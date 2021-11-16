ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVrEa_0cxmI8Yx00

The Houston Rockets (1-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Houston Rockets 102, Memphis Grizzlies 136 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

grizz dub. goodnight. rt if you ducked. pic.twitter.com/iL4rLq45we1:25 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvXZC_0cxmI8Yx00

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

New @RedNationHoops episode w/ @Adam Spolane: Rockets drop 12th game in a row. What happens now?

traffic.megaphone.fm/BLU1498711589.…1:11 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Mon

Cade Cunningham, 25 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl, 5-11 3P

Scottie Barnes, 18 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast

Franz Wagner, 19 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast

Jalen Green, 15 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl

Josh Giddey, 6 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Davion Mitchell, 7 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl – 12:20 AM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“Shoot the ball & let’s go daddy.”

@Ja Morant on his daughter Kaari’s pregame scouting report. pic.twitter.com/rlJ3Ff8nfe11:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kvlZ_0cxmI8Yx00

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies players said they need to do more individually. Taylor Jenkins said they needed a complete team effort.

But maybe taking on a 1-13 Rockets team that can’t stay out of their own way was the perfect way for Memphis to get right. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…11:37 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

Avery Bradley entered this game for the @Los Angeles Lakers with a minus-9.1 plus/minus, according to NBA stats. That’s the worst number for any starter who does not play for Detroit or Houston.

He is currently a minus-22 in this game. – 11:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Ties @Houston Rockets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FcblDpQdXk11:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJ7YU_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZeci_0cxmI8Yx00

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

I asked Dillon Brooks about the 3-pt shooting tonight and he said they shot with confidence, guys were looking for each other, and they had good energy.

“And when have good energy, good stuff happens..” – Dillon Brooks – 10:59 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies get right against the Rockets. They aren’t the first (and won’t be the last) to do so.

The last time the Grizzlies won a game by 30? That was also against the Rockets, last season. 😬 dailymemphian.com/section/sports…10:56 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“I feel like tonight we had our brothers back. We didn’t leave anybody on an island…”

@Ja Morant on the team’s energy and effort tonight after defeating the Rockets, 136-102 – 10:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSexp_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on the defensive improvements tonight: “We had our brothers’ back, and we didn’t leave anyone on an island” – 10:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hwryt_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant feels like the defense was great but they need rebounds – 10:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks brought the shades to the postgame but didn’t wear them because he’s got some new ones on the way. – 10:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks says the energy should never go away, and that you can’t lack energy. And every game from now on should have it – 10:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks: “I play the game the way it’s supposed to be, I don’t take shortcuts” – 10:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks feels like he’s getting closer and closer to his form, and he’s wanting to get better each and every time. Wants to take the extra step to know where his teammates are and be a defensive leader.

Calls it “constant progress” – 10:40 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Kind of a bloodbath tonight. Injuries from the game action this evening so far:

Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Time Lord (sharp pain in left knee), Mitch Robinson (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Bones Hyland (ankle), Kevin Huerter (hamstring) – 10:39 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

we ridin clean tonight.

#GrizzDub | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/icTQ9QMsON10:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtJlo_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

🚀🚀

@creditkarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/gn2Z8W0sGV10:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcK2y_0cxmI8Yx00

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

No update on Kevin Porter jr. – 10:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“Tonight we really locked in our defense and we let that carry our offense.” – @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/Kzu2sYUZMn10:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxeGU_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qd4qe_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies ground the Rockets, 136-102, to snap a 3-game losing streak. @NathanChester24 w/ the quick recap https://t.co/qzfSpyj47X pic.twitter.com/2J26itdz1d10:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJ8EM_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Nice win for the Grizz 😎

Rockets 102

Grizzlies 136

Ja: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Jaren: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Brooks: 16 points, 3 assists, 2 steals

Anderson: 15 points, 5 rebounds

Clarke: 12 points, 3 assists, 3 blocks – 10:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pem5P_0cxmI8Yx00

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Houston Rockets have lost 12 consecutive basketball games. – 10:16 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets losing streak is now at 12. The only positive thing you can say about that game is that it’s over – 10:15 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jarrett Culver’s doing some things here — woohoo! – 10:11 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Forgot to mention, but this is the first time we’ve seen a “garbage time” lineup this season because the Grizzlies were up a lot – 10:08 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

THREE BALL. CORNER POCKET. OH YEAH @smerrill05 pic.twitter.com/7v2yLp88qK10:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6sTe_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jarrett Culver coming in – 10:04 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

A little extra spunk from the card late in this 30+ point gap, as Sam Merrill scores the crowd free Chickfila with his and-1 – 10:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

This is a great win, if only because this is our first chance at Dillon Brooks sunglasses this season. – 10:00 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I question if it’s actually more beneficial for Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba to play 5-10 minutes a game with the main roster vs. 30+ minutes a night in the G League. – 10:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDREU_0cxmI8Yx00

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Sam Merrill scored a layup. – 10:00 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

FINALLY, the matchup we are all here to see.

