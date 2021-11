Following an initial reveal back in July, we now have a closer look at VTMNTS’ Spring/Summer 2022 debut collection. The intimate look highlights the concepts behind the off-shoot brand from the minds behind VETEMENTS. Following its shortened name, the upcoming brand celebrates a minimal approach to the modern wardrobe. A main element of the label is a logo replaced with a barcode, in a subtle yet subversive take on branding. Although deeply rooted in traditional menswear, VTMNTS is designed for all genders and aims to deliver an unrivaled sense of quality. VTMNTS consciously expresses its outlook on sustainability with its lasting well-made garments to limit waste.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO