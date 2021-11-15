ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Robert Kurtzman – BLACK FRIDAY – Available In Theaters November 19th & On Demand November 23rd

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic by Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) Starring Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White and. On Thanksgiving night, a group of...

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

New movie releases: Nov. 18, 2021

Rated: PG-13 From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

NOW AVAILABLE ON DEMAND! Horror/Comedy “Black Holler” – Camp is Cancelled

Director Jason Berg’s frighteningly fun horror-comedy Black Holler premieres On Demand this November. In 1989. street-smart Laquita Johnson is forced into a camping trip with a bunch of ridiculous white students on her first day at a new school. All the students make it to the woods, but very few of them make it out of Black Holler.
TV & VIDEOS
horrornews.net

“THE SCARY OF SIXTY-FIRST” | Dasha Nekrasova’s Incendiary Directorial Debut Opens on 35mm in LA Dec. 3rd + NY Dec. 17th

While out apartment hunting, college pals Noelle and Addie stumble upon the deal of a lifetime: a posh duplex on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. But soon after moving in, a more sinister picture of the apartment emerges when a mysterious woman arrives and claims the property used to belong to the infamous and recently-deceased Jeffrey Epstein.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Trailer Premiere: THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD Arrives on DVD on 12/7 from Dark Sky Films

Laced with tension-fueled anxiety and a moody aura, “The Wild Man of the Navidad” realizes an old Texas legend with a vintage ’70s horror visage. Based on the journals of Texan Dale S. Rogers, the film follows Dale, his wheelchair-bound wife Jean, and her oft-shirtless, lazy-eyed caretaker Mario. They live on a ranch in the sparsely populated, moonshine-soaked Texas town of Sublime, where Dale’s family has lived for more than five generations.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Tebo
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Michael Jai White
Person
Ivana Baquero
Person
Robert Kurtzman
Person
Patrick Stump
Person
Devon Sawa
horrornews.net

Gravitas Travels Down AUTUMN ROAD, Halloween-Flavored Horror Drama Debuts Nov 23

Gravitas Ventures and The Last Motel have announced the VOD release of Riley Cusick’s Autumn Road. The Halloween-flavored horror drama follows a young woman who returns to her hometown ten years after her sister vanished trick-or-treating and becomes wrapped up with two brothers who run a haunted house. Autumn Road will be available in North America November 23rd, on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Comcast, Dish and Shaw.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Crazy Trailer for the Sci-Fi Thriller KING CAR – In Theaters January 7th

“Chock full of beautiful and crazy sequences” … Film Threat. The sci-fi thriller KING CAR, hits theaters on January 7th.following its premieres at Rotterdam, Fantasia & Fantastic Fest. Check out this insane trailer:. Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Renata Pinheiro’s sci-fi thriller KING CAR. Dark Star...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Black Friday
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southlakessentinel.com

Marvel and DC are at War over Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has been the highlight in many prominent movies. Recently between DC and Marvel, there have been reports regarding a bidding war in order to hire Reeves. Both studios don’t despise each other, and they continue to maintain a professional relationship. Despite this, hardcore fans remain dedicated to the studios and many even debate with each other about which studio is superior. DC and Marvel have been professional rival studios for years, trying to top over one another with their superhero movies.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 9

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching these movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Nov. 9 once again sees love triumph over revenge, as the Christmas romantic comedy Love Hard stays at No. 1, one spot above the bloody Western The Harder They Fall. The biggest mover of the day was the British Christmas film Father Christmas Is Back, which climbed four spots to No. 4. New movies on the list include Moneyball (No. 9) and Just Friends (No. 10).
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Gets Upset When Her Blind Date Orders a Cocktail: 'Not Nice'

Natalie Mordovtseva's journey to find love is off to a rocky start on 90 Day: The Single Life. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 premiere, Natalie goes on her first-ever blind date with a man named Johnny. Before heading into the restaurant, she admits to the cameras she's "nervous" — but her nerves quickly turn to frustration once the date begins.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy