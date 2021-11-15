Project Assistant

Join the crew at Vertical Harvest and contribute to growing food and futures! We are looking for a driven, results-oriented, passionate person to help us ensure the highest level of customer success and satisfaction. A key member of the sales team, the Customer Success Manager builds and maintains customer relationships, leads our fulfillment team, collaborates and communicates with our greenhouse production teams, and assists with sales invoicing and reporting. Candidates must have strong communication skills, the ability to multi-task and maintain focus in a fast-paced work environment, a results driven, energetic, confident personality, and strong organizational skills.
