected as one of 10 at-large teams decided on by committee. The Huskies join thirty-three...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --- The NCAA men's soccer tournament is back! Fans would have to turn back the clock to November 2019 for the last time an ODAC team had the chance to play for a national men's soccer championship. The NCAA put an end to the event's hiatus with the announcement of the 2021 Division III field on Monday afternoon.
The suspense is over, and the Panthers are going dancing. Middlebury men’s soccer will travel to Franklin & Marshall for an NCAA Regional, and will open play against SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, Nov. 13. The winner of that contest will match up with the winner of F&M/SUNY Poly in the NCAA Regional final on Sunday, […]
According to Rivals, West Virginia University wide receiver Sam Brown has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman appeared in seven games last season and finished his freshman season with eight catches for 92 yards, including a long reception of 22 against Eastern Kentucky, hauled in a career-high four catches for 43 yards against Eastern Kentucky, and three catches for 42 yards against Army in the Liberty Bowl.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (11/13/21) – Nikolaos Theoudoulidis notched a goal in each half as the Kean University Men's Soccer team advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round with a 3-1 victory over Gettysburg College at SUNY Cortland on Saturday evening. Sadeiki Roberts scored for the Cougars who improve to 13-4-3 overall...
Chicago, Ill., November 14, 2021 – The No. 3 Washington University in St. Louis men's soccer team fell 3-1 at North Park University in Sunday's NCAA second round matchup. A day after containing the top-scoring offense in DIII, the Bears were unable to keep their impressive six-game shutout streak rolling, as WashU gave up the most goals in a single-game this season (3) on Sunday.
Comments / 0