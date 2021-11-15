Cleveland Browns Daily 11/15/2021

Kevin Stefanski couldn't review all of the errors that plagued the Browns in their 45-7 loss to the Patriots in one postgame press conference Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Browns simply had too many of them. Not much — save for the Browns' first drive of the game that resulted in a touchdown — was smooth for Cleveland on Sunday in New England, where the Browns were dealt several punishing blows early by the Patriots and could never generate any counter punch to sway momentum. The offense lacked the same explosiveness that shined one week ago in Cincinnati, while the defense struggled to find any key stops before the score grew out of hand.

