On Nov. 16 Renowned Stop-Motion Feature “ParaNorman” Returns to the Big Screen with Behind the Scenes footage

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the success of bringing fan favorite CORALINE back to theaters, Fathom Events, LAIKA, Shout! Factory, and Park Circus are pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for the second event in the LAIKA Studios 15th anniversary celebration, PARANORMAN. On Tuesday, November 16 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m....

www.horrorsociety.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
