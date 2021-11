RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being just 17-years-old, according to NBC4 Washington. Fairfax County election officials told NBC4 the teen went to the Hickory precinct polling place at Great Falls Library, and the Washington Post reports that he returned 20 minutes later, claiming a 17-year-old friend of his was able to vote, but he was turned away again.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO