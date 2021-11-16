Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets (1-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Houston Rockets 102, Memphis Grizzlies 136 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
grizz dub. goodnight. rt if you ducked. pic.twitter.com/iL4rLq45we – 1:25 AM
New @RedNationHoops episode w/ @Adam Spolane: Rockets drop 12th game in a row. What happens now?
traffic.megaphone.fm/BLU1498711589.… – 1:11 AM
Top Rookies on Mon
Cade Cunningham, 25 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl, 5-11 3P
Scottie Barnes, 18 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast
Franz Wagner, 19 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast
Jalen Green, 15 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Josh Giddey, 6 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
Davion Mitchell, 7 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl – 12:20 AM
“Shoot the ball & let’s go daddy.”
– @Ja Morant on his daughter Kaari’s pregame scouting report. pic.twitter.com/rlJ3Ff8nfe – 11:45 PM
The Grizzlies players said they need to do more individually. Taylor Jenkins said they needed a complete team effort.
But maybe taking on a 1-13 Rockets team that can’t stay out of their own way was the perfect way for Memphis to get right. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:37 PM
Avery Bradley entered this game for the @Los Angeles Lakers with a minus-9.1 plus/minus, according to NBA stats. That’s the worst number for any starter who does not play for Detroit or Houston.
He is currently a minus-22 in this game. – 11:30 PM
Ties @Houston Rockets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FcblDpQdXk – 11:16 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I asked Dillon Brooks about the 3-pt shooting tonight and he said they shot with confidence, guys were looking for each other, and they had good energy.
“And when have good energy, good stuff happens..” – Dillon Brooks – 10:59 PM
The Grizzlies get right against the Rockets. They aren’t the first (and won’t be the last) to do so.
The last time the Grizzlies won a game by 30? That was also against the Rockets, last season. 😬 dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:56 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“I feel like tonight we had our brothers back. We didn’t leave anybody on an island…”
–@Ja Morant on the team’s energy and effort tonight after defeating the Rockets, 136-102 – 10:52 PM
Ja Morant on the defensive improvements tonight: “We had our brothers’ back, and we didn’t leave anyone on an island” – 10:47 PM
Ja Morant feels like the defense was great but they need rebounds – 10:45 PM
Dillon Brooks brought the shades to the postgame but didn’t wear them because he’s got some new ones on the way. – 10:43 PM
Dillon Brooks says the energy should never go away, and that you can’t lack energy. And every game from now on should have it – 10:42 PM
Dillon Brooks: “I play the game the way it’s supposed to be, I don’t take shortcuts” – 10:41 PM
Dillon Brooks feels like he’s getting closer and closer to his form, and he’s wanting to get better each and every time. Wants to take the extra step to know where his teammates are and be a defensive leader.
Calls it “constant progress” – 10:40 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Kind of a bloodbath tonight. Injuries from the game action this evening so far:
Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Time Lord (sharp pain in left knee), Mitch Robinson (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Bones Hyland (ankle), Kevin Huerter (hamstring) – 10:39 PM
we ridin clean tonight.
#GrizzDub | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/icTQ9QMsON – 10:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀🚀
@creditkarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/gn2Z8W0sGV – 10:30 PM
No update on Kevin Porter jr. – 10:29 PM
“Tonight we really locked in our defense and we let that carry our offense.” – @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/Kzu2sYUZMn – 10:28 PM
The Grizzlies ground the Rockets, 136-102, to snap a 3-game losing streak. @NathanChester24 w/ the quick recap https://t.co/qzfSpyj47X pic.twitter.com/2J26itdz1d – 10:23 PM
Nice win for the Grizz 😎
Rockets 102
Grizzlies 136
Ja: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Jaren: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Brooks: 16 points, 3 assists, 2 steals
Anderson: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Clarke: 12 points, 3 assists, 3 blocks – 10:18 PM
The Houston Rockets have lost 12 consecutive basketball games. – 10:16 PM
The Rockets losing streak is now at 12. The only positive thing you can say about that game is that it’s over – 10:15 PM
Jarrett Culver’s doing some things here — woohoo! – 10:11 PM
Forgot to mention, but this is the first time we’ve seen a “garbage time” lineup this season because the Grizzlies were up a lot – 10:08 PM
THREE BALL. CORNER POCKET. OH YEAH @smerrill05 pic.twitter.com/7v2yLp88qK – 10:04 PM
Jarrett Culver coming in – 10:04 PM
A little extra spunk from the card late in this 30+ point gap, as Sam Merrill scores the crowd free Chickfila with his and-1 – 10:01 PM
This is a great win, if only because this is our first chance at Dillon Brooks sunglasses this season. – 10:00 PM
I question if it’s actually more beneficial for Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba to play 5-10 minutes a game with the main roster vs. 30+ minutes a night in the G League. – 10:00 PM
Sam Merrill scored a layup. – 10:00 PM
FINALLY, the matchup we are all here to see.
Garrison Matthews vs. Sam Merrill – 9:56 PM
Xavier Tillman, Sam Merrill, and John Konchar are all checking in after the timeout. Wouldn’t be surprised if Santi joins them out here at some point – 9:56 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on closing games (HOU and TOR): “It’s cool to see those things translate (from college)… More than anything, winning games is the goal.” – 9:52 PM
every player who has touched the floor has scored. – 9:50 PM
That bounce is back.
We lead 105-71 after three quarters.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/zh6h5b7YiL – 9:49 PM
end of the 3rd quarter
Rockets – 71
Grizzlies 105
Ja: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Jaren: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Brooks: 16 points, 3 assists
Anderson: 15 points, 5 rebounds – 9:49 PM
what’s your favorite slow jam?
@Kyle Anderson | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/rt834W5dW0 – 9:48 PM
The Grizzlies might beat Houston by more than the Rockets are paying John Wall not to play this season. – 9:47 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Poll: Have you watched every #Rockets game this season from start to finish? – 9:44 PM
This game should help the Grizzlies’ averages, net ratings, and all that stuff – 9:43 PM
Ja Morant has the sleeveless hoodie on. His night is likely done. – 9:43 PM
40 burger? – 9:43 PM
Ziaire Williams corner 3-ball — automatic – 9:42 PM
bbq chicken hits different at the crib 🏠
16 points in the game for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/n4kDqnYEu7 – 9:41 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. will not return with a left thigh contusion. – 9:39 PM
Kyle Anderson, fastbreak jam. Things you don’t see everyday! – 9:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Grizzlies are on a 20-0 run. – 9:38 PM
It’s one thing for the 19 and 21 year old guards to commit a bunch of turnovers, but it’s another for the 29-year Daniel Theis to commit 5 in 19 minutes – 9:34 PM
Who is Daniel Theis passing to? – 9:31 PM
Ja Morant just keeps stepping into 3’s. He’s up to 4 three’s for this game – 9:31 PM
Tilman and Patrick Fertitta made the trip to Memphis – 9:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Another view of Al P working in the post. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T8t1oWT8n7 – 9:16 PM
John Lucas told @Cayleigh Griffin he thought the Rockets were sleep walking in the first half after playing last night – 9:10 PM
halftime
Rockets 56
Grizzlies 73
Ja: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Brooks: 14 points, 2 assists
Anderson: 10 points
Bane: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Jaren: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 stocks – 9:09 PM
71 points in the half. sheesh. – 9:06 PM
KYLE ANDERSON WITH HIS 3RD 3 OF THE HALF – 9:05 PM
Little kid in the crowd yells at JJJ: “Hey Jaren! I’m your neighbor!”
Jaren looks up: ” ** names street***???”
Kid: ” Yeah! I live in (house number here).”
Pretty funny exchange. – 9:04 PM
like a drop in the bucket 🥽
@Ja Morant | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Y8gYd9erpQ – 9:03 PM
JA MORANT FOR 3, and he added a small little Gasol backside slap on the end.
i can’t find the gif but iykyk – 8:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG rises up then slams it down! 😤 pic.twitter.com/g7YYGdw1Tl – 8:58 PM
Ja Morant is back in — to whom it may concern. He went to the back for a bit and had ice on the bench. I’m sure that no-call played a factor – 8:55 PM
i missed Dillon Brooks – 8:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
One of the best self-created scoring plays of the season for JJJ and refs blow a goal-tending call on it. – 8:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
DJ dishes to KPJ for the triple! 💦 pic.twitter.com/2GPy8hsLm9 – 8:51 PM
The Rockets are a great opponent. The Grizzlies should play more teams like the Rockets. – 8:49 PM
turning quick d into easy o.
