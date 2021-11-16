Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns (10-3) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Phoenix Suns 99, Minnesota Timberwolves 96 (Final)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns road escape over T-Wolves for 9th straight win; Deandre Ayton returns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 12 min. Away from sweeping Lakers/Clippers on the road for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I didn’t want to see the ice in the veins tonight.” Devin Booker on D’Angelo Russell missing that open 3 late that would’ve put T-Wolves up one. #Suns win by 3.

Wait for reaction to hearing Chris Paul scoring 19 in 4th and talk about flexing to get back at Karl-Anthony Towns. pic.twitter.com/OX3leFcsOU – 12:15 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Chris Paul plays with a chip.

He gets mad and upset, but also knows it’s all about winning the game.

Paul breaks that down as he scored 19 of his 21 in the 4th of #Suns 99-96 win over T-Wolves to make it nine straight wins for Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/lwOR9hvnLb – 12:06 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams breaking down difference between young team and one with veterans as that was the deciding factor in tonight's game #Suns won over T-Wolves.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"It's what we needed." Monty Williams on the return of Deandre Ayton. who went for 22 and 12 in #Suns win.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"That could be 3 now DA." Deandre Ayton on his final bucket to put #Suns up for good as he said the ref told him he could call him for three seconds.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Make sure y’all bring that same energy y’all was bringing last game cause dont try to take the L when I’m back now.

"Make sure y'all bring that same energy y'all was bringing last game cause dont try to take the L when I'm back now.

Deandre Ayton as he posted a double-double of 22 and 12 in Monday's win at T-Wolves to give #Suns nine straight victories.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I can block it out too.”

Deandre Ayton as he addressed Robert Sarver allegations, saying he’s controlling what he can control.

On Jalen Rose saying Sarver called him “lazy N-Word” and ESPN saying it was a mistake. Said he never heard about it. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8OeRb7MDi4 – 11:28 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

The Suns couldn’t stop Karl-Anthony Towns tonight. Luckily, D’Angelo Russell did it for them. – 11:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton said the main thing on his mind tonight was running, seeing how everything felt on sharp angles and such. Said he felt good. – 11:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Deandre Ayton is the only player this season to average:

15+ PPG

10+ RPG

60+ FG%

Pay the man.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls on a 9-2 run up 31-19. DeRozan-9. LaVine-8. Ball and Jones-6. Bulls 61% 5-7-3s. Davis scoreless in 10 min.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

We won't hear from Doncic tonight because he is getting treatment on his ankle. Also, the Mavs have cancelled tomorrow's practice, so we might not get an update on Doncic's condition before the team flies to Phoenix tomorrow afternoon.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

BOOK IT.

Tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game

Phoenix Suns @Suns

We keep getting WINS, you keep getting WINGS!

Download the Suns app below to claim your 3 free wings and head to an @ATLWingsAZ location in the next 24hrs to redeem!

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YSozMrebsq – 10:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Not enough for Paul + Booker late: Wolves 96, Suns 99

On tonight’s show:

– Going thru the final 2 mins play by play

– An efficient 35 + 13 for KAT

– Game of chaos = poor shooting both ways

– Definitely Ant’s worst game on O, but maybe best on D

– Finch goes with 8-man rotation – 10:39 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Grit and grinded for 9️⃣

Our longest regular season streak since 2010. pic.twitter.com/zoxa1BNonn – 10:39 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN! – 10:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 99, MIN 96

Booker: 29-5-5, 7-16 FG

Ayton: 22 Pts, 12 Reb, 10-14 FG

Paul: 21 Pts, 8 Ast, 6-14 FG

Towns: 35 Pts, 13 Reb, 5-9 3P

Suns have won 9 straight games, their longest win steak since winning 10 straight back in 2010 – 10:38 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That’s nine straight wins for the Suns, the longest winning streak for the franchise since 2010 – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

No timeouts for T-Wolves.

Booker misses 1st FT.

Makes 2nd.

#Suns up 2. – 10:37 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Oh man, Edwards had the rebound and started backing up for a 3, lost the ball. Phoenix is going to survive. – 10:37 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Booker misses a FT. I did not see that coming. – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker back in with five fouls on offense. #Suns – 10:34 PM

Baxter Holmes @Baxter

NEWS: Lawyers leading NBA investigation into Phoenix Suns and majority owner Robert Sarver make initial remarks to team employees, addressing concerns about retaliation, confidentiality and a timeline for completion, league sources tell ESPN. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:34 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Now THAT was a great play design. Can’t let Paul or Booker get the ball on the inbound. – 10:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker out. Has five fouls.

Ayton out Has five fouls. #Suns – 10:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul has 19 in the 4th quarter after coming into the quarter with just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

He’s now 6-of-14, meaning he’s hit 5-of-7 in quarter. – 10:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Good non-call on Book’s defense on D’Angelo Russell. CP3, who has 19 of his 21 in the 4Q, puts the Suns up 3 with 19 seconds left – 10:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Beverly rebound all in motion putback to score. Fouled by Ayton. His 5th.

Beverly to line. Misses FT, but McDaniels got offensive board

Russell then tries to draw foul on Booker, doesn’t get it, misses

Crowder rebound. Paul hits FTs after getting fouled. #Suns up 3. 19.1 left – 10:31 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Is D’Angelo Russell the player you’d least like to give the ball to in crunch time who typically gets the ball in crunch time? – 10:31 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chris Paul was 1-7 with 2 points coming into the 4th.

He has 19 on 5-7 in the 4th. – 10:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Dude, somebody get D’Angelo Russell off the floor good lord. – 10:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

D’Angelo Russell getting his team rewarded for that shot shouldn’t sit right with the basketball gods like that, man – 10:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker was 3-for-10 at one point, but he’s up to 28-5-5 on 7-of-16 shooting since. Suns up 3 with 46 seconds left – 10:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker jumper after Russell miss.

Runs to other end of the court nodding his head before going back to bench.

#Suns up three with 46.8 seconds left. Timeout T-Wolves. – 10:28 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

BOOK CASHHHHH! – 10:28 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

OUR NERVES RIGHT NOW… – 10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton gets free off action. Booker assist. #Suns up one. – 10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Five fouls on Booker guarding Russell. Hits FTs.

T-Wolves up one. 1:28 left. #Suns – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges splits FTs. #Suns up one. 1:30 left. – 10:25 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Dreaded destination power rankings in terms of something strange often seems to happen 1) Washington 2) MSG 3) Minnesota

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got shot makers going right now.

Russell.

Paul.

#Suns down 90-88 with 2:19 left. – 10:23 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

KAT has been ridiculous.

Chris Paul equally incredible. What a duel in the 4th. – 10:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul answers. #Suns down two after Paul 3. – 10:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Towns now 5-of-9 from 3. #Suns down five. – 10:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

A1 SINCE DAY ONE pic.twitter.com/KwRzRCLWxu – 10:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul gets rip move on Russell.

Guarantee next year, that’s going to be added to the non-basketball moves, but only a few do it.

Paul is the best at it. Hits FTs.

#Suns down two.with 3:52 left in game. – 10:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder is 0-for-9 overall, 0-for-5 from 3. Yikes – 10:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Edwards 3 over Booker.

#Suns down four – 10:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns offense dissolving into Booker iso. Scores again on Edwards.

Waiting to see if Finch makes change, but who else could he go to right now.

Beasley. #Suns down one as Russell hits FTs. – 10:18 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves going with Jaden McDaniels on Chris Paul and Anthony Edwards on Devin Booker down the stretch of this game. – 10:18 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

FADE, FIRE, AND CONNECT!

@Devin Booker and-1! – 10:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Holy mother of tough shots, Book – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker fadeaway on Edwards, bucket.

Is fouled. Misses FT. #Suns up one. – 10:16 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Timeout Phoenix as Towns connects on his fourth triple of the night. Minnesota leads 78-77 with 5:43 left.

KAT is up to 32 points and 12 rebounds, his third 30+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (68th career). – 10:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Towns has 13 of the Timberwolves’ 16 points in the 4th quarter and they have the lead now. Timeout Suns, down 78-77 with 5:43 left – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton had Beverley in the paint, didn’t really call for the ball.

Paul ends up taking tough fader and missed.

Towns come back on other end, hits 3. #Suns down one. Timeout Phoenix with 5:43 left in game. – 10:13 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, KARL!!!!! – 10:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul closing it out for #Suns again, but Towns going at Ayton.

Scores, is fouled. 4th foul on Ayton.

Hits FT. #Suns lead down to 2. – 10:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Anthony Edwards has tied a career-high with 11 rebounds tonight. With his steal in the fourth quarter, Edwards notched his 100th career steal.

Timberwolves trail the Suns 75-69 with 7:26 left. – 10:09 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 only at 25 mins so I wonder if he plays the rest of this out. Didn’t hit 30 in the last two games. – 10:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton got hit in that area.

Let refs know. #Suns up five. – 10:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul gets bounce on 3. #Suns up five. – 10:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns open 4th with Paul, Shamet, Nader, Johnson and Ayton.

Force shot clock violation.

Crowder in for Shamet. – 9:59 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Final frame upcoming. pic.twitter.com/MUWUm01Fah – 9:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 66-62 going into 4th.

PHX: Booker 20. Ayton 19 and 9. Paul 2 on 1-of-7 FTs. (5-of-22 on 3s).

MIN: Towns 19 and 11. Russell 11. Edwards 4 points on 1-of-9 (0-of-5 3PT). 10 rebounds. – 9:58 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 66, MIN 62

Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 12-12 FT

Ayton: 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-7 FG

Towns: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 5-12 FG – 9:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Gotta pass that ball, JaVale – 9:55 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

🎈🎈 @Patrick Beverley 🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/ehRFkAZpea – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul tried rip move for foul, didn’t get call, but fans thought he traveled as he came back down with ball #Suns up five. – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet has been huge in this game. Has six points, making defensive plays. #Suns up seven. – 9:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

This game is a slog with a tight whistle so Booker is getting to the foul line. 12-of-12 in the late third quarter. – 9:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Ant 👏 always 👏 finishes 👏 pic.twitter.com/wbYFcDFTB3 – 9:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tech on Edwards as he bumped into ref.

Then Booker gets out in transition, Beverley called for foul.

Doesn’t appear as if Beverley touched Booker, but Finch didn’t have a challenge to challenge it.

Again, Booker 3-of-10 from field, but 12-of-12 on FTs, has 20 pts (11 in 3rd). – 9:51 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Josh Okogie walks back to locker room with his back wrapped – 9:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Ref you suck! Ref you suck!”

It’s getting a little heated inside @TargetCenterMN as Karl-Anthony Towns is even more upset after getting called for tech.

#Suns up 64-57 as Booker hits 3. Timeout Phoenix 2:28 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/O8F20jJPyA – 9:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Beasley said something to Booker and that was not smart. Could have been “pancakes” for all I know but just don’t say absolutely anything to that dude. – 9:49 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards is playing his best, most-engaged defensive game of his career tonight – 9:47 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

WHAT IS HAPPENING – 9:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns vs. Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/KVkqu7sYS1 – 9:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Timberwolves have been good about denying dribble penetration. Once the ball gets inside, the rotations aren’t really that crisp, but they are keeping it outta there. – 9:45 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

McGee just threw his shoulder into Edwards on the drive, Edwards argued. Edwards T – 9:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker gutting this one out.

2-of-9 FGs, but 8-of-8 from the line. #Suns T-Wolves tied at 52-52. – 9:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee in for Ayton. Big 6:19 here for #Suns as Ayton is 9-of-12 FGs.

