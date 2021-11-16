Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Miami Heat (9-5) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-8) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Miami Heat 103, Oklahoma City Thunder 90 (Final)

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Lowry beats you with the simple pass as well as anyone. Ball moves faster than any defender. And add Robinson’s catch-to-shoot release on top of it and that’s a wrap 👀#HeatThunder pic.twitter.com/AgBkzV1Hok – 12:42 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot 1 of 4 and Josh Giddey shot 1 of 3 from the field when PJ Tucker was defending tonight – 12:12 AM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

So strange that without a soon-to-be 37 year-old LeBron, the Lakers look like the 2018-19 Los Angeles Thunder Pelicans – 12:12 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Erik Spoelstra broke down the improvement in Tyler Herro’s game tonight.

“If I hadn’t seen all [the work Herro put in over the summer] then maybe you would see some of these plays and say ‘What else is available?’ But I’ve seen him make and work on those shots hour after hour.” pic.twitter.com/o38uLWZIib – 12:10 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The more I watch the Bulls, the more I feel like they can beat anyone in the East aside from the healthy Nets and Bucks. The Heat would be favored against them but I think the Bulls would do well against basically anyone else (though a Simmons trade is a major wildcard). – 12:00 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win over the Thunder without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat closed the five-game trip at 2-3 – 11:59 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from Thunder-Heat with more on …

• All attention on SGA

• Heat 3-point shooting

• Poku’s season high

• Wiggins’ minutes

• Dort’s hot streak

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 11:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about his looks shifting when Duncan Robinson goes on those shooting runs:

“We know how valuable Duncan is and what he brings to the table. Anytime he even hits 1 three, 2 threes, he just opens up the rest of the floor for everyone else.”

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/MjY2qGyMEp – 11:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 103-90 victory over Thunder: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. A win without Butler or Bam.

2. So the ensemble steps up.

3. Tyler Herro again sets the pace.

4. While Kyle Lowry leads the way.

5. And Duncan Robinson paces the 3-for-all. – 11:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

9-5 🔥 the boys are coming home

Sound On // @JBLAudio pic.twitter.com/IVIXIU27XI – 11:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA on Dort’s 4 straight 20 points: “Lu’s just getting better.”

SGA on Bazley’s 5 blocks: “Darius has all the tools to be a complete player in this league.” pic.twitter.com/GaISV74nqG – 11:07 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Shooting beyond the arc was huge tonight 👌

We scored 18 3s, our second-highest total this season so far. pic.twitter.com/VnWHiOTaDp – 10:53 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: “We have a game in two days, so just put this one down the drain.” pic.twitter.com/Z4lpdf01kG – 10:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus on Dewayne Dedmon:

“Dewayne just does what he’s supposed to do…He doesn’t ask for the ball, he doesn’t care about scoring or anything.” – 10:49 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

David Jenkins is 4-for-6 shooting, all from deep.

He knocked down the heat check there with a hand up to push Utah’s lead to 20.

Bethune Cookman will talk. – 10:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Game-high 26 points.

Drop some words that describe Tyler’s play because we’re already running out of them. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LYgWAX4dFv – 10:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lu Dort has scored 20+ points in four straight games. He’s led the Thunder in scoring three out of the last four games. – 10:41 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault: “Teams are scheming Josh now. Teams have been scheming Shai all season.”

Miami was throwing double and triple teams at SGA all night. And teams are sending extra men at Giddey every time he drives. – 10:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s creation without a screen, “He’s really improved. That’s what he spent his summer in the weight room for…He’s not an easy guy to pressure anymore.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro:

“When Kyle was out and Tyler was in there with the second unit, everybody just felt confidence that we would be able to generate enough offense.”

“He made some tough ones, but those are the ones he always works on as well.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final score – Miami 103, OKC 90

🔥 Herro: 26pts (5 3s), 7 rebs & 6 asts

🔥 Robinson: 21pts (5 3s) & 3rebs

🔥 Strus: 13pts & 6rebs

🔥 Lowry: 11pts, 11asts & 3rebs pic.twitter.com/O1rd5YSK5T – 10:26 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat end up going 2-3 on a tough five-game trip in which their best player, Jimmy Butler, played just 50 total minutes. Heat, now 9-5, will get two games at home before hitting the road for four games. Challenging opening slate to the season. – 10:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways and details from Heat’s win over Thunder without Adebayo, Butler to close trip at 2-3 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:21 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 16 points tonight including 4-6 from 3.

Last game, he had a sequence of locking down James Harden.

Game before, he had 14 rebounds.

JRE is shooting 41.9% from 3 on the season – 10:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro is averaging 26 PPG on 47% shooting over his last 4 games – 10:20 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MiamiMashup dropped. Got a W. That’s a #WINNING 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/5PNcGcpmaL – 10:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat salvage trip with 103-90 victory over Thunder in absences of Adebayo, Butler. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:20 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Closed it out strong. 💪 pic.twitter.com/lTmcKqj2vB – 10:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 103, Thunder 90 to close trip at 2-3. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler did not play. – 10:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Heat go to great depths in finding answers, and other Heat-Thunder thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Final from OKC. pic.twitter.com/nDl6IgsIf3 – 10:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over OKC

– Tyler Herro’s tough shot making is incredible

– Duncan Robinson comes up big in second half

– And more

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:16 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat wins at OKC 103-90, without Butler and Bam and Morris, to finish trip at 2-3. Herro 26, Robinson 21. Heat 9-5 – 10:15 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Season-high 16 points for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 10:14 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

For the first time in his career, @luthebeast has four consecutive 20+ point scoring games 📊 pic.twitter.com/6dwlZq4yUR – 10:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson came up real big in this second half

That needs to be said, due to how loud his off nights are – 10:12 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan steal + 3 = HUGE – 10:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker was meant to play for the Miami Heat – 10:09 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

this is a Thunder lineup I’ve been waiting to see all season: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Bazley, Poku. It’s so weird, it must work. – 10:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

KZ Okpala (still) on fire. Now up to 8 points. – 10:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro video breakdown incoming tomorrow morning… – 9:55 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

deep in his fanny pack

@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/EYzp8nosBf – 9:54 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Heat have done a great job responding to Poku’s takeover. It’s a bit overkill at this point. – 9:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro has 26 points with 8 minutes left

And yet, nobody is surprised

Not one person can make a case about him playing against bench units

He has more attention on him on a nightly basis than anybody

The level of difficulty on his shots is incredible – 9:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro making a lot out of nothing. He has 26 points. – 9:48 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku scored 7 straight OKC points in less than 2 minutes and not a single shot hit the side of the backboard. – 9:48 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

POKU POWER‼️

@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/RzorPYBFR8 – 9:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This Heat team is so positionally sound defensively

Exactly why they lead the league in charges – 9:46 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

okay that’s a little better pic.twitter.com/Te2aQQnxjw – 9:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 74, Thunder 67. – 9:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 74, Thunder 67 at end of three. Heat had led by 14 in third. Robinson with 18 for Heat, Herro 17, and 11 and 11 for Lowry. – 9:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

KZ Okpala with six points, five rebounds and solid defense. Giving some quality minutes tonight. – 9:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

KZ Okpala . . . on fire! (Now with 6 points.) – 9:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Double-digit leads on the road haven’t exactly been the Heat’s friend, as Erik Spoelstra expressed Saturday. This time the lead was 14 in the third. – 9:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

good for rebound #8 on the night 💪

@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PXZYFXga8W – 9:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey

4 points

8 rebound

7 assists

2 blocks

1 steal

If he plays the full game, he has a real shot at becoming the youngest ever player with a triple double. – 9:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Thunder shooting 6 of 16 at the rim, and that’s with the Heat playing only one true center for most of the game tonight. – 9:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

I realize the Thunder has a bottom-three offense, but it’s still impressive to see what the Heat’s defense has done tonight while missing All-Defensive guys in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. – 9:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan coming alive with 11 points in this quarter pic.twitter.com/yfRvEUF6RI – 9:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This has been a masterclass of a game from PJ Tucker defensively – 9:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

KZ Okpala with a season-high four points. – 9:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat have tied their season high with five blocked shots. – 9:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

KZ Okpala getting the non-Dedmon minutes to open the second half. – 9:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Every Heat starter has converted a 3-pointer. Hey Heat people, has that ever happened before? (I assume when Bosh was at center, it did.) – 9:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now a Dedmon three. – 9:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I swear Jimmy Butler is Duncan Robinson’s biggest fan – 9:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson with 11 points in the third quarter. Heat ahead 61-54. – 9:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson layup. Drink. (Again) – 9:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

hey guys we lead the league in charges, fun fact pic.twitter.com/VsKxCx1GOs – 9:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Hello Duncan Robinson

I said for him to be fully back, he needed to string together 2 in a row

This would be a great way to get back on track – 9:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson back to kaboom-ing. – 9:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat were 4 of 21 on 2’s in the first half – 9:08 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#14 is 4-4 from 3 so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/1q1AJYvjCj – 9:08 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

it’s storming in @PaycomCenter ☔️

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/A1lqfEU1Y1 – 9:07 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Even at the break. pic.twitter.com/6X0MWiTuFC – 9:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro has 3 bodies and 10 eyes on him at all times tonight

Still having his way – 9:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 43, Thunder 43. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are important. – 9:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Thunder 43, Heat 43 at half. Herro with 12, all on threes. – 9:03 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

JREEEE

@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/IbotyXRd0M – 9:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Of the 27 made baskets in Heat-Thunder, 18 have been threes. – 9:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If you told me Miami would be shooting 47% from three against the Thunder without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

I wouldn’t think they’d be down by 2 with 1 minute left in the first half – 9:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat shooting 3 of 17 from inside the paint. Thunder shooting 6 of 19 from inside the paint.

Thunder lead 41-39. – 8:59 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Such a good stretch of play by OKC the last few minutes. Included Josh Giddey making chicken salad out of chicken something else that resulted in a SGA 3 – 8:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro 4 of 4 on 3s. – 8:57 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey has twice been under extreme pressure/double teams/falling down and found JRE and SGA for made 3s.

Kid’s making chicken salad out of chicken something else. – 8:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami has 4 initiators on the roster

5 when Dipo comes back

Miami has 1 on the floor at all times tonight

And this surrounding cast is much different – 8:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson layup. Drink. – 8:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

In Heat-Thunder, who wins: – 8:52 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Giddey slung a bounce pass on a break to Ty Jerome that bounced right into his shooting pocket, splash 3 – 8:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Thunder going small, Okpala getting the non-Dedmon minutes instead of Yurtseven, who was -11 in his initial 3:33 stint. – 8:46 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

🏃➡️🦌

@Kenrich Williams ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/n0TSRVhDUK – 8:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat using a lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and KZ Okpala. – 8:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Okpala had been held out of six of the previous seven games, with the lone minutes in the interim the mop up after the Heat-Nuggets fracas. – 8:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Whoa, KZ Okpala time. – 8:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

KZ Okpala is in the game. – 8:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Without Jimmy Butler, zone has been a big part of the Heat’s defensive plan in the last three games. – 8:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Not an offensive masterpiece so far. But Caleb Martin jumps very high. – 8:38 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder opens the 2nd quarter with Mann, Jerome, Wiggins, Williams and Muscala. – 8:37 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With Bam and Markieff Morris out, the Heat will have to rely on Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven at center all night. Dedmon was solid in eight minutes, but can he keep it up all game (avgs 13 min/g). Yurtseven was -11 in 4 minutes. – 8:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tweet from the future:

Lu Dort in 2020.

Moses Brown in 2021.

Aaron Wiggins in 2022.

OKC two-way players who signed real NBA contracts mid-season. – 8:36 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Finding our rhythm pic.twitter.com/UM0CpRLwIm – 8:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Thunder 24, Heat 23. Tyler Herro with nine points. Heat shot 1 of 7 and Thunder shot 4 of 14 on two-point shots in the period. – 8:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Thunder 24, Heat 23 at end of one. Herro with nine for Heat, on three 3s. – 8:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aaron Wiggins definitely plays like an older rookie. Does the right things offensively, works hard defensively.

He’s going to get a real chance this season. – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat at the moment with a lineup of Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro. – 8:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This feels like a big time Caleb Martin stretch – 8:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon back in the game after Omer Yurtseven called for moving screen. Just a four-minute stint for Yurtseven. – 8:29 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Shai goin’ left ⚡️

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/YDKYKln5mn – 8:28 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA, Dort and three Thunder rookies (Giddey, JRE, Wiggins) just outscored the Heat by 11 points in 2 minutes. – 8:27 PM

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups says former Raptor Norm Powell has been ‘a joy to coach’; complimented his ability to heat up on offense, compete defensively. – 8:27 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Aaron Wiggins’ start to his NBA career pic.twitter.com/g0bir4Qn5p – 8:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami letting OKC dictate this game early

That needs to change – 8:25 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Hitting early from beyond the arc 👌

Four triples to start the game. pic.twitter.com/T1WkoHNkpc – 8:22 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

First sub of the night: Aaron Wiggins for Darius Bazley – 8:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s game is Max Strus’ 50th NBA appearance. – 8:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

our first 8 points are brought to you by The Beast pic.twitter.com/616a8Et2cH – 8:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven is the first Heat sub in the game with Bam Adebayo out tonight. – 8:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven is Heat’s sixth man tonight. – 8:19 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Lu Dort all the way!*

*this is a scheduled tweet pic.twitter.com/g2nQ0Q06Nm – 8:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

First four buckets for the Heat are all 3-pointers. Herro has two, Robinson and Tucker with one each. – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Tyler Herro is going to get the ball up a ton tonight as expected lol – 8:17 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lu Dort, who averaged 23 PPG last week, has the Thunder’s first eight points tonight. – 8:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer tied Kendrick Nunn for 20th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That’s an incredible read from Herro – 8:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s first three baskets are threes: Herro, Robinson, Tucker. – 8:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 62 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 8:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Thunder, which enters with the NBA’s third-worst offense, is shooting a league-worst 56.3 percent from within the restricted area this season. That’s not a good number. – 8:12 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Back on the Thunder radio broadcast tonight with Gideon Hamilton filling in for the great Matt Pinto. Seems like a great night to gather your entire family around the radio and listen to a basketball game. – 8:05 PM

305 family!! I’ll be at The Shop Miami this Friday, 11/19 at 6pm for the opening night of the DWYANE 📕 pop up exhibit. Come see my photos come to life through art, conversation and more. Tickets: https://t.co/b62oYELInY pic.twitter.com/860ujjP7l1 – 8:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Let’s end this road trip right. pic.twitter.com/JQcm2Ociwr – 8:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Mondays are better with basketball ⚡️

Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/P8bsjkMyff – 7:59 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley (plantar fasciitis) is listed in the starting lineup. Looks like he’ll play. – 7:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

When Miami faced the Thunder in OKC last season, it was the last game of the road trip after previously losing to the Jazz, Clippers, and Warriors to begin the trip

All 3 tough losses at the end

Miami was also without Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro against OKC

Sounds familiar – 7:45 PM

Miami Dolphins’ Flores addresses Tua, Fuller, other issues as team returns to practice: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:40 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

josh-warmup.gif pic.twitter.com/kkOAnXyOBl – 7:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus is relieved to be back on the court after his knee injury: “I was nervous, for sure, just because of my history” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley is warming up. Game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/AiWUCvQVS1 – 7:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Dewayne Dedmon in place of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in place of Jimmy Butler. – 7:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat starting Dedmon in place of Adebayo and Herro in place of Butler. Lowry, Robinson, Tucker round out the first five. Figure on minutes for Omer Yurtseven, who played for Thunder’s G League team last season. – 7:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

shai-warmup.gif pic.twitter.com/sHsc9TE894 – 7:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler vs. Thunder. The latest on their injuries miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo out vs. Thunder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:55 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Closing out the road trip. pic.twitter.com/nWVOofSUfR – 6:51 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight. – 6:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Spo on Adebayo’s status (knee): “Our schedule has been pretty intensive and he hasn’t gotten chance to get better, but he hasn’t gotten worse. We’ll continue to treat him day to day.” – 6:38 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Thunder. – 6:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsOKC INJURY UPATE: Bam Adebayo (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Thunder. – 6:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will not play tonight vs. Thunder. – 6:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are out tonight vs OKC

@5ReasonsSports – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight in OKC. – 6:33 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will not play tonight vs OKC. – 6:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is starting at center again tonight. – 6:32 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley (plantar fasciitis) is going to be a game-time decision. Daigneault said Bazley wants to play.

Couldn’t get Daigneault to bite on who would start if Bazley can’t go. – 6:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Hear from @Ty Jerome on finding opportunities in transition, continuing to shoot from even deeper behind the arc and his on-court relationship with Coach Daigneault 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8qU1ltltNG – 6:19 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wes Unseld Jr. said all indications are that Bradley Beal will rejoin the team when it goes on the road Wednesday and Thursday for a back-to-back in Charlotte and Miami, respectively. – 5:41 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week last week.

Lu Dort was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week this week.

Next week…? pic.twitter.com/m3HRQkEizf – 5:26 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Unseld said he expects Bradley Beal to rejoin the Wizards for their back-to-back in Charlotte & Miami later this week. Big test for the Wiz. – 5:25 PM

Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade

Just dropped 🚨 The first original #NFT- my last game in Miami- accompanying my new book, DWYANE 📕 (hitting shelves tomorrow)! With another new NFT dropped every day this week. Shoutout @flow_blockchain! Check them out & start your collection here https://t.co/t0sRqdBgic pic.twitter.com/tFYLfGt6Jd – 5:02 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Vit Krejci is a fan of OKC, the place.

“Oklahoma [City] is a super city. I would not be very happy in New York or Los Angeles. There’s lots of great restaurants and nice places. Wehave lots of great fans.”

Vit says he already feels more at home in OKC than he did in Spain. – 4:57 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors (rest) is out tonight. Darius Bazley (right foot plantar fasciitis) is questionable. – 4:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is one of only 16 players since 2001 to average 9+ points, 6+ Rebounds, and 6 + assists through the first ten games of their rookie season and first to do it since Trae Young in 2018. – 3:39 PM

In the spirit of the wonderful Orlando Magic video @bykevinclark posted the other day, I went digging to find the amazing old school intro for the Thunder from 2009-10 (I think) when a select few games aired on KSBI. Behold: pic.twitter.com/xwjfoJANiC – 2:45 PM