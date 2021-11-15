ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

NC Design & Architecture Goes Into the Woods to Envision a Residential Tower in Hong Kong

By Words: Michael Snyder
Interior Design
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest huts and woodland lodges are the inspiration behind the interiors of Timber House, a residential tower in Hong Kong by NC Design & Architecture. Hong Kong is among the last places on earth where you might expect to find a tree house. Yet there, in the middle of the Kowloon...