Down two. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton 19 and 9.

Towns 19 and 11.

Tie game 50-50 with 6:43 left in 3rd. #Suns T-Wolves – 9:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Ayton picked a pretty opportune game to return, considering all the 3s the Suns are missing. He’s got 6 offensive boards and we’ve still got 8 minutes in the 3Q – 9:37 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jae'Shawn Tate is not happy with a non-call. He's yelling at the official "the game's not over!"

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wow … that looked like excellent defense by McDaniels on Booker, through the screen and everything. He has reason for beef there. – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton one rebound away from a fourth straight double-double.

Has 17 and 9.

#Suns, T-Wolves tied as Towns, on his 26th birthday, has 17 and 11. – 9:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Failed coach’s challenge on Towns foul. He has 15 points, 10 rebounds and three fouls. #Suns T-Wolves tied at 44-44 with 9:56 left in 3rd. – 9:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That Ayton guy ain’t bad – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton active to start 3rd, tip in. Tie game as Russell gets 3-point play. #Suns – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

40-39 #Suns up going into 2nd half. – 9:26 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

13 PTS, 5 REB, 6/8 FG

@Deandre Ayton showing no rust. pic.twitter.com/i06kRNtk0w – 9:22 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Leading at the break. pic.twitter.com/rIJ3lHBW5I – 9:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns score 40 points in the first half, which is 7 points less than their previous low this season.

Up 1 at halftime. – 9:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 40, MIN 39

Ayton: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-8 FG

Booker: 9 Pts, 2-7 FG

Cam Johnson: 5 Pts

Towns: 15 Pts, 8 Reb – 9:11 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Suns 40, Wolves 39 at half.

KAT: 15, 8r, 2a

Ant: 1 pt (0-5/0-4 3s), 6r

Beasley: 9 pts on 3-5 3s – 9:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns getting better with their timing on those double-teams on KAT. Having DA be able to hold his ground against him one-on-one late in the shot clock sure helps – 9:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton 6-of-7. Follows up his own miss to tie game. 38-38.

Then holds ground against Towns , got help on trap from Booker that forced a shot clock violation. #Suns – 9:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton 5-of-5. #Suns down 2. – 9:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The defense is doing its job tonight. Unfortunately, the Suns are shooting 33% from the field and 30% from 3 on the other end – 9:06 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

good ol’ pick & roll

@Chris Paul ➡️ @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/4fNcvuBW8m – 9:01 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

BACK TO BACK TO BACK

BEAS CAN’T MISS – 8:59 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Malik Beasley has finally found it. 3 straight 3s – 8:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns put Crowder on KAT with how much he was on the perimeter. Gets DA inside to rebound too. T-Wolves posted KAT up but Suns trapped. The scramble out of that, though, wasn’t all that great on the first go. Beasley gets an open 3 and then hits another. – 8:57 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Trend continues of Timberwolves opponents guarding KAT with a power forward. Phoenix is now putting Crowder on KAT, Ayton on Vanderbilt. – 8:56 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves shooting 31% FG, 17.6% 3s (3-17) with 7 TOs

Suns shooting 30% FG, 14.3% 3s (1-7), 7 TOs.

Yeesh. – 8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tie game. #Suns on 7-0 run to tie game at 25-25. 7:37 left in 1st half.

T-Wolves 3-of-17 from 3. #Suns 1-of-7 from 3.

Ayton 7 points (3-of-3 FGs). – 8:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 starting to roast these traps. Suns within 2 – 8:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Kaminsky is in after McGee got a few minutes. Three-center rotation for now while Ayton is not on his full minutes. – 8:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down three at end of 1st despite shooting 27.3% from the field. – 8:44 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Suns 21-18.

