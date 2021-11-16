Poster and Trailer for LOVE CRIME, A New True Crime Inspired Film Loosely Based on Jodi Arias

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Yara might bring to mind other crime dramas like I Am All Girls, Mystic River, and Secrets in Their Eyes. Part murder mystery and courtroom drama, Yara manages to juggle some distinct components without ever feeling rushed or cheap. We get all the weight of the interpersonal drama for Letizia and Yara’s family, the chills of what actually happened to Yara, and the high stakes that come with finally bringing her killer to justice in a courtroom. Yara takes a tonally solemn approach to its story as a whole, and this – bleak as it is – is what makes the film so effective from its very first scene. The film does a surprisingly good job honoring the real life individuals involved and creating compelling drama, proving that you don’t have to exploit your subjects to make something entertaining. Yara may not be the most uplifting of crime dramas, but true stories like this rarely offer the happy ending we’re all looking for.

