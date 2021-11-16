Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic (3-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Orlando Magic 111, Atlanta Hawks 129 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Mon

Cade Cunningham, 25 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl, 5-11 3P

Scottie Barnes, 18 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast

Franz Wagner, 19 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast

Jalen Green, 15 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl

Josh Giddey, 6 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Davion Mitchell, 7 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl – 12:20 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Never take a day for granted !

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young, on teams guarding him lately with players who are essentially power forwards (Gordon in DEN, Wagner tonight).

“I encourage them to keep doing it.” pic.twitter.com/R4NMtKaBG4 – 11:16 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

I’m told everything went well with De’Andre Hunter’s wrist surgery today.

His original recovery timeline (approximately eight weeks) is still in place. – 10:46 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Back to Back!! Great Team Win🔥

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Kind of a bloodbath tonight. Injuries from the game action this evening so far:

Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Time Lord (sharp pain in left knee), Mitch Robinson (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Bones Hyland (ankle), Kevin Huerter (hamstring) – 10:39 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Atlanta 129, Orlando 111 pic.twitter.com/hZuuY3CEsn – 10:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young on bigger players, like Franz Wagner tonight, guarding him in games: “Coaches like to put bigger guys on me to be more physical. If that’s what they think can work, I obviously encourage them to keep doing it.” – 10:24 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Cole Anthony tonight:

29 PTS

11 AST*

58% FG

4-8 3FG

*11 AST was a career-high pic.twitter.com/1haNVIhUVB – 10:22 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

That stretch from Gallo to end the first quarter and Lou to bridge the final quarters was huge tonight – 10:12 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The Hawks had a season-high 32 assists tonight.

Trae Young: 6

Delon Wright: 5

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 4

John Collins: 3

Clint Capela: 3

Danilo Gallinari: 3

Cam Reddish: 2

Kevin Huerter: 2

Sharife Cooper: 2

Lou Williams: 1

Solomon Hill: 1 – 10:08 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young (23 PTS), John Collins (23 PTS), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20 PTS) and Clint Capela (20 PTS) all scored 20+ in tonight’s victory.

It’s the first time this season and first time since 4/18/21 (vs. Indiana) that four separate Hawks poured in 20+ in the same game. – 10:08 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Nate McMillan said Kevin Huerter felt like “something was about to pull” in his hamstring. He didn’t feel right after getting treatment. – 10:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Kevin Huerter felt like “something was about to pull,” regarding his hamstring, per Nate McMillan.

Huerter said his hamstring felt a little tight. – 10:04 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons

(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cam Reddish hurt his left hand late in the fourth quarter. He was shaking it and looking at it at the end of the game – 9:58 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks beat the Magic, 129-111, to earn their second-straight win.

They’re now 6-9.

Trae Young: 23 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb

John Collins: 23 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl

Clint Capela: season-high 20 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk, 3 stl

Bogdan Bogdanovic: season-high 20 pts, 4 ast – 9:54 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Hawks top the Magic tonight in every major statistical category.

129-111 the final score. pic.twitter.com/wvHysjooni – 9:54 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks, now 16-1 in their last 17 regular season home games, have won 12 straight at home against Eastern Conference opponents dating back to last season … The streak is the longest active in the NBA and the Hawks’ longest since 15 such contests from 11/12/96 – 2/12/97. – 9:53 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Cole Anthony finishes with 29 points and a career-high 11 assists in the Magic’s loss to the Hawks. – 9:52 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks win their second straight game and beat the Magic 129-111 . Hawks are now 6-9 this season.

Young: 23/4/6, 9/20 FG

Collins: 23, 6/12 FG, 11/14 FT

Bogdanovic: 20, 7/11 FG

Capela: 20/16, 8/9 FG – 9:51 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young finished tonight’s contest with 23 points, marking his ninth-straight game of scoring 20-or-more points.

His nine-game 20+ scoring streak is tied for the third-longest such streak of his career, per @EliasSports. – 9:50 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Career-highs for John Collins in free throws made and attempted (11-14), per @Atlanta Hawks PR.

Collins has 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals. – 9:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Knicks 92, Pacers 84.

Knicks improve to 8-6 on the season. Next up: the Magic on Wednesday.

• Rose 14-5-7, +21

• Quickley 16 & 5, 4-4 3Ps, +20

• Walker 16 pts, 8-11 FGs

• Randle 11-11-5

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins has established career-hghs in free throws made (11) and attempted (14). – 9:47 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Mo Bamba is the only player allowed to get called for fouls on Collins 🤣🤣 crazy – 9:46 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young (21 PTS), John Collins (20 PTS), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20 PTS) all have 20+ points in tonight’s contest.

Young, Collins and Bogdanovic are the first Hawks trio to score 20+ in a single game this season and first to do so since 5/10/21. – 9:36 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Mo Bamba is being held back out of something by Cole Anthony. – 9:34 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Hawks have fallen apart at the line tonight (11-20) – 9:34 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

point Franz 👀

📺: https://t.co/DbSfgDITRs pic.twitter.com/csUOYal7aB – 9:33 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bogdan Bogdanovic has a season-high 19 points tonight (4-8 from 3).

Bogi and Clint Capela (17 pts), two guys getting back in the swing of things after injury, both with season-highs in scoring for the Hawks tonight. – 9:33 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Wagner already gets calls that John Collins can only read about – 9:33 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Franz Wagner has a Sabonis like quality running the break and delivering that bounce pass #MagicHawks – 9:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Cade Cunningham tonight:

25 PTS

8 REB

8 AST

5 3PT

He joins Steph Curry (2x), Trae Young and Jason Kidd as the only rookies in NBA history with a 25/8/8, 5 3PT game. pic.twitter.com/JmfubZZMAU – 9:29 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cam Reddish is 1 for his last 1 – 9:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela has scored a season-high 17 points (8-9 FG) tonight, with seven minutes still to play in the fourth quarter – 9:26 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela has looked like last season’s version of himself for the second straight game. Encouraging for the Hawks. – 9:23 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela has his first 15-point/15-rebound game of the season after recording 18 in 2020-21. – 9:23 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cole Anthony violated the sacred fake DHO rule: Only once per game.

Delon Wright sniffed out the 2nd one. – 9:23 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

For the second game in a row, Hawks getting good outings from Danilo Gallinari (10 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 1 stl) and Lou Williams (11 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast) off the bench – 9:21 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics win 98-92.

They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?

Double OT at New York

Double OT at Washington

The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas

2-point loss at Cleveland.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

With his 10th assist tonight, Cole Anthony has just set a new career-high 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3DV55ufdK – 9:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Cole Anthony has registered a career-high 10 assists vs. Atlanta. He also has 25 points for his third double-double of the season. Magic trail by 9 entering the 4th quarter. – 9:15 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Cole Anthony is really lucky he didn’t get tossed about a minute ago… He’s already got one tech, and was giving the ref hell after a loose ball that he appeared to knock out of bounds. He’s got 25 points, 10 assists and the Magic need him to go wild in the 4th. – 9:14 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Atlanta 93, Orlando 84

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/oc6MeZ6xZ1 – 9:14 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

SPLASH 💰

.@Cole Anthony scored 11 PTS in the third quarter and is now up to 25 PTS for the game 🔥

📺: https://t.co/DbSfgDITRs pic.twitter.com/KW4VqtaFvl – 9:13 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

93-84 Hawks lead the Magic heading into the 4th. – 9:13 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Differences btw #MagicHawks on display last 5 min. ATL will play thru post, make you collapse, dig and help. Sometimes score. Clean 3p looks come off a kickout. ORL just comes down, ball doesn’t touch paint, launch contested 3s. Its how they get the shots that make the difference – 9:09 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Magic have done a good job staying in this one. Every time the Hawks seem poised for a run, they find a 50/50 ball and make a bucket. – 9:02 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

The Magic are shooting 33% on threes for the season and average 12.6 threes a game. They have made 11 already and are 44% for the game. – 9:02 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

T Ross keeping the Magic within distance. He’s 5/8 (2/4 3s) for 12 points. – 9:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter is out for the remainder of the game. – 8:58 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Huerter is out for the rest of the game, Hawks say – 8:57 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Hawks go on a 12-3 run to create separation from the Magic early in the third quarter. Four different Atlanta players score during that stretch. – 8:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks outscoring the Magic 14-6 to start the third quarter and take a 74-62 lead.

Definitely settling into a rhythm, it seems. – 8:54 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Atlanta heating up. 11-4 run to start the third as Trae Young buries a 3 in the face of Gary Harris. Cole Anthony just got teed up and Magic are unraveling a bit. – 8:53 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his ninth point tonight, Trae Young hit 5,290 for his career, and surpassed Walt Bellamy to move into 25th place in franchise history in scoring. – 8:50 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his eighth point tonight, John Collins reached 4,200 in his career. – 8:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Solomon Hill starts second half for Huerter. – 8:47 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Solomon Hill is starting in place of Kevin Huerter to start the second half, as Huerter is questionable to return with hamstring tightness. – 8:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say Kevin Huerter (left hamstring tightness) is questionable to return. – 8:45 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Kevin Huerter (left hamstring tightness) is questionable to return to the game. – 8:43 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks say Kevin Huerter is questionable to return tonight with left hamstring tightness. – 8:43 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Kevin Huerter (left hamstring tightness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:43 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

have a half, @Cole Anthony:

14 PTS

7 AST

6-9 FG

2-3 3FG

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/8yMopiKisw – 8:42 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

work to do

Wendell Carter Jr. at the half:

13 PTS

4 REB

5-5 FG

3-3 3FG pic.twitter.com/zACjCeibsC – 8:37 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3FG) in tonight’s opening half. It’s the first time since 5/6/21 Gallinari has scored 10-or-more in any half. – 8:37 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

One of the Magic’s better shooting performances thus far in the season…

23/49 at half (46.9%), 8/21 3s (38.1%) – 8:34 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Magic 56

Ended the first half on a 6-0 run. Big smile from Bogi after hitting a corner 3 to put the Hawks up 59-56 in the final minute.

Trae Young: 12 pts, 2 ast

Bogi: 12 pts

John Collins: 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast

Gallo: 10 pts, 3 ast – 8:34 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

That was Gallinari’s best half of the season, coming off probably his best full game.

There was a lot of correlation between his successful games and the team’s successful games last season. – 8:33 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Atlanta 60, Orlando 56

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mn78qiSSEY – 8:33 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic trail the Hawks by 4 at halftime at Atlanta.

Cole Anthony with 14

WCJ with 13

Four Hawks players in double-figures. – 8:33 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks lead the Magic 60-56 at halftime.

Young and Bogdanovic both have 12 points

Collins has 11

Cole Anthony has 14 and 7 for the Magic – 8:32 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Gallo moved his feet well on that Cole Anthony turnover – 8:30 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

the brothers Wagner

@Franz Wagner x @Moritz Wagner 😤

📺: https://t.co/DbSfgDITRs pic.twitter.com/kgTlg9PHYX – 8:29 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Good challenge by McMillan. It’s less than ideal that John Collins can’t get an obvious foul call against a rookie. – 8:26 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The Magic are shooting 51.2% FG and 44.4% from 3 to lead the Hawks, 54-51, 2:11 to play before halftime.

Hawks need to tighten up defensively. – 8:25 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

NOPE (Mo’s version)

📺: https://t.co/DbSfgDITRs pic.twitter.com/9aP3c4kHsZ – 8:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Gorgui Dieng, who has only been playing late 1Q, early 2Q, has not played tonight. – 8:09 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Gallo is up to 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 from 3) in his first eight minutes.

His season-high so far is 12 (11/1 vs. Wizards) – 8:08 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Danilo Gallinari has already tied his season high with 4 made field goals (yes, it’s been that rough for him) – 8:08 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Atlanta 30

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/zuGBuQXDcW – 8:04 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

After the first quarter: Magic 31, Hawks 30

Danilo Gallinari leads the Hawks with six points, coming off the bench to go 2-for-2 from 3-point range. – 8:04 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

solid first quarter for @Wendell Carter Jr. tbh:

10 PTS

3 REB

2 AST

4-4 FG

2-2 3FG

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/MkGpour89s – 8:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks down 31-30 to the Magic after back-to-back 3s from Danilo Gallinari. He’s got 6 points, Bogdanovic and Young both have 5. – 8:03 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

limitless range for @Cole Anthony 💰

📺: https://t.co/DbSfgDITRs pic.twitter.com/4SQjERtJRS – 7:57 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Lou Williams (1,077th game played tonight) ties Lenny Wilkens and Jeff Hornacek for 87th place in NBA history in games played. – 7:54 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

That was a heck of closeout by Danilo Gallinari on Cole Anthony’s stepback. – 7:52 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first three-pointer tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached 600 for his career … He has made 173 triples in his 58 games as a Hawk. – 7:50 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Wendell Carter Jr. in the first 6 MIN:

10 PTS

4-4 FG

2-2 3FG

🔥 pic.twitter.com/BhtdlPuH0E – 7:49 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Defense optional for both the Hawks and Magic tonight – 7:48 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

stay hot @Wendell Carter Jr. 🔥

WCJ scores our first five points

📺: https://t.co/DbSfgDITRs pic.twitter.com/sIMhcZzSsR – 7:45 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Franz Wagner continues to show his defensive versatility. Tonight the @Orlando Magic rookie starts off the contest guarding Atlanta’s Trae Young. – 7:44 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,143 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:42 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Franz Wagner gets the first shot at guarding Trae. – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No idea what Richardson said, but that was a quick T. Had to have said a couple of magic words there. – 7:29 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters for tonight:

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kevin Huerter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 7:13 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2005, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard had 21 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-77 win over the Bobcats.

Howard (19 years, 342 days) is the only teenager in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/pOG3BgyDO9 – 7:01 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 🏠

both Chuma Okeke & WCJ have Atlanta roots pic.twitter.com/yXNGsVuBxd – 6:47 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic is good to go for tonight’s game – 6:32 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan said he spoke with De’Andre Hunter (who will miss about 8 weeks after wrist surgery) yesterday.

“That’s a tough blow, so he was down about that, but the good thing is it’s early, he’ll have time to recover and get back to playing ball.” pic.twitter.com/aah8rQFTZ8 – 6:17 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

It is good that Trae Young is ranked 2nd in the NBA in assists, but not as good that the Hawks next-ranked player – with 2.2 assists per game – is at 106th. pic.twitter.com/YyvKnfBWxA – 6:06 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jalen Suggs will not play tonight vs. the Hawks due to a sprained right ankle. Gary Harris will start in place of Suggs, Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:02 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 14 at ATLANTA

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰7:30 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports App

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 6:01 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not play tonight in the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gary Harris will start in his place. – 6:01 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:

@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Atlanta due to a sprained right ankle.

Suggs is day-to-day.

#MagicTogether – 5:58 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Kevin Huerter will start tonight, with De’Andre Hunter out, per Nate McMillan. – 5:49 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Huerter will once again be in the starting lineup tonight – 5:49 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta swept Orlando, 3-0, last season, winning by an average of 14.0 points. Clint Capela averaged a double-double against the Magic last season, averaging 14.0 PPG and 16.5 RPG.

Last night, Capela notched his team-leading ninth double-double of the season (T3rd in NBA). – 4:23 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is one of only 16 players since 2001 to average 9+ points, 6+ Rebounds, and 6 + assists through the first ten games of their rookie season and first to do it since Trae Young in 2018. – 3:39 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Kyle Kuzma recorded a 25.3 usage rate against the Magic on Saturday, tied for his highest of the season.

#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/TCGmIPsDbA – 3:32 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In last night’s game, Trae Young became the fourth player in NBA history to tally 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, and 8+ three-pointers in a single game, joining James Harden (3x), Paul George and Russell Westbrook, per @StatMuse. – 2:22 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

we out here

📍 ATL pic.twitter.com/GXlGS01uYr – 1:34 PM