Towns leads all with 14 points on 4-7 shooting, including 2-5 from deep and 7 rebounds. His 7 boards are a season-high for any quarter. – 8:43 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns shot 6-of-22 (27.3%) in the first quarter. A handful of decent looks but the offense was not quite chugging yet. Only down 3. – 8:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: MIN 21, PHX 18

Ayton: 5 Pts, 2 Reb

Bridges: 4 Pts, 2 Reb

Booker: 4 Pts, 1-5 FG

Towns: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-7

FG – 8:41 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves 21, Suns 18 after 1. Ugly offense from both teams, except for KAT.

KAT: 4-7

Rest of Wolves: 3-15

Suns: 6-22 – 8:41 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

This Wolves-Suns game is chaos through one quarter.

Advantage Timberwolves, who exclusively have success in disarray. Disadvantage Suns, who played a game last night. – 8:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Larry Fitzgerald courtside. #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/6ZYLoT2WBv – 8:37 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With Bam and Markieff Morris out, the Heat will have to rely on Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven at center all night. Dedmon was solid in eight minutes, but can he keep it up all game (avgs 13 min/g). Yurtseven was -11 in 4 minutes. – 8:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

It's stupid how easy Chris Paul makes this alley-oop pass look. He and Devin Booker are so good at these

pic.twitter.com/AdigIRPb0X – 8:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Look who is in the building?

Larry Fitzgerald. #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/K4ldaG6WJt – 8:35 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Ayton is back and doing Ayton things!

(via @Phoenix Suns)

pic.twitter.com/nL8Lee01b2 – 8:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are shooting 4-for-15 to start this one. Rough opening quarter to close out this back-to-back – 8:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee enters game for Ayton.

Four points (2-of-2 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), two rebounds in six minutes. #Suns – 8:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Towns up to 11 points in the first quarter after a pair of free throws, his third double-digit scoring first quarter of the season. – 8:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The CP3 to DA connection is as beautiful as we remembered – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton with the lob finish.

Think the leg is fine. #Suns down three. – 8:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges on that go go gadget flow that would make Lupe proud

pic.twitter.com/0YSFzKZ2aG – 8:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton’s first bucket, gets fouled. #Suns down 12-8. – 8:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Two early fouls on Crowder. #Suns down 9-6. – 8:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

that’s nasty, @D’Angelo Russell 🧊 pic.twitter.com/ClbML4n9Dy – 8:21 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SHEESH, MIKAL! – 8:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

MIKAL BRIDGES MY GOODNESS – 8:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges folo dunk.

That’s new.

#Suns down 3. – 8:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Thought Ayton gave Towns a little bump there. Should’ve gotten the call over a travel – 8:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pat Bev and Crowder already. #Suns T-Wolves – 8:18 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book with the first bucket of the evening. pic.twitter.com/nbUsAcelyo – 8:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton was free off that screen, didn’t find him. #Suns – 8:15 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Looks like pregame that some Suns players spotted that the baskets were not properly aligned. They are fixing that now in a slight delay. – 8:13 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

It’s go time. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/gfLCw9GvzE – 8:13 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Marc Lore sitting courtside with the legend, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., a minority owner with the Suns. Not to be confused with the legend @FitzBeatSr, who is sitting just to my left. – 8:10 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Veteran Al Horford is definitely giving #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley some issues. There will be nights like that. There will be matchups like that. Similar to Suns game earlier this season with Deandre Ayton. But even with his shot not falling, Mobley has 4 asts, 5 rebs and a block

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for this Grizz game vs. Rockets: HOU: Jae'Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter. MEM: Brooks, Adams, JJJ, Ja, Desmond Bane.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

He’s back.

Deandre Ayton.

#Suns at T-Wolves in less than 7 minutes. pic.twitter.com/FsljkjbBTe – 7:57 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Wendell Carter Jr. in the first 6 MIN:

10 PTS

4-4 FG

2-2 3FG

🔥 pic.twitter.com/BhtdlPuH0E – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Two stats I look when it comes to All-Star big Karl-Anthony Towns.

1. 3FGA. Avg. 6.9 attempts from 3. T-Wolves are 8th in #NBA in 3FGAs.

