Poster and Trailer for LOVE CRIME, A New True Crime Inspired Film Loosely Based on Jodi Arias

"This doesn't paint a very pretty picture, does it?" HBO has revealed the full official trailer for the 4 episode mini-series titled Landscapers, directed by the British filmmaker Will Sharpe, who also made this year's fantastic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (one of my favorite films of the year). Supposedly based on a true story, which sounds about right, a devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill their spouse's parents. They only get in trouble when their bodies are found. Sharpe directs this "exploration of love and fantasy," which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Starring the talented Olivia Colman (who's also in this year's The Lost Daughter) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, along with Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. I like how many styles and looks there are in this trailer, all kinds of things going on. Did they do it?! Will they get away with it…?!
