BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group Models Marsk Tower After the DNA Double Helix

By Words: Wilson Barlow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its discovery in 1953, the DNA double helix has been symbolic of life itself. That’s why BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group chose the shape for its Marsk Tower, a tall, twisting structure in Southern Jutland, Denmark. It’s located in Wadden Sea National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of...

Bjarke Ingels