2. Offensive rebounds. Avg. 3.3 a game, but is averaging a career-low 9.3 boards total.

Best version of KAT? Inside or Outside? #Suns #NBA75 – 7:42 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Suns say Deandre Ayton returns to the starting lineup tonight in Minnesota after missing the last five games with a lower right leg contusion. – 7:35 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Suns say Deandre Ayton returns to the starting lineup tonight in Minnesota after missing the past five games with a lower right leg contusion.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

Naz Reid (Right Foot Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/VefFBEgZES – 7:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid is out tonight. He was looking very ginger on his right foot in pregame warmups. – 7:29 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Warmin’ up the shot.

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/zkMpGlM8K5 – 7:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Remember this guy?

Patrick Beverley. WCF.

Clippers. Chris Paul.

Push. Apology.

#Suns T-Wolves tonight in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/czKoJwDopo – 7:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Game night in Minneapolis. A little chilly here. #Suns T-Wolves. pic.twitter.com/m0snYf3bKH – 7:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns T-Wolves pic.twitter.com/Wwb27ylCHc – 7:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Public Enemy No. 1 for #Suns tonight: Karl-Anthony Towns. pic.twitter.com/d6e5XIKYJc – 7:02 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Naz Reid is out here for his pre-game workout. pic.twitter.com/XK15soENEg – 7:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This was before getting the official word on Deandre Ayton playing tonight, but I asked T-Wolves coach Chris Finch about adjustments to facing Ayton tonight and defending pick-and-roll with Chris Paul. #Suns

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Timberwolves fined $250,000 for preseason team workout at Alex Rodriguez’s house nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/tim… – 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/7UPX3atfGR – 6:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Suns

Chris Paul over 15.5 pts + over 9.5 asts

– Playing Pat Bev 1st time since he decked him

KAT over 2.5 FT makes

– It’s his birthday, give him a call! (And that is low)

Booker over 2.5 FT makes

– Wolves last in NBA in foul rate pic.twitter.com/CZQszesdva – 6:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Transfer Nathan Knight from the G League Affiliate @iawolves

Full Release: nba.com/timberwolves/t… – 6:51 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Chillin’ up north 🥶

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/f7sjCOTohd – 6:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton (leg) IN. #Suns – 6:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton returns tonight, per Monty Williams – 6:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton is in tonight for the Suns vs. the Timberwolves, per Monty Williams. – 6:29 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

So the Wolves ended up holding Nathan Knight in Minnesota after all. Could indicate even more how sore that foot is for Naz – 6:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid hurt his right foot in the last game. He woke up Sunday morning very stiff, and sounds very questionable to play.

Nathan Knight ended up not being sent to Iowa and is in the building tonight. Chris Finch said Jarred Vanderbilt is also an option at the 5. – 6:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"We've just got to be more aggressive." T-Wolves coach Chria Finch going into tonight's game against #Suns

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Pretty wild +/- numbers on the Suns’ 8-game winning streak:

– Chris Paul is +128 in 262 minutes

– The four starters not at center are all at least +100.

– Highest +/- for a reserve that’s not a center is Abdel Nader’s +2 – 6:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Since I’m just getting to arena after my flight arrived late and the Uber driver forged through traffic, you probably have already seen this.

BUT for those who haven’t seen #Suns injury report for tonight..

Deandre Ayton (leg) QUESTIONABLE. Abdel Nader (knee soreness) PROBABLE – 6:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

8 things fueling the Suns' 8-game win streak – https://t.co/LGmUdhCBca via @PHNX_Suns

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Poeltl (return to competition reconditioning) will remain out for Tuesday at Clippers, per injury report. The Spurs close this three-game trip at Minnesota on Thursday.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s debut @kzprovisioning media meal:

Tamari and Anise Braised Beef

Grilled Broccolini

Brown Rice

Ponzu

Chilled Udon Noodle Salad

A Selection of Dressed Grains and Greens

@BellecourBakery Goods and Crepe Cakes – 4:53 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

This week’s jersey lineup, starting with tonight!

