Project Assistant

buckrail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Place is looking for a dynamic person to join our team. This person must be organized, self-motivated, independent, and have excellent attention to detail and follow-through. Interest in organizing and design is a must!. Our team is fun and funny. We are team players and...

jobs.buckrail.com

lostcoastoutpost.com

Administrative Assistant – Full Time

Position assists the Chief Executive Officer by performing various assigned functions including executive duties requiring the ability to work independently and to maintain compliance with regulatory and licensing agencies. Associate Degree preferred. Minimum five years of secretarial experience required. Computer literacy is required. SoHum Health operates Jerold Phelps Community Hospital,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

Library Sunday Assistant

Salary range: £23,016 pro rata per annum (actual salary £2,877 per annum). Interview date: Week commencing 29th November 2021. Kensington and Chelsea is a unique and vibrant place to work. Situated in the heart of London with a wealth of cultural attractions, although one of the smallest London boroughs we are one of the most densely populated in the country. We are a major employer in the area with over 2,000 employees and we aim to put local people at the heart of decision making in everything we do.
JOBS
TrendHunter.com

Customizable AI Assistants

Nvidia Omniverse is a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows that is in open beta and Nvidia recently introduced a 3D assistant creator called Omniverse Avatar. Unlike many virtual assistants that only exist as voices, an Omniverse Avatar gives the next generation of assistants friendly faces and full bodies too.
COMPUTERS
The Guardian

Welcome & Service Assistant

Working within a bustling atmosphere as part of passionate team this role as a Welcome & Service Assistant, plays a core part in providing fantastic customer service. Hours: This role is based on 550 annualised hours, where the amount of hours you work each month may vary, however your salary will be paid in 12 equal instalments over the year.
JOBS
The Guardian

Maintenance Assistant

The Liverpool Empire is looking for an enthusiastic Maintenance Assistant with great practical skills, who can assist the Maintenance Manager to keep our incredible venue presented to the highest standards and maintain it to an excellent finish, in keeping with listed building status. You'll work on the maintenance of the...
JOBS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Assistant Teachers

Northcoast Children’s Services is hiring for Assistant Teachers in various locations. The Assistant Teacher assists center staff in the day-to-day operation of the classroom for preschool and toddler programs. Minimum of 6-12 ECE units preferred, not required, and have 6 months’ experience working with children. P/T, 16-28 hrs./wk. (hours vary depending on site). $15.00-$16.54/hr. Positions are Open Until Filled.
JOBS
The Guardian

Research Assistant

We are looking to recruit two exceptional candidates at the Research Assistant level with expertise in economics or social policy research, combined with a desire to undertake policy relevant research in the fields of local economic development, infrastructure, innovation, sustainability, inward investment and skills. The role is based at our...
JOBS
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Assistant Headteacher with responsibility for English

St Clement's High School part of West Norfolk Academies Trust are seeking to appoint an Assistant Headteacher with responsibility for English. We are looking for an existing or future leader who is ready to grasp this ideal opportunity to progress their career within a supportive, proactive and forward-thinking environment. The...
JOBS
haverford.edu

Admission Process Assistant

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the Admission Process Assistant provides administrative support to the Office of Admission. The position requires strong interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills; the ability to relate to a broad range of constituents (students, parents, alumni, high school counselors, etc.); and the ability to work well both independently and collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
JOBS
mycreativecompass.org

Assistant Customer Service Manager

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: Assistant Customer Service Manager. FT Salary Non-Exempt, Schedule varies including required evenings and weekends. The Assistant Customer Service Manager supports the Customer Services Manager in overseeing all aspects of the customer service operation. Broad duties include registration, ticket...
JOBS
TrendHunter.com

Assisted Speech Apps

Google continues to innovate in the disability space, announcing the launch of Project Relate, a new app dedicated to helping people with speech impairments communicate more effectively through text and synthetic vocal assistants. In addition, the new tool will feature transcription technology, allowing users to turn their speech to text...
CELL PHONES
buckrail.com

Vertical Harvest | Customer Success Manager

Join the crew at Vertical Harvest and contribute to growing food and futures! We are looking for a driven, results-oriented, passionate person to help us ensure the highest level of customer success and satisfaction. A key member of the sales team, the Customer Success Manager builds and maintains customer relationships, leads our fulfillment team, collaborates and communicates with our greenhouse production teams, and assists with sales invoicing and reporting. Candidates must have strong communication skills, the ability to multi-task and maintain focus in a fast-paced work environment, a results driven, energetic, confident personality, and strong organizational skills.
ECONOMY
buckrail.com

Retail Positions - Full or Part Time

Do you love animals and have prior retail experience?. Are you a motivated, self-starter who would love to be part of our team?. We want to customize a full time or part time job to help with the following duties: checking in orders, keeping the warehouse organized, restocking, and customer service. The job requires that you be able to lift many large bags of dog food (25-50 pounds) during the shift.
RETAIL
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Harris Academy Rainham is looking for a Teaching Assistant to support individuals and groups of students to enable access to learning, contributing to the development and maintenance of a purposeful, nurturing learning environment. The successful candidate will be involved in first aid related matters and have a basic knowledge of SEND and learning barriers.
EDUCATION
buckrail.com

Marketing and Events Coordinator

JHSC Mission: To inspire and develop student-athletes through innovative and accessible ski and snowboard programs that provide opportunities to pursue personal excellence in snowsports and life. JHSC Values: FUN / COMMITMENT / TEAMWORK / SPORTSMANSHIP / COMPETITION. Position Description: The Marketing & Events Coordinator (MEC) will be directly involved with...
JOBS
Rolling Stone

Brand Considerations Around Remote Work

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Facebook recently revealed plans for the future of remote work at the company. The company stated it would allow most employees to work from home permanently. Other tech companies have taken a similar stance regarding remote work.
ECONOMY
buckrail.com

Engage in community conversation at Astoria

HOBACK, Wyo. —Join Astoria Park Conservancy in partnership with Across the Table for a series of winter conversations designed to improve connections and understanding across demographics within our community. This series of “Conservancy Conversations” will consist of four topic-focused, facilitated conversations held monthly. Conversations held in Astoria’s Johnny Counts Cabin...
HOBACK, WY
buckrail.com

National Group Sales Manager

This position is based in Jackson Hole and is responsible for generating group revenues using research, direct and telephone prospecting sales solicitation, personal sales calls, and trade show sales representation. This effort will primarily be focused on corporate, incentive, association, SMERF accounts in a set territory for Hotel Terra & Teton Mountain Lodge. Hotel and resort group sales experience is required.
JACKSON, WY

