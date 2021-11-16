ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Kevin Huerter (hamstring) will not return Monday

By Aidan McGrath
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (hamstring) will not return to Monday's game against the Orlando...

FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) now questionable Thursday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is now questionable to play Thursday against the Utah Jazz. Bogdanovic is a late addition to the injury report on the second leg of a back-to-back. He played 29 minutes on Wednesday and had his second-worst shooting night of the year at 30.0% from the floor. Kevin Huerter or Cam Reddish could draw the start Thursday if Bogdanovic is unavailable.
NBA
numberfire.com

John Collins (foot) questionable Thursday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Collins played Wednesday after being a game-time decision and scored 13 points with 12 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, 2 blocks, and a triple in 37 minutes. He is shooting 36.7% from the floor in the last three games, down from 68.3% in the first five, and the foot strain may be playing a factor. Danilo Gallinari could draw a start if the Hawks decide to hold Collins out on the second end of the back-to-back.
NBA
Kevin Huerter
Indiana Gazette

Hawks make triumphant return

The IUP Crimson Hawks made a triumphant return to the basketball court Friday night, beating West Virginia Wesleyan, 87-61, in the IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic at the KCAC. IUP was playing a meaningful game for the first time since March 8, 2020, when the Crimson Hawks won the PSAC championship before the coronavirus ended the college basketball season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RealGM

The Atlanta Hawks Are Coming Of Age (Again)

Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Hawks have won two straight games. It’s a tiny, unremarkable sliver of success after a disastrous start to the 21-22 NBA season—they are now just 6-9 in this year’s campaign, following their appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Call it a hangover, if you will, but they have definitely been victims of one of the hardest schedules in the league so far--the Utah Jazz twice, the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets, the Brooklyn Nets; six homes to nine on the road. They have also been subject, as many have noted, to the limits of being too impressed with themselves.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
NESN

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Recalls ‘Holy (Expletive)’ Moment With Kevin McHale

Kevin Garnett is the gift that keeps on giving. The former Boston Celtics big man and Hall of Famer was a machine on the court, but has since gotten his feet wet acting with Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” and now has a released a documentary about his life and career on Showtime called, “Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible.”
NBA

