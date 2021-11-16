Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers (6-9) play against the New York Knicks (6-6) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Indiana Pacers 84, New York Knicks 92 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rob Perez

Nate Duncan

New Dunc’d On Prime w/@Danny Leroux

IND/NYK; Big News Catch-Up; WATFO Review. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:42 AM

Marc Berman

"They got great chemistry": It's Quickley to the rescue and Rose and bench as #Knicks notch much-needed home win over #Pacers . Starters are all a minus #NBA

New York Knicks

Got it done. Let’s go at it again on Wednesday.

Ju: 11 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST

RJ: 12 PTS (3-7 3PT) | 6 REB

Kemba: 16 PTS | 2 AST

Evan: 7 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST

Quick: 16 PTS | 5 REB

D-Rose: 14 PTS | 7 AST

AB: 8 PTS | 2 3PT

Taj: 2 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/KhhnM0iSTx – 10:40 PM

Fred Katz

Immanuel Quickley on his slow start to the season and recent turnaround, says he didn’t view it as a slow start at all. Says he just viewed it as shots not falling and eventually, they would. “The numbers are always gonna fall into place where they’re supposed to,” he said. – 10:39 PM

Rob Perez

Pacers scored 10 points in the 4th quarter. Welcome (back) to hell. – 10:29 PM

Marc Berman

Quickley, Rose and bench rally #Knicks to much-needed home win over #Pacers as Kemba-Fournier sit

New York Knicks

Nothing like when Mike Breen yells "BANG!" in your favor.

Tommy Beer

22 assists for the Knicks tonight in the win over the Pacers.

NY is now 6-1 this season when they dish out at least 22 assists

The Knicks are 2-5 when they finish with 20 assists or less.

#BallMovement – 10:14 PM

Ian Begley

Tom Thibodeau: “The way Julius played was huge for our team.” Thibodeau cited Randle’s energy & willingness to make plays, find open shooters vs. IND. Randle had 11 points, 11 rebs, five assists in win; NYK outscored IND by 11 in 4th w/Randle on court. He took 1 shot in quarter. – 10:10 PM

Stefan Bondy

Bench bails out starters in Knicks victory

Atlanta Hawks PR

Trae Young (23 PTS), John Collins (23 PTS), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20 PTS) and Clint Capela (20 PTS) all scored 20+ in tonight’s victory.

It’s the first time this season and first time since 4/18/21 (vs. Indiana) that four separate Hawks poured in 20+ in the same game. – 10:08 PM

New York Knicks

IMMANUEL JAYLEN QUICKLEY.

Fred Katz

The Pacers did not score a basket over the final 7:06 of the game. They made four free throws over that time, but that was the only scoring. Knicks pulled away. – 10:02 PM

Tommy Beer

Knicks beat Pacers 92-84

IQ hit a bunch of Starks-esque 3PT’s that shifted moment and got the crowd crazed.

D Rose (14/7/5) was great once again.

Burks defense helped set the tone in the 2nd half.

16 for Kemba.

Game ball goes to Taj Gibson, who protected the paint all night. – 9:57 PM

Callie Caplan

Hope everyone has someone who supports them as much as the ex-Knicks Mavs love Frank Ntilikina. – 9:54 PM

Ian Begley

Knicks hold the Pacers to 2-for-20 shooting in the fourth quarter in a comeback win. Immanuel Quickley (16 points) was one of five Knicks in double figures and hit big shots in final quarter. NYK (8-6) outscored IND, 23-10, in the fourth; snapped a 3-game losing streak at MSG. – 9:54 PM

New York Knicks

Defense wins games. Back in the W column. #NewYorkForever

Tommy Beer

Knicks beat the Pacers 92-84 and I’m fully expecting it was because Patrick/Oak/Mase out played Rik Smits and the Davis Bros… – 9:52 PM

Jeff Eisenband

Immanuel Quickley is 12-20 from 3-point range in the Knicks’ last 4 games. – 9:52 PM

Scott Agness

Pacers have an awful 4th Q in NY. Missed their final 14 shots (over the final 6:27) and were outscored 23-10 in the quarter, lose 92-84.

Duarte (shoulder) did not play. Brogdon scored 22, Sabonis had 21/15.

Up next: at Detroit on Wednesday. – 9:51 PM

Fred Katz

For the third straight game, every Knicks starter finished with a negative plus/minus and every Knicks reserve finished with a positive one. – 9:50 PM

Tommy Beer

That fourth quarter was the best defensive quarter the Knicks have played this season.

Held Indiana without a made FG for the last 7 minutes of the game! – 9:50 PM

Fred Katz

Final: Knicks 92, Pacers 84.

Knicks improve to 8-6 on the season. Next up: the Magic on Wednesday.

• Rose 14-5-7, +21

• Quickley 16 & 5, 4-4 3Ps, +20

• Walker 16 pts, 8-11 FGs

• Randle 11-11-5

• Sabonis 21-15-3 – 9:49 PM

Tony East

Knicks beat the Pacers 92-84 in the Garden. Miserable, miserable 4th quarter from the Pacers, where they scored just 10 total points on 2/21 shooting and gave the game away. Were playing well until then.

Pacers fall to 6-9. Pistons on Wednesday. – 9:49 PM

Rob Perez

that is a trench warfare W. the Knicks DO NOT LOSE FOXHOLE FIGHTS. season back on track HIT THE DAMN MUSIC

New York Knicks

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK, I'VE BEEN HERE FOR YEARS

Tommy Beer

RJ Barrett needed that loud Breen “BANG!!” in the worst way – 9:47 PM

StatMuse

Knicks last 3 games:

vs Bucks: Every starter has negative +/-. Every bench player has positive +/-.

vs Hornets: Every starter has negative +/-. Every bench player has positive +/-.

vs Pacers: Every starter has negative +/-. Every bench player has positive +/-. pic.twitter.com/ErBpsc87Kk – 9:47 PM

Rob Perez

need to remind myself that i chose this life. nobody is forcing me to go through this. i endure these Knicks games every night on my own free will. we all have our vices. ok now D up. – 9:46 PM

New York Knicks

SPARK PLUG ⚡️

Quick is 4-4 from deep pic.twitter.com/9nrU7Y55xd – 9:45 PM

Scott Agness

Awful time for the Pacers to go 5+ minutes without a FG. Knicks’ defense has been smothering and made Pacers uncomfortable.

They managed just 10pts in the first 10mins of the 4th; and yet it’s a three-point game. – 9:44 PM

Tommy Beer

man, where would the Knicks be this year without D Rose – 9:44 PM

Jeff Eisenband

Unlike the Cavs and Hornets games, Thibs found the right time to get Julius Randle and RJ Barrett in with the Knicks’ 2nd unit (keeping in Rose, IQ and Taj). Maintains the bench momentum while bringing in two guys who know how to score and have fresh legs. – 9:40 PM

Tony East

Pacers have scored 8 points in the last 10:39 of play. Just an awful dry stretch. – 9:39 PM

Tony East

Quickley has been crazy good for the Knicks tonight. Kept them in the game, now has put New York ahead – 9:37 PM

Fred Katz

Feels like every Quickley 3 this season has either tied the game or given the Knicks a lead.

Please do not fact check this. – 9:36 PM

J. Michael Falgoust

Franz Wagner has a Sabonis like quality running the break and delivering that bounce pass #MagicHawks

👌👌👌 JUSTIN

Tony East

Quickley hits a 3 and this game is tied at 74. 8:50 left to go. Carlisle has to sub here, the Goga-Sabonis groups are solid defensively, but can’t score enough. And it’s tough to combine it with a 2 point guard group, too. – 9:27 PM

Rob Perez

we’re probably watching Chet Holmgren mixtapes already if it wasnt for this Knicks bench. they just destroy *every* night. – 9:26 PM

Brian Mahoney

Knicks have tied this defensive struggle at 74 with a 5-0 run over the first 3-plus minutes of the fourth quarter. – 9:25 PM

New York Knicks

QUICK FOR THE TIE ⚡️

Steve Popper

With no Robinson (or Noel) Knicks now going small with Toppin and Randle up front. – 9:25 PM

Stefan Bondy

Thibs going with a Toppin-Randle front court. – 9:24 PM

Sean Grande

Celtics win 98-92.

They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?

Double OT at New York

Double OT at Washington

The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas

2-point loss at Cleveland.

Steve Popper

Jeez. Pacers inbounded with .7 on the 24 – and Rose is called for a foul on Holiday jumper. Thibodeau will challenge it. – 9:18 PM

Rebecca Haarlow

Per @New York Knicks – Mitchell Robinson, sore left ankle, will NOT return. Gibson with 21 minutes already and a quarter to go.

Barbara Barker

Mitchell Robinson will not return because of a left ankle injury, team says. – 9:17 PM

Ian Begley

Knicks say Mitchell Robinson will not return vs Indy due to a sore left ankle. Health at the center position has been an issue early in the year for NYK. – 9:16 PM

Tony East

Pacers grew their lead to as big as 12 during that frame but lead by just 5 going into the 4th quarter, 74-69. Knicks and Pacers are both bottom-6 teams in 3rd quarter net rating, and that quarter showed why. Some flat play on both ends.

Sabonis & Brogdon are carrying the Pacers – 9:16 PM

Tommy Beer

Knicks announce Mitch Robinson has been ruled out of the game due a left ankle injury – 9:15 PM

Steve Popper

Randle has five turnovers through three quarters. Knicks are down five. And they just announced Mitchell Robinson will not return – sore left ankle. – 9:15 PM

Indiana Pacers

gonna be a fight to the finish

Fred Katz

Mitchell Robinson has a sore left ankle and is out for the game, Knicks say – 9:15 PM

Danny Leroux

Watch today's cast for Pacers/Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan

https://t.co/8cS698GqSL pic.twitter.com/kR4cqiVZKx – 9:15 PM

Fred Katz

Through three quarters, the Pacers lead the Knicks 74-69.

• Randle 11-7-3

• Walker 16 pts

• Rose 10-3-4

• Sabonis 20 & 13

• Brogdon 20-5-7 – 9:14 PM

Indiana Pacers

🚫 DENIED

@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/q7IxBbN967 – 9:13 PM

Nate Duncan

Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for IND/NYK. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats

https://t.co/VbUMhVQSwp pic.twitter.com/XJF4JQbKAj – 9:10 PM

Tony East

Taj Gibson is playing great for the Knicks tonight. But his guards are not doing him favors at the point of attack, and Pacer guards are making it happen at the rim. Pacers up 8. – 9:02 PM

Tommy Beer

RJ Barrett after two consecutive made 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/4nhC0PwMJo – 9:01 PM

Fred Katz

I think TJ McConnell just saw Rose walking to the scorer’s table, spotted a blue jersey (but really a warmup) and passed to him – 9:01 PM

Barbara Barker

RJ Barrett finally lands a big one. – 8:59 PM

Indiana Pacers

lead up to 12. getting a little quiet in the Garden.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

go to work, Domas 💪

@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Cs6WRhFbLW – 8:55 PM

Nate Duncan

If you are looking for good play-by-play of IND/NYK, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast

https://t.co/VbUMhW8tUZ pic.twitter.com/KS0rLhHfMJ – 8:55 PM

Stefan Bondy

Give credit to Mitchell Robinson for trying to play but he’s not moving the same out there. – 8:52 PM

Steve Popper

The Knicks familiar +/- for the starters… pic.twitter.com/aNbJInNyVZ – 8:51 PM

Brian Mahoney

Randle looks a step or more slow tonight. Couple times not getting back, that time leads to an open Pacers dunk. – 8:49 PM

Danny Leroux

We're live for Pacers/Knicks! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast

https://t.co/8cS698oPub pic.twitter.com/F5udCHjFpz – 8:45 PM

Steve Popper

RJ Barrett had 5 straight games of 20-plus points. After an 0-for-6 half here tonight he’s 13-for-56 since that stretch (4 1/2 games). – 8:42 PM

Barbara Barker

RJ Barrett is 0 for 6 at the half. In the last three games coming into this one, he he was 10 for 37. – 8:40 PM

JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM

Indiana Pacers

up at the half…we'll take it

Indiana Pacers

🏹🏹🏹 3 threes for @Domantas Sabonis in the first half

#GoldBlooded

#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/rq6FZfQkUK – 8:33 PM

Tony East

Pacers lead the Knicks 49-48 at the half. Pacers shot pretty poorly in general, but so did the Knicks. Credit the defense of both teams.

Just 3 turnovers for the blue and gold that half. Both teams are likely thinking at halftime “if we just hit our shots…” – 8:32 PM

Steve Popper

It’s 49-48 Indiana at the half – Kemba is 6-for-7. RJ is 0-for-6. Knicks struggling from the outside – and not getting to the line (2-2 FT’s). – 8:31 PM

Fred Katz

Halftime. Pacers lead the Knicks 49-48.

• Walker 12 pts

• Randle 9-5-2

• Rose 8-2-4

• Sabonis 14-7-2

• Brogdon 13-4-5

Knicks only 4-for-18 from deep, but Pacers not much better: 5-for-17. – 8:31 PM

Marc Berman

Pacers 49, Knicks 48 at halftime. RJ Barrett really has been struggling. 0 for 6 so far. – 8:31 PM

New York Knicks

What's pooh spelled backwards?

Nate Duncan

On the call for IND/NYK with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast

https://t.co/VbUMhW8tUZ pic.twitter.com/Jjm2ohzovw – 8:30 PM

Fred Katz

Shooting slump for RJ Barrett continuing into tonight. Barrett had only two points on 1-9 shooting last game against the Hornets. He’s scoreless with a minute to go in the first half tonight; 0-6 from the field and 0-3 from deep. Now 13 for his last 56 (23%) from the field. – 8:29 PM

Tony East

Sabonis is playing intense. Helping the Pacers get going on both ends – 8:17 PM

New York Knicks

OBI WITH THE DOUBLE CLUTCH

New York Knicks

OBI OOP

Jeff Eisenband

Who is the best player in the NBA and why is it Immanuel Quickley? – 8:10 PM

Nate Duncan

Watch IND/NYK with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast

https://t.co/VbUMhW8tUZ pic.twitter.com/ZTG4FhXVgJ – 8:10 PM

Steve Popper

The Knicks have a 3-pointer and at 1-for-10 MSG opts for the bing bong effect. Someone break the machine. – 8:08 PM

Tony East

Pacers lead 20-16 after one quarter. Defensive game with few fouls leading to low scoring game. Both teams are a combined 1/18 from deep and 1/2 from the free throw line.

Sabonis leading the way for the Pacers with 7 points and 4 boards early. – 8:06 PM

Anthony Puccio

Fred Katz

Through one quarter, the Pacers lead the Knicks 20-16.

• Walker 8 pts

• Randle 4 & 3

• Sabonis 7 & 4

Knicks shot 8-23 from the field, 0-9 from 3. – 8:05 PM

Indiana Pacers

👀 these are two BIG MEN, y'all

#GoldBlooded

#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/nEH67bbvGa – 8:04 PM

Fred Katz

Actually think the Knicks did a pretty good job creating shots and moving the ball in the first quarter. Had some solid PnR moments with Randle. Good drive-and-kick ones. They just couldn’t buy a 3. 0-9 in the first quarter. Three of those go in, and the numbers look way better. – 8:04 PM

Steve Popper

It’s 20-16 Indiana after 1 quarter. Knicks are 0-for-8 from three. Indiana is 1-for-9, so the Knicks have that going for them. – 8:04 PM

Brian Mahoney

Knicks 0 for 8 on 3s. Pacers 1 for 8 with two airballs. Nothing wrong with moving in a few feet. – 8:00 PM

Danny Leroux

Watch Pacers/Knicks with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast

https://t.co/8cS698GqSL pic.twitter.com/Bb9BxCG9M0 – 8:00 PM

Steve Popper

Knicks are 0-7 from three-point range. – 7:59 PM

Indiana Pacers

Kelan Martin.

that’s it. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/aujRkATwnP – 7:58 PM

Tommy Beer

Kemba Walker:

8 points on 4-of-5 shooting

Knicks not named Kemba:

zero points on 0-of-9 shooting – 7:53 PM

Indiana Pacers

2️⃣ man game.

@Caris LeVert ➡️ @Domantas Sabonis

#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/HSBGwE07Z8 – 7:51 PM

Nate Duncan

Watch today's cast for IND/NYK live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux

https://t.co/VbUMhVQSwp pic.twitter.com/y9a57V4RLf – 7:50 PM

Fred Katz

Weird start for the Knicks. Five minutes into the game, Kemba Walker has eight points. All other Knicks have combined for zero. – 7:49 PM

Steve Popper

Kemba Walker has eight early points. That’s the good news. You want the rest of the news? The rest of the team is 0-for-5 with a turnover. – 7:48 PM

Tony East

Sabonis bending the defense early and making it happen with 7 straight points for the Pacers. – 7:48 PM

Brian Mahoney

Kemba Walker is 4 for 5. Rest of the Knicks are 0 for 5. Pacers with an 11-8 lead. – 7:47 PM

Stefan Bondy

Why isn't Obi Toppin playing more? Tom Thibodeau says it's an issue of 'performance' and 'balance'

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper

Marc Berman

Knicks-Pacers ready to tip. Thibodeau said before gsme he’s happy enough with defense, citing top 5 in lowest points in the paint. – 7:40 PM

Steve Popper

Nate Duncan

We're live for Pacers/Knicks! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast

https://t.co/VbUMhVQSwp pic.twitter.com/MvIRN2Kz1i – 7:35 PM

Danny Leroux

On the call for Pacers/Knicks with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast

https://t.co/8cS698oPub pic.twitter.com/WTmcVwHNGn – 7:30 PM

The final preparations 📚 pic.twitter.com/AikKfKDZxT – 7:20 PM

Nate Duncan

We'd love to answer your questions on the #NBACast, IND vs NYK. If you get them in pregame with that hashtag, better shot at getting on air. Can be about this game or any other NBA topic.

Ian Begley

An important defensive stat for Tom Thibodeau: opponent FG%. NYK enters play tonight w/6th best opponent FG% (3rd best on 2-point attempts) & 3rd best paint points allowed/100 possessions. But NYK ranks 25th in defensive rating due, in part, to rebounding & opponent 3-point FG% – 6:33 PM

Nate Duncan

About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for IND/NYK live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!

Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast

https://t.co/VbUMhVQSwp pic.twitter.com/z8EXy5ihQL – 6:30 PM

Tony East

Chris Duarte, who was listed as questionable for tonight, will not play. He will miss his first career game. Has been battling shoulder and ankle injuries of late. – 6:09 PM

Indiana Pacers

Update from Coach Rick Carlisle: Chris Duarte will be out tonight against the Knicks due to a sore right shoulder.

Scott Agness

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte has right shoulder soreness and will miss his first game of the season tonight in New York. – 6:08 PM

Tony East

No Nerlens Noel for the Knicks tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He had 6 rebounds against the Pacers earlier this month. – 5:53 PM

Barbara Barker

Nerlens not available tonight. Everyone else is.

Ian Begley

Nerlens Noel is not available tonight vs. Indy, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:49 PM

Stefan Bondy

Nerlens Noel is out tonight as expected – 5:49 PM

Fred Katz

Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) is OUT tonight. – 5:49 PM

Steve Popper

Nerlens is out again tonight. – 5:49 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

