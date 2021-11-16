ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tala The Muse modern lantern is great for alfresco dining, indoor reading, or on the move

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bring light everywhere you go with the Tala The Muse modern lantern. Boasting indoor-outdoor compatibility, it’s perfect for alfresco dining, indoor reading, or, thanks to its portable...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
designboom.com

this prefabricated, 21sqm cabin features a panoramic glass façade to enjoy stunning views

Cabin A24 is a prefabricated, 21sqm (225sqft) house module designed by DDAA, an india-based architectural studio that ‘constantly challenges the threshold of architectural design.’ ideal for sites located in the woods, the mountains or along the shore, the cabin reflects a minimal abode prioritized for comfort and design, all while expressing a strong connection with its context and a distinct architectural identity. the cabin is composed of a bathroom, kitchenette and living space – fully furnished with modern amenities and enough storage.
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Post

Want to make your home cozy? Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage has lots of ideas.

Former fashion executive Paula Sutton, of Hill House Vintage, moved her family from London to a country house in Norfolk, England, because she wanted a cozier lifestyle. To fill her new rambling home, she combed through vintage markets and car boot sales (sort of like a multifamily yard sale) for gently worn chairs and tables, and she added comfortable tufted sofas topped with gingham pillows. Her slower, outdoorsy country life (and her embrace of current design darling cottagecore) has allowed her to engage with the seasons more, bringing plants and flowers indoors and making spongecakes with fruit fillings and rosemary-infused olive oils.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

Wooj Design Masuno Clock zen wall clock incorporates asymmetry, harmony, & tranquility

Designed and assembled in the USA, the Wooj Design Masuno Clock zen wall clock has a striking look. Involving asymmetry, harmony, and tranquility, this clock makes a statement at home or in the office. Made from 3D-printed recycled polylactic acid with brass hardware, it measures about 8 inches in diameter. Named after Shunmyo Masuno, a practitioner of zen landscape architecture, it brings a peaceful and harmonious creation into the busy, modern world. And that’s something he strived to do as well. Coming from a BIPOC-owned small business in Brooklyn, New York, it’s available in three colors: Coral, Cobalt, and Mustard. Hang a zen garden on your wall to remind yourself to focus on natural beauty and forget the hustle and bustle.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alfresco#Lantern
Gadget Flow

Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro functional suitcase features an integrated power battery

Love to travel but hate packing? The Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro functional suitcase makes life on the go a little easier. Designed with an integrated power battery, you can charge your smartphone anywhere, ensuring that it won’t run out of battery when you reach your destination. Moreover, this functional suitcase boasts a modular interior with 2 sets of compression straps and a removable compression pad. As a result, your load will feel more minimized. But with a 43-litre capacity, you needn’t worry about storage space with the Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro. Furthermore, this travel gadget features a laptop compartment, 2 pen slots, and a smaller pocket to organize your accessories. Finally, with the durable aluminum frame and secure combination locks, your valuables will remain protected at all times.
LAPTOPS
Gadget Flow

ZEROOTIME skeleton Tourbillon watch comes in two Japanese-crafted automatic models

Select from two models of the ZEROOTIME skeleton Tourbillon watch: T3 and T4. As watches that rival any Richard Mille, these stunning timepieces come at competitive price points. While these full skeleton watches look incredibly luxurious, they are made for daily use. These Japanese-made watches envelop their skeleton tourbillon in gorgeous, complex designs. Also known as LEO, the T3 has a self-winding mechanism, a 316L stainless steel case, and sapphire crystals on the front and the back. Furthermore, it has two mainsprings, a 72-hour power reserve, and SuperLuminova coatings. Then there’s the ARCHER, or the T4, which is a Tonneau-shaped full skeleton timepiece with transparent sapphire crystal on the front and back as well as a transparent rim on the side. It has a minimal 316L stainless steel case, double mainsprings, and up to 70 hours of reserved power.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

John Varvatos Joystick gaming controller has an ergonomic design and looks futuristic

Make gameplay more fun and comfortable with the John Varvatos Joystick gaming controller. Looking like something out of the future or from the Star Wars franchise, this accessory draws its inspiration from a racing wheel. In fact, its curvatures underneath make it look like a gaming gadget you won’t have seen before. Moreover, it includes a directional pad and input buttons with a muted feel, which are all ergonomic. Speaking of ergonomics, the bumper buttons on the top corners provide comfortable use for big-handed gamers. All the while, the wider shape feels more comfortable to hold during racing games. Finally, this gaming controller remains lighter than similar gadgets, making it suitable for extended gaming sessions. Stay ahead of the competition with a gadget that can keep up with John Varvatos’s creation.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar elegant soundbar makes it feel like you’re center stage

Feel like you’re always in the heart of the action with the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar elegant soundbar. Equipped with 9 high-quality drivers and a 3-driver center channel, it delivers fine details. Moreover, this elegant soundbar packs 240 watts of power into a portable form to provide a cinematic experience in your home. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar is perfect for watching movies or hosting parties. And, with the phone app, you can organize your speakers into groups, integrate your preferred streaming services, and more. In fact, you can sync this soundbar with other speaker systems in your home to expand the sound. Overall, bring your audio to life and immerse yourself and your guests with an amazing listening experience.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

M2Pro steel pizza cutter will replace table knives and change how you eat pizza

We talk about a lot of gadgets here at Gadget Flow. Many seek to change the way we do things and usher in a new era of technology. Well, this is no exception. A new Kickstarter campaign has a product that wants to revolutionize the way we eat pizza, and it might just work. The M2Pro pizza cutter is a stainless steel personal-size device that’s ready to replace your standard flatware table knife. Let’s see if we can take a bite out of this Kickstarter and what it brings to the table.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series protects your desk, resists spills, and doesn’t slip

Protect your desk and elevate your workspace with the Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series. It safeguards your desk from scratches and has a spill-resistant coating. So, if you accidentally spill your water or coffee, it won’t get damaged. What’s more, the rubber antislip base keeps this desk accessory firmly in place on your work surface. Even better, it stands in for your mouse pad. Meanwhile, the Desk Mat’s quality materials prevent it from wrinkling and shrinking. And the flat stitching prevents the edges from fraying. Also, you’ll be happy to know that the surface fabric and inner layer feature recycled polyester, giving new use to PET bottles. Moreover, this workspace accessory pairs beautifully with other Logitech products and comes in three eye-popping hues.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AOHI 20W Type C Power Adapter is super tiny yet offers speeds 3 times faster than Apple

Judging a book by its cover isn’t a good idea—and neither is judging a charger by its size. While the AOHI 20W Type C Power Adapter is the same size as the Apple 5W iPhone charger, it boasts up to 3 times faster speeds and a maximum 20W output. That makes it a pretty awesome charging option for your smartphone. With a minimalist design, this tiny PD charger supports pretty much every iPhone model from X to 13, and it also charges up iPads and Android phones. Furthermore, it has a built-in 3-stage dynamic chip to provide high, standard, or tiny power output during different charging stages. And its intelligent control system protects your device against excessive current, overheating, overcharging, over-voltage, and short circuit situations.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Film Cameras

LensFayre, a boutique online camera brand, has released the Snap LF-35M, an entry-level film camera that functions like a disposable but emphasizes sustainable photography practices by utilizing reusable materials. In other words, it's an affordable, long-lasting alternative to disposable film cameras, which have experienced somewhat of a renaissance in recent years.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder is inspired by Lord Darth Vader’s starfighter

Meet a new watch accessory that Star Wars fans will love: the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Drawing its inspiration from Lord Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, it displays some distinctive similarities. Moreover, this accessory remains functional and a work of art thanks to its solid aluminum form. With a 4 kg weight and measuring 28 cm wide by 17 cm high by 20 cm, you’ll want to keep it on display. All the while, it maintains the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch placed within the winding caps. Most impressively, this accessory includes an infrared sensor that detects a watch’s presence to activate the winder. When it doesn’t detect a watch, it remains in standby mode to preserve power. Finally, it offers a 2-year battery life.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal offers dual-color temperature lighting & an improved grip

Capture footage everywhere you go with the Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal. Equipped with a new sleeker, more portable form, it features a more compact structure for mounting multiple devices. Best of all, this ergonomic gimbal features new-and-improved dual-color temperature lighting. This technology helps reduce image noise and makes it possible to shoot in dark lighting while sharpening the image. Moreover, the Zhiyun Crane M3 offers an enhanced grip and a comfortable material to fit easily in your palm. And, with 8 hours of running time, it lets you shoot videos and images to your heart’s content. Finally, it includes a microphone connection port, a 6.55 mm audio port, and a 1/4 expansion port, making it great for vloggers, interviewers, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer offers 12 speeds for precision mixing

Bake like a professional chef with the Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer. It features 12 speeds for precision mixing and performing a variety of preparation tasks. And, with 500 watts of power, this baking appliance can whisk through a plethora of ingredients. Moreover, the Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer features a tilt-back head for easy access to its 5.5-quart bowl. All the while, the splash guard prevents messy kitchens. To assist with your baking duties, it also comes with a flat mixing paddle, a chef’s whisk, and a dough hook. Not to mention that all accessories and the mixing bowl are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning afterward. Finally, the stand mixer is available in a variety of colors to match any kitchen decor.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

7 Simple Tips for Cozying Up Your Living Room This Season, According to British Designers

It seems like everyone I know has had a major obsession with British design for the past year or so, and now, with colder weather season underway, I can only anticipate that this admiration for England’s quirky, traditional-meets-eclectic spaces will increase. Something about the interiors across the pond just feel cozier, so I reached out to four British designers for tips on how they make their living rooms (and those of their clients) feel more comfortable as winter approaches. These tips should help you hunker down in your space in style, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

FORME Studio smart fitness mirror offers live 1:1 training and an array of classes

Up your workout game at home with the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. Sporting a 43-inch UHD 4K display with stereoscopic cameras, it provides live 1:1 training to keep you motivated and ensure that you have the correct form. It’s like having a personal fitness coach in your own home! The screen also transforms to display a range of fitness classes including yoga, strength training, Pilates, dance, and more. So you’ll never be bored with the same routine every session. Once you select a session, your trainer will conduct the routine along with you while you check your form on the display. Finally, this smart fitness mirror mounts to your wall for a space-saving design. And, at the end of your workouts, it switches to a luxury mirror that you can use every day.
THEATER & DANCE
Gadget Flow

NanoPen 02 tiny & tough EDC pen has a minimalist design and quick-release magnetic cap

Use the NanoPen 02 tiny & tough EDC pen anywhere and everywhere you go. With a functional design, this tactical everyday carry pen is not only extremely portable but also incredibly durable. With a built-in 5 mm keychain, it can go wherever you go. Providing the perfect balance between ergonomic writing and compact EDC, this small everyday carry pen measures just 107 mm long and 7 mm wide. Furthermore, it has a pocket clip barrel with a quick-release neodymium magnet cap that lets you easily detach it from your backpack or bag. It has 1,800 grams of force for the ideal tension. Additionally, it has a safe slice tool for opening mail, a refillable ink reservoir, and a smooth grip. Overall, this pen consists entirely of copper with a 5-piece ergonomic design.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker features an extended range and a louder alert volume

Easily locate your accessories and devices with the Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker. Featuring an extended Bluetooth range of 400 feet and a louder alarm, it helps you to find your belongings easily. Simply attach the Tile Pro 2022 to your backpack, keys, suitcase, wallet, and more. Its discrete form and keychain ring make it compatible with a host of items. Moreover, this smart Bluetooth tracker provides voice-assisted finding with Alexa, Google, and Siri to further help you find your missing items. Best of all, the replaceable battery lasts for up to 1 year, saving you money and energy in switching batteries. Finally, this gadget is available in a 1-, 2-, and 4-pack, enabling you to keep track of multiple accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Leica Q2 Reporter discreet camera allows you to work without drawing undue attention

Enhance your video and photography shoots with the Leica Q2 Reporter discreet camera. It features the unique Kevlar material on the exterior to provide excellent grip, chemical resistance, and protection against thermal hazards. In fact, this material delivers outstanding protection in harsh conditions while making this discreet camera look almost camouflaged. Keeping in theme with this subtle appearance, the Leica Q2 Reporter excludes the red Leica dot on the front and the engraving on the top plate. The Kevlar finish also protects the camera at all times, acting like body armor, as well as adding a unique texture that’s in contract with the matte olive green body. Overall, this camera is appropriate for field journalism or to use in robust environments.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
414
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy