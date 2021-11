NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams says he is officially running for governor of New York. “I’ve spent my life fighting for and creating change on behalf of the people – in the streets and in the halls of government​​. Public service is about meeting people where they are, and delivering what they need,” Williams announced Tuesday. “In this moment, I believe we need bold, principled progressive leadership in Albany to move our state forward with justice and equity, no matter the political winds. I’m honored to announce my candidacy to be the next Governor of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO