Education

Letter: American Education Week

Cumberland County Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith American Education Week upon us, I want to take a moment to recognize everyone who makes Pennsylvania’s public schools terrific. That includes the educators and support professionals in our schools as well as the parents, guardians and community leaders...

cumberlink.com

NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to honor education heroes during American Education Week 2021

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools will dedicate American Education Week 2021 (November 15 – 19) to celebrating education heroes – which includes everyone who supports students’ academic and social-emotional growth. “Our Education Heroes include teachers, but also families/caregivers, frontline and behind-the-scenes staff, administrators, volunteers, and supporters,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Our students succeed because of the strength … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to honor education heroes during American Education Week 2021" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to honor education heroes during American Education Week 2021 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
Houma Courier

Letter: Families should be involved in a child's education

The last two years haven’t been normal. In Louisiana, we’ve faced a global pandemic, multiple hurricanes, civil unrest, and winter storms. The school community has successfully navigated these unprecedented times and credit should be shared. Families deserve praise. November is National Family Engagement Month for schools in America. For me,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Florida Times-Union

Letters: How can DeSantis sleep after penalizing educators?

In the 15 years I have lived in Jacksonville and read the Times-Union, I have never written a letter to the editor. But I feel that I must today. How in good conscience, could the governor of our state penalize educators for ordering mask mandates for their students, faculty and staff during the horrible Delta variant surge?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Erase religious intolerance through education

The stark intolerance and ignorance against people of different faiths and races in our nation is tragic. My prayers go out to the Jewish community who had to endure this horrible act of hatred. The only method of ridding religious intolerance from our society is education. It is an excellent...
EDUCATION
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Elected board of education values inclusion

I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was 14 years old. I am lucky to work with people as wonderful as my administration and colleagues and a board that encourages us to be our best every day for every student — a board that looks at the entire child and more than statistics. Our students are inquisitive, unique, promising young people. Our newly elected board members see this and want to foster their growth into bright, driven, world-changing adults.
EDUCATION
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Politics Have Entered Education

In reading John McCroskey’s commentary “How Dare Parents Demand a Say in Their Kids’ Education?” I would note there is another side to his point of view. I believe there is an agenda to what’s happening in education today regarding the public and parents. I doubt it’s due to what parents witnessed when their children were doing online learning.
EDUCATION
Culpeper Star Exponent

REUTHER: Public education is an American institution

Nothing is more American than public education. As settlers moved west and established new communities, there was always a special plat set aside for the local school. The one-room schoolhouse soon became an iconic emblem of our pioneering spirit and determination to create better lives for our children. From the...
CULPEPER, VA
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Unions, Democrats and public education

Our tax dollars pay for public education. A percentage of teacher pay goes to the teachers unions. A percentage of that money goes to the Democratic Party and to Democrat politicians. So, like it or not, our tax dollars are funding the Democratic Party. The quality of education in the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KSNT News

Educators and students being celebrated this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Teachers, bus drivers, principals, and students are all being appreciated and celebrated for National American Education Week. Schools all across the district are taking part in this national holiday to celebrate all of the hard work put in at schools, whether that be by the students learning, or the teachers putting everything […]
TOPEKA, KS
idahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: American Education Week: Recognition, reminder, and opportunity

As the IEA celebrates American Education Week, Nov. 15-19, we encourage Idahoans to reflect on the many benefits public education provides, along with what needs to be done to ensure our state has strong and vibrant public schools for generations to come. There are both opportunities and challenges ahead for Idaho public schools and the decisions that are made by our elected officials and our populace will impact students around the state.
EDUCATION
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Thank you education workers

Our children are watching and listening. What they see and hear could be worrisome during these divisive times, but in our schools what students see and hear is motivating and inspiring. As we celebrate American Education Week 2021, let us look inside our schools for inspiration. In the classrooms of...
Clover Park School District Celebrates American Education Week: Math Teachers

Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District is celebrating American Education Week by highlighting some of the great teachers providing students with the opportunities they need to learn and grow in the classroom. Today’s featured subject is math. Katrina Howe, Carter Lake Elementary School. Carter Lake Elementary teacher...
EDUCATION
thekatynews.com

Nation’s Largest College of Education Celebrates American Education Week with Scholarships for Current and Aspiring Teachers

WGU Texas’ Teachers College provides opportunities to ease tuition costs during national teacher shortage. Each WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or move into administration, or to assist professionals in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding future career as an educator.
COLLEGES
mykdkd.com

A Week Of Gratitude For CSD Educators

If you happen to drive by any of their buildings at night or on the weekend, you will oftentimes see teachers’ cars there. These incredible, dedicated people are working tirelessly to make your child’s experience in the CSD the best it can be. They are certain that they have some of the very best teachers in their schools, and they are so very thankful that they chose to teach, care for and love the children in this community.
EDUCATION
dailycitizen.news

Letter: American Legion Auxiliary thanks public for support

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 would like to thank the community for parking with us during the North Georgia Agricultural Fair. Fair parking is the Auxiliary's biggest fundraiser each year. Your generosity enables us to help local veterans and their families and other veterans projects. Mild weather and enthusiastic crowds helped us surpass our goal, but we couldn't have done it without the support of our community, our post and our partners.
DALTON, GA
Cumberland County Sentinel

Schools use virus aid to focus on mental health

In Kansas City, Kansas, educators are opening an after-school mental health clinic staffed with school counselors and social workers. Schools in Paterson, New Jersey, have set up social emotional learning teams to identify students dealing with crises. Chicago is staffing up “care teams” with the mission of helping struggling students on its 500-plus campuses.
MENTAL HEALTH

