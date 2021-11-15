Military families fight with food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A committee in the state House of Representatives has approved a constitutional amendment that, if approved, could prevent all vaccine mandates in the future. To one side, it’s all about individual medical freedom. To the other side, it’s a dangerous partisan play based on fake science and conspiracy theories. Tired of vaccine mandates from government or employers, Pennsylvania state Rep. Russ Diamond, a Lebanon Republican, said Pennsylvania’s Bill of Rights needs to be expanded to include an individual right to medical freedom that trumps whatever government, health officials or employers say. Diamond’s constitutional amendment, approved on a party-line vote in...

FREEDOM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO