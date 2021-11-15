ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns Daily 11/15/2021

clevelandbrowns.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a reaction Monday on Cleveland Browns Daily as...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandbrowns.com

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

The Browns will be without two key cornerbacks when they host the Lions on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. CBs Troy Hill (neck) and A.J. Green (concussion) were two of the three players officially ruled out for Cleveland's first game at its home stadium since Week 8. WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) was the other.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

What the Lions are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Lions, we're checking out what they're saying in Detroit about the game. Knowing where they are, obviously. Both of those guys have had their times and have their moments when they've been as special as everybody, and they still are. Lions QB Jared Goff on facing Browns edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns fall to Patriots for 5th loss of 2021

The Browns dug themselves a big hole early Sunday in Foxborough and couldn't recover as they lost their fifth game of the season. An early lead quickly became a sizable deficit as the Browns struggled to sustain long offensive drives and slow down the Patriots' rookie duo of QB Mac Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson in a 45-7 defeat. The Patriots totaled 452 yards of offense while the Browns were held to 217 yards.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

By the Numbers: Browns struggle on both sides of the ball vs. Patriots

56.2 - QB Baker Mayfield held a passer rating of 56.2, his lowest of the season. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and one interception. 5 - Touchdowns scored between Patriots rookies QB Mac Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Jones passed for 198 yards while Stevenson rushed for 100 yards.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns can't sustain fast start in lopsided loss to Patriots

Kevin Stefanski couldn't review all of the errors that plagued the Browns in their 45-7 loss to the Patriots in one postgame press conference Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Browns simply had too many of them. Not much — save for the Browns' first drive of the game that resulted in a touchdown — was smooth for Cleveland on Sunday in New England, where the Browns were dealt several punishing blows early by the Patriots and could never generate any counter punch to sway momentum. The offense lacked the same explosiveness that shined one week ago in Cincinnati, while the defense struggled to find any key stops before the score grew out of hand.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield 'day to day' with knee injury

Baker Mayfield has played through several injuries so far this season, and the fourth-year quarterback picked up another one Sunday in New England. Mayfield suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of the Browns' 45-7 loss to the Patriots after taking a hard hit from Matthew Judon following a pass attempt. Mayfield, who is playing through a completely torn labrum in his left shoulder, was briefly tended to on the field by medical staff before he was examined in the injury tent. He was medically cleared to return, but the Browns kept him on the sidelines due to the score and to protect him from further injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Cleveland Browns Daily
clevelandbrowns.com

3 Big Takeaways: Browns frustrated with inconsistency in all 3 phases

The Browns' Week 10 performance in New England was a complete turnaround from how they played just one week ago in Cincinnati. It was only seven days ago when the Browns offense was humming in both the run and pass departments en route to a 41-point day. Six of those points were also scored by the defense, which generated three takeaways against the Bengals and shut down all of their top offensive weapons. The performance matched exactly what the Browns believed they could achieve on a weekly basis.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns Mailbag: Talking wide receivers, Chubb-Hunt, and more

It was a tough Sunday in New England, but we're on to Detroit and, more importantly, on to a return to FirstEnergy Stadium. We're cooking up three questions before we get to experience the joys of a home game Sunday by the lake. Are the Browns the same team without...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions Week 11 scouting report: The Cleveland Browns are talented, but inconsistent

This week, the Detroit Lions move from one AFC North opponent to another. The Cleveland Browns are next on the docket, and they’re a tough team to diagnose. A brief look at their depth chart shows an extremely talented roster that could make a deep playoff run. But a look at their actual performance reveals a team that is both capable of blowing out a talented team, and getting blown out by a middling team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns are 5-5 and coming off a 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. The Lions are 0-8-1 and are coming off a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield returns to practice, Lions QB status remains uncertain

Baker Mayfield was back on the practice fields Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, a strong sign he's trending in the right direction toward starting Sunday. Mayfield was held out of practice Wednesday, giving him an extra day to recover from the three injuries he's nursing. He admitted he's as beat up as he's ever been during his playing career but was optimistic he'll be ready to roll Sunday against the Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Week 11 preview: Detroit Lions keys to victory over Cleveland Browns

After their tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Detroit Lions continue their tour of the rust belt with a matchup this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. There are a lot of variables up in the air at the moment. As of now, it seems like we are going to see backup quarterback Tim Boyle against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. How much will Mayfield’s injuries affect his play? How much will the Lions see defensive player of the year candidate Myles Garrett, who missed practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons, and is dealing with a foot injury?
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Nick Chubb 'happy to get back' in Browns backfield

Nick Chubb walked onto the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with a full smile, shorts and no sleeves and an itch to get a football back in his hands. After a 10-day stint of not being able to play due to a bout with COVID-19, Chubb was back in his element: on a football field during a chilly afternoon in Berea. He was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning and didn't waste time immersing himself in preparations for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Lions.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Detroit Lions

One week after turning in arguably the most complete performance of the season, the Browns suffered their worst defeat of the year, 45-7, at the hands of the New England Patriots. The Browns have not been able to maintain a consistently high standard of play of late, and the result...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy