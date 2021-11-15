Cleveland Browns Daily 11/15/2021

Baker Mayfield has played through several injuries so far this season, and the fourth-year quarterback picked up another one Sunday in New England. Mayfield suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of the Browns' 45-7 loss to the Patriots after taking a hard hit from Matthew Judon following a pass attempt. Mayfield, who is playing through a completely torn labrum in his left shoulder, was briefly tended to on the field by medical staff before he was examined in the injury tent. He was medically cleared to return, but the Browns kept him on the sidelines due to the score and to protect him from further injury.