This week's jersey lineup, starting with tonight!

@PayPal | #ValleyProud

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Timberwolves fined $250,000 for hosting a week-long team meetup at Alex Rodriguez's Miami house.

➡️ https://t.co/FsEKtcN1zl

➡️ https://t.co/FsEKtcN1zl pic.twitter.com/U5yJcbIv1Q – 4:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul is 1st in assists per game this season.

He is 51st in turnovers per game.

Let’s not even mention what he did to rookie Usman Garuba last night. Point God. pic.twitter.com/0mc5PCsc43 – 4:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Deandre Ayton has missed the last 5 games for Phoenix, but could return tonight against the Timberwolves.

Monty Williams said on Sunday that Ayton just needs to get his conditioning up to be able to play.

Javale McGee + Frank Kaminsky have been taking the center minutes lately – 4:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Latest #Suns Pulse:

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

T-Wolves fined $250K. Face #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/LdQuedGGqk – 4:21 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for organizing offseason practice outside of team market

sportando.basketball/en/nba-fines-t…

sportando.basketball/en/nba-fines-t… – 4:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per NBA: Timberwolves fined $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions outside team’s home market. Violations occurred in connection with Timberwolves’ player activities in Miami in early Sept. – 4:07 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

Been fooling with R a bit recently. This one could use much better y-axis labelling (and per poss data), but it's the the age-to-age ratios of player scoring/min since 2000. For a ratio to be included, both seasons for a player must > 400 minutes. Enjoy!

– MP

– MP pic.twitter.com/bgQiBKWDAi – 4:04 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

I imagine the $250K fine given to the Timberwolves for off-season workout in Miami could be handed out to other teams as well, but maybe they’re more … creative … in how they handle them. Similar to the Joe Smith saga years ago. Just a guess. – 3:57 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

NBA news release on $250,000 fine for Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nbSqtM9Sbg – 3:56 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Minnesota Timberwolves fined $250,000 by the NBA (for a reason I’ve never heard of) pic.twitter.com/IOnK8GYyAv – 3:55 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Timberwolves were just fined $250,000 for violating the league’s offseason practice rules with sessions at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez’s house in Miami in September.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/2CfLyfh7YU – 3:53 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NBA says MIN has been fined $250,000 for arranging or paying for group or team offseason workouts outside of team market. That’s a big check for A-Rod. pic.twitter.com/Lbs1qIDeAK – 3:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The NBA announces the Timberwolves have been hit with a $250,000 fine for arranging/paying for offseason workouts outside of the team’s home market for workouts in Miami in September. pic.twitter.com/CDvXK8YpZD – 3:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for violating league rules. pic.twitter.com/9fmpy8wLcB – 3:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

NBA has fined Timberwolves $250K for organizing offseason practice outside of team market. Minnesota had team activities in Miami in early September. – 3:51 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Minnesota Timberwolves organization has been fined $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market. – 3:51 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis was a nominee in the West along with Luka Doncic (Mavs), Paul George (Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Chris Paul (Suns). – 3:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul (16.8 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.5 RPG, 4-0 record) was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Stephen Curry (34.8 PPG, 7.8 APG, 5.5 RPG, 3-1 record) won it – 3:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Stephen Curry won it. – 3:38 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

In honor of his 26th birthday, @Karl-Anthony Towns is one double-double away from 300, having played 420 career games. He trails only Kevin Garnett for most double-doubles in franchise history, who took 563

games to reach the 300th of his career. pic.twitter.com/vKYgeCTFhN – 3:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

From 2015 to 2019, the Suns were the NBA’s worst team (with a 113-280 record). Their 10-year playoff drought was the 5th-longest in NBA history.

Now, after their turnaround, rival teams are trying to follow Phoenix’s blueprint and duplicate their success: basketballnews.com/stories/rival-… – 2:05 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