Garrison Matthews vs. Sam Merrill – 9:56 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Xavier Tillman, Sam Merrill, and John Konchar are all checking in after the timeout. Wouldn’t be surprised if Santi joins them out here at some point – 9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe77e_0cxmI8Yx00

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham on closing games (HOU and TOR): “It’s cool to see those things translate (from college)… More than anything, winning games is the goal.” – 9:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xqn58_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

every player who has touched the floor has scored. – 9:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

That bounce is back.

We lead 105-71 after three quarters.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/zh6h5b7YiL9:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWjYH_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

end of the 3rd quarter

Rockets – 71

Grizzlies 105

Ja: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Jaren: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Brooks: 16 points, 3 assists

Anderson: 15 points, 5 rebounds – 9:49 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

what’s your favorite slow jam?

@Kyle Anderson | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/rt834W5dW09:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6yGW_0cxmI8Yx00

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The Grizzlies might beat Houston by more than the Rockets are paying John Wall not to play this season. – 9:47 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Poll: Have you watched every #Rockets game this season from start to finish? – 9:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

This game should help the Grizzlies’ averages, net ratings, and all that stuff – 9:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant has the sleeveless hoodie on. His night is likely done. – 9:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

40 burger? – 9:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams corner 3-ball — automatic – 9:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

bbq chicken hits different at the crib 🏠

16 points in the game for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/n4kDqnYEu79:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGo4u_0cxmI8Yx00

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. will not return with a left thigh contusion. – 9:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson, fastbreak jam. Things you don’t see everyday! – 9:39 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Grizzlies are on a 20-0 run. – 9:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7ntv_0cxmI8Yx00

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

It’s one thing for the 19 and 21 year old guards to commit a bunch of turnovers, but it’s another for the 29-year Daniel Theis to commit 5 in 19 minutes – 9:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Who is Daniel Theis passing to? – 9:31 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant just keeps stepping into 3’s. He’s up to 4 three’s for this game – 9:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWE1q_0cxmI8Yx00

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tilman and Patrick Fertitta made the trip to Memphis – 9:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze9yT_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zX9hL_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Another view of Al P working in the post. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T8t1oWT8n79:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxVlT_0cxmI8Yx00

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

John Lucas told @Cayleigh Griffin he thought the Rockets were sleep walking in the first half after playing last night – 9:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

halftime

Rockets 56

Grizzlies 73

Ja: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Brooks: 14 points, 2 assists

Anderson: 10 points

Bane: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Jaren: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 stocks – 9:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppm3F_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOASd_0cxmI8Yx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yquv_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

71 points in the half. sheesh. – 9:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBp1o_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

KYLE ANDERSON WITH HIS 3RD 3 OF THE HALF – 9:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Little kid in the crowd yells at JJJ: “Hey Jaren! I’m your neighbor!”

Jaren looks up: ” ** names street***???”

Kid: ” Yeah! I live in (house number here).”

Pretty funny exchange. – 9:04 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

like a drop in the bucket 🥽

@Ja Morant | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Y8gYd9erpQ9:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gLZl_0cxmI8Yx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFTgT_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JA MORANT FOR 3, and he added a small little Gasol backside slap on the end.

i can’t find the gif but iykyk – 8:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

JG rises up then slams it down! 😤 pic.twitter.com/g7YYGdw1Tl8:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWLDj_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is back in — to whom it may concern. He went to the back for a bit and had ice on the bench. I’m sure that no-call played a factor – 8:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRtwL_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

i missed Dillon Brooks – 8:52 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

One of the best self-created scoring plays of the season for JJJ and refs blow a goal-tending call on it. – 8:52 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

DJ dishes to KPJ for the triple! 💦 pic.twitter.com/2GPy8hsLm98:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYQL2_0cxmI8Yx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlGEA_0cxmI8Yx00

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Rockets are a great opponent. The Grizzlies should play more teams like the Rockets. – 8:49 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

turning quick d into easy o.

17 points off 10 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/THlVQ9uuBr8:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlTWD_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones has really picked apart the defense so far to attack as a scorer, you love to see it – 8:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

7-0 run quick outta the quarter break. – 8:43 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

That three by Dillon Brooks makes it 17PTS for the @Memphis Grizzlies off of 10 turnovers by the Rockets – 8:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

✅⬜️⬜️⬜️

Us: 33 | @Houston Rockets: 20

Team: 6 steals pic.twitter.com/8l3Ur4eHdE8:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpnnK_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

This was the 1st first quarter the Grizzlies didn’t allow 30+ points since November 3rd – 8:40 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Rockets down 33-20 after one. Houston shooting 8-for-24 from the floor, 2-from-10 from deep. Also have 9(!) turnovers. – 8:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

end of the 1st

Rockets 20

Grizzlies 33

Bane: 7 points, 3 assists

Ja, Jaren, Brooks each: 5 points, 1 steal

Anderson: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 8:39 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 1.

#Rockets: 20

Grizzlies: 33

@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/d9ukrnxG138:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVn9p_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

C-Wood stepping behind the arc. 💦 pic.twitter.com/F5IyP1dj2w8:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1PVG_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“yeah, yeah, i’m in my bag” – @Kyle Anderson & @KeyGLOCK pic.twitter.com/Ivq1qLRd9B8:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqel8_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Al P going to work in the post. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b11f8Gi4Mw8:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hi4uv_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

walk em down. walk em down.

@Ja Morant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/ZocCSygmrI8:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IObri_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

we googled “ball movement” and this clip came up.

no cap. pic.twitter.com/9ygf8uFRnj8:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzD6e_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson just faked Sengun out of his shoes – 8:30 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Good things are happening when Alperen Sengun is involved. That seems to be a trend this season. – 8:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke checking in at the 5. More cool with it against another center like Sengun – 8:28 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Those rock-solid Eric Gordon minutes aren’t coming tonight for Stephen Silas. Could get really ugly. – 8:27 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JA MORANT FOR 3 – 8:26 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

shot out of a rocket 🦄

5 early ones for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ve8hxkURcH8:26 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xzoa5_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton are the first ones off the bench for Memphis. Anderson in for Jaren, Melton in for Brooks next dead ball – 8:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets reach the first time out on pace for roughly 50 turnovers, which would be a lot even for them. – 8:20 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

you know the lingo. who run it? who run it? pic.twitter.com/9PhwKSQqWW8:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HcfL_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Tate hustling! 😤

@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/Yi4YurOPWI8:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCwjO_0cxmI8Yx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEJlw_0cxmI8Yx00

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies their 1st field goal of the game with a fastbreak layup. Tied at 5 about 2 and a half minutes into the game – 8:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jalen Green with his second foul already. Silas is letting him play through it. – 8:13 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

That was SOME block by KPJ on Ja Morant. – 8:12 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Steven Adams gets the Grizzlies on the board as he splits his 1 of 2 FTs – 8:12 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Not the defensive start the Grizzlies were hoping for… – 8:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

let’s get right gang.

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Yn6ida0ctb8:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtGJW_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters in Memphis! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/k7E2zqO4ak8:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfbhW_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Friendly faces matching up tonight. pic.twitter.com/a0Zw96ZmkE8:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Z2f8_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

still the most icy warmups in the league. no debate. pic.twitter.com/wqTVVmI96P8:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gllhJ_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2DzU_0cxmI8Yx00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

After leading by as much as 22 in Saturday’s win over Memphis, the Pels are up 58-39 on Washington with a little under 30 seconds left in the half. – 8:03 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for this Grizz game vs. Rockets: HOU: Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter. MEM: Brooks, Adams, JJJ, Ja, Desmond Bane. – 7:59 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

🗣 ROLL CALL!

Back on the road for 4. @Houston Rockets vs. Grizzlies tips off at 7 on @ATTSportsNetSW 🚀 @LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/xKHfRCQnXl7:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mksyc_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting five tonight vs. @Houston Rockets

🥷 @Ja Morant

🦹‍♂️ @Dillon Brooks

🎯 @Desmond Bane

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

🥝 @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/JSh1JLMKY77:53 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

I know it’s the Rockets on Monday night, but I sure hope this is a late-arriving crowd for the Grizz game. Or at least they are being searched at the gate, slowing down admission. – 7:48 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Pregame grind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/KOdVScnYLc7:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF4i0_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQe6W_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0kWJ_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiAWl_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEH0J_0cxmI8Yx00

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

new night. new KD 4 flavor. pic.twitter.com/zDDjuxOyBd7:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjoHq_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuZ5R_0cxmI8Yx00

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Hey, @badunclep your officials for this tilt between the Grizz and Rockets are Tyler Ford, Natalie Sago and John Butler. I’m not even sure you are tuning in to this one tonight. – 7:36 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Kaari Morant with the assist to dad, @Ja Morant! pic.twitter.com/s96qvvugiU7:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckn6d_0cxmI8Yx00

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rockets starters:

Kevin Porter Jr.

Jalen Green

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood

Daniel Theis – 7:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

graphic tees & sweaters are the wave.

@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/A1mq9z43LM7:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRzG3_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm44m_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17efnG_0cxmI8Yx00

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If John Wall got bought out tomorrow, ignoring where you think he’d actually go, what team that might realistically be interested in him would do the most to boost his value as a future free agent? – 7:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

salute to a legend ✅ pic.twitter.com/s2hDxKnYuj7:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhOFC_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBhab_0cxmI8Yx00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

He threatened to fight me when I said the Rockets made terrible moves last season. Now the team stinks again and he couldn’t take it. Soft as pudding. pic.twitter.com/Rs5iXR5nzR6:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POPL5_0cxmI8Yx00

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Ja Morant reminds him of Allen Iverson.

We’re going to get that all season, feels like. – 6:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon is out tonight per Stephen Silas. He says the groin tends to tighten up after games, so back-to-backs are probably out for awhile – 6:32 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Eric Gordon is out tonight. – 6:32 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Coach Silas says Eric Gordon is out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back. – 6:32 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant being a big factor on the glass is big-time for them, as it helps them control the pace of the game – 6:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins on what stands out in this matchup with the Rockets. Said you got to look past the record and look at their combination of young guys and vets. Will be a good test on both ends of the floor – 6:19 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hey, everyone — happy Monday! The Grizzlies are back in action looking to get back into their winning ways. Taylor Jenkins will speak to the media momentarily. @PAKA_FLOCKA on the account tonight 😎 – 6:14 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

📍Memphis

@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/AxA05ZtArs6:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXDo6_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3wem_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068FUU_0cxmI8Yx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sysLe_0cxmI8Yx00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but he should be able to play a few more than he did on Saturday against Memphis. – 5:39 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Adele’s new song “I Drink Wine” from her special last night was so good. Like the perfect mashup of Elton John and Memphis-era Dusty Springfield. That song should be huge. – 4:49 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul is 1st in assists per game this season.

He is 51st in turnovers per game.

Let’s not even mention what he did to rookie Usman Garuba last night. Point God. pic.twitter.com/0mc5PCsc434:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LI6ez_0cxmI8Yx00

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back on the road!

⏰ 7 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/KGjn5VfNdU4:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTiNT_0cxmI8Yx00

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

One of the real under the radar issues for the Grizzlies has been the catastrophic collapse of Kyle Anderson’s play, especially on defense. You can see it here – Defensive EPM from @taylor_snarr puts Kyle in the bottom 5th percentile; he’s been in the top 10% in 5 of last 6 yrs. pic.twitter.com/8X0eFafNN43:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsLbK_0cxmI8Yx00

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets have committed a turnover before attempting a shot in 6-of-13 games this season. Their 18.7 percent turnover rate is highest in the NBA and that number jumps to 20.4 percent in the 1st quarter – 3:27 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: @Zach Randolph set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 13 offensive rebounds in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 95-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Randolph’s 11 offensive boards in the second half stand as the most in any half by a Grizzlies player. pic.twitter.com/C27nK04WDi3:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025O1V_0cxmI8Yx00

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is questionable to play in Memphis tonight with right groin tightness. – 2:21 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last road trip, Steven Adams played 37 minutes and traveled 2.55 miles at an average of 3.80 MPH.

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/9w1v5pEeQe2:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEIIc_0cxmI8Yx00

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets say Eric Gordon is questionable for tonight‘s game with right groin tightness – 2:03 PM

