Tala The Muse modern lantern is great for alfresco dining, indoor reading, or on the move

Select from two models of the ZEROOTIME skeleton Tourbillon watch: T3 and T4. As watches that rival any Richard Mille, these stunning timepieces come at competitive price points. While these full skeleton watches look incredibly luxurious, they are made for daily use. These Japanese-made watches envelop their skeleton tourbillon in gorgeous, complex designs. Also known as LEO, the T3 has a self-winding mechanism, a 316L stainless steel case, and sapphire crystals on the front and the back. Furthermore, it has two mainsprings, a 72-hour power reserve, and SuperLuminova coatings. Then there’s the ARCHER, or the T4, which is a Tonneau-shaped full skeleton timepiece with transparent sapphire crystal on the front and back as well as a transparent rim on the side. It has a minimal 316L stainless steel case, double mainsprings, and up to 70 hours of reserved power.
Comments / 0