17 points off 10 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/THlVQ9uuBr – 8:47 PM
Tyus Jones has really picked apart the defense so far to attack as a scorer, you love to see it – 8:44 PM
7-0 run quick outta the quarter break. – 8:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
That three by Dillon Brooks makes it 17PTS for the @Memphis Grizzlies off of 10 turnovers by the Rockets – 8:43 PM
✅⬜️⬜️⬜️
Us: 33 | @Houston Rockets: 20
Team: 6 steals pic.twitter.com/8l3Ur4eHdE – 8:41 PM
This was the 1st first quarter the Grizzlies didn’t allow 30+ points since November 3rd – 8:40 PM
Rockets down 33-20 after one. Houston shooting 8-for-24 from the floor, 2-from-10 from deep. Also have 9(!) turnovers. – 8:39 PM
end of the 1st
Rockets 20
Grizzlies 33
Bane: 7 points, 3 assists
Ja, Jaren, Brooks each: 5 points, 1 steal
Anderson: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 8:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
#Rockets: 20
Grizzlies: 33
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/d9ukrnxG13 – 8:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood stepping behind the arc. 💦 pic.twitter.com/F5IyP1dj2w – 8:37 PM
“yeah, yeah, i’m in my bag” – @Kyle Anderson & @KeyGLOCK pic.twitter.com/Ivq1qLRd9B – 8:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Al P going to work in the post. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b11f8Gi4Mw – 8:35 PM
walk em down. walk em down.
@Ja Morant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/ZocCSygmrI – 8:33 PM
we googled “ball movement” and this clip came up.
no cap. pic.twitter.com/9ygf8uFRnj – 8:31 PM
Kyle Anderson just faked Sengun out of his shoes – 8:30 PM
Good things are happening when Alperen Sengun is involved. That seems to be a trend this season. – 8:30 PM
Brandon Clarke checking in at the 5. More cool with it against another center like Sengun – 8:28 PM
Those rock-solid Eric Gordon minutes aren’t coming tonight for Stephen Silas. Could get really ugly. – 8:27 PM
JA MORANT FOR 3 – 8:26 PM
shot out of a rocket 🦄
5 early ones for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ve8hxkURcH – 8:26 PM
Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton are the first ones off the bench for Memphis. Anderson in for Jaren, Melton in for Brooks next dead ball – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets reach the first time out on pace for roughly 50 turnovers, which would be a lot even for them. – 8:20 PM
you know the lingo. who run it? who run it? pic.twitter.com/9PhwKSQqWW – 8:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate hustling! 😤
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/Yi4YurOPWI – 8:17 PM
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies their 1st field goal of the game with a fastbreak layup. Tied at 5 about 2 and a half minutes into the game – 8:14 PM
Jalen Green with his second foul already. Silas is letting him play through it. – 8:13 PM
That was SOME block by KPJ on Ja Morant. – 8:12 PM
Steven Adams gets the Grizzlies on the board as he splits his 1 of 2 FTs – 8:12 PM
Not the defensive start the Grizzlies were hoping for… – 8:11 PM
let’s get right gang.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Yn6ida0ctb – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters in Memphis! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/k7E2zqO4ak – 8:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Friendly faces matching up tonight. pic.twitter.com/a0Zw96ZmkE – 8:10 PM
still the most icy warmups in the league. no debate. pic.twitter.com/wqTVVmI96P – 8:04 PM
After leading by as much as 22 in Saturday’s win over Memphis, the Pels are up 58-39 on Washington with a little under 30 seconds left in the half. – 8:03 PM
Your starters for this Grizz game vs. Rockets: HOU: Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter. MEM: Brooks, Adams, JJJ, Ja, Desmond Bane. – 7:59 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
🗣 ROLL CALL!
Back on the road for 4. @Houston Rockets vs. Grizzlies tips off at 7 on @ATTSportsNetSW 🚀 @LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/xKHfRCQnXl – 7:54 PM
starting five tonight vs. @Houston Rockets
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/JSh1JLMKY7 – 7:53 PM
I know it’s the Rockets on Monday night, but I sure hope this is a late-arriving crowd for the Grizz game. Or at least they are being searched at the gate, slowing down admission. – 7:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Pregame grind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/KOdVScnYLc – 7:44 PM
new night. new KD 4 flavor. pic.twitter.com/zDDjuxOyBd – 7:41 PM
Hey, @badunclep your officials for this tilt between the Grizz and Rockets are Tyler Ford, Natalie Sago and John Butler. I’m not even sure you are tuning in to this one tonight. – 7:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kaari Morant with the assist to dad, @Ja Morant! pic.twitter.com/s96qvvugiU – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:32 PM
graphic tees & sweaters are the wave.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/A1mq9z43LM – 7:24 PM
If John Wall got bought out tomorrow, ignoring where you think he’d actually go, what team that might realistically be interested in him would do the most to boost his value as a future free agent? – 7:23 PM
salute to a legend ✅ pic.twitter.com/s2hDxKnYuj – 7:00 PM
He threatened to fight me when I said the Rockets made terrible moves last season. Now the team stinks again and he couldn’t take it. Soft as pudding. pic.twitter.com/Rs5iXR5nzR – 6:39 PM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Ja Morant reminds him of Allen Iverson.
We’re going to get that all season, feels like. – 6:34 PM
Eric Gordon is out tonight per Stephen Silas. He says the groin tends to tighten up after games, so back-to-backs are probably out for awhile – 6:32 PM
Eric Gordon is out tonight. – 6:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Eric Gordon is out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back. – 6:32 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant being a big factor on the glass is big-time for them, as it helps them control the pace of the game – 6:23 PM
Taylor Jenkins on what stands out in this matchup with the Rockets. Said you got to look past the record and look at their combination of young guys and vets. Will be a good test on both ends of the floor – 6:19 PM
Hey, everyone — happy Monday! The Grizzlies are back in action looking to get back into their winning ways. Taylor Jenkins will speak to the media momentarily. @PAKA_FLOCKA on the account tonight 😎 – 6:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
📍Memphis
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/AxA05ZtArs – 6:12 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but he should be able to play a few more than he did on Saturday against Memphis. – 5:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Adele’s new song “I Drink Wine” from her special last night was so good. Like the perfect mashup of Elton John and Memphis-era Dusty Springfield. That song should be huge. – 4:49 PM
Chris Paul is 1st in assists per game this season.
He is 51st in turnovers per game.
Let’s not even mention what he did to rookie Usman Garuba last night. Point God. pic.twitter.com/0mc5PCsc43 – 4:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back on the road!
⏰ 7 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/KGjn5VfNdU – 4:00 PM
One of the real under the radar issues for the Grizzlies has been the catastrophic collapse of Kyle Anderson’s play, especially on defense. You can see it here – Defensive EPM from @taylor_snarr puts Kyle in the bottom 5th percentile; he’s been in the top 10% in 5 of last 6 yrs. pic.twitter.com/8X0eFafNN4 – 3:28 PM
The Rockets have committed a turnover before attempting a shot in 6-of-13 games this season. Their 18.7 percent turnover rate is highest in the NBA and that number jumps to 20.4 percent in the 1st quarter – 3:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: @Zach Randolph set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 13 offensive rebounds in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 95-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Randolph’s 11 offensive boards in the second half stand as the most in any half by a Grizzlies player. pic.twitter.com/C27nK04WDi – 3:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon is questionable to play in Memphis tonight with right groin tightness. – 2:21 PM
During the last road trip, Steven Adams played 37 minutes and traveled 2.55 miles at an average of 3.80 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/9w1v5pEeQe – 2:21 PM
Rockets say Eric Gordon is questionable for tonight‘s game with right groin tightness – 2:03 PM
Comments / 0