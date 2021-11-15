Letter: American Education Week

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools will dedicate American Education Week 2021 (November 15 – 19) to celebrating education heroes – which includes everyone who supports students’ academic and social-emotional growth. “Our Education Heroes include teachers, but also families/caregivers, frontline and behind-the-scenes staff, administrators, volunteers, and supporters,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Our students succeed because of the strength …
