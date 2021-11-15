ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Pacific Power reports over 2800 customers affected by strong winds

By Adrian Delgado
KIMA TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA COUNTY -- The wind is in full effect today around the...

kimatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Pacific, WA
Yakima County, WA
Industry
Yakima County, WA
Business
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Western Washington#